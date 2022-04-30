Skip to main content

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Houston Astros Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 29, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the Toronto Blue Jays in the first inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Yordan Alvarez will be among the stars on display when the Toronto Blue Jays face the Houston Astros on Saturday at 3:07 PM ET, at Rogers Centre.

Blue Jays vs. Astros Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 30, 2022
  • Game Time: 3:07 PM ET
  • TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Blue Jays vs. Astros Batting Stats

  • The Blue Jays' .250 batting average is fifth-best in the league.
  • The Blue Jays rank 11th in runs scored with 87, 4.1 per game.
  • The Blue Jays are 15th in the league with a .309 on-base percentage.
  • The Astros rank 25th in MLB with a .213 team batting average.
  • The Astros have scored the 19th-most runs in the league this season with 79 (four per game).
  • The Astros have an on-base percentage of .291 this season, which ranks 23rd in the league.

Blue Jays Impact Players

  • Guerrero leads the Blue Jays with six home runs and 16 runs batted in, while posting a team-high batting average of .301.
  • Guerrero is third in homers and sixth in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • George Springer is batting .286 with five doubles, four home runs and five walks.
  • Among all major league hitters, Springer ranks 18th in home runs and 58th in RBI.
  • Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is batting .276 with five doubles, two home runs and four walks.
  • Santiago Espinal is batting .273 with six doubles, two home runs and six walks.

Astros Impact Players

  • Alex Bregman has been key for Houston with four home runs, 13 RBI and a batting average of .250 this season.
  • Bregman's home run total places him 18th in the majors, and he is 21st in RBI.
  • Alvarez is slugging .582 this season, with a team-best five homers while driving in 11 runs.
  • Alvarez ranks ninth among all hitters in MLB in home runs, and 41st in RBI.
  • Jeremy Pena is slashing .235/.321/.485 this season for the Astros.
  • Kyle Tucker is a key run producer for Houston with a .208 average, four homers and 15 RBI.

Blue Jays and Astros Schedules

Blue Jays

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/25/2022

Red Sox

W 6-2

Home

4/26/2022

Red Sox

W 6-5

Home

4/27/2022

Red Sox

L 7-1

Home

4/28/2022

Red Sox

W 1-0

Home

4/29/2022

Astros

L 11-7

Home

4/30/2022

Astros

-

Home

5/1/2022

Astros

-

Home

5/2/2022

Yankees

-

Home

5/3/2022

Yankees

-

Home

5/4/2022

Yankees

-

Home

5/5/2022

Guardians

-

Away

Astros

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/25/2022

Rangers

L 6-2

Away

4/26/2022

Rangers

W 5-1

Away

4/27/2022

Rangers

W 4-3

Away

4/28/2022

Rangers

W 3-2

Away

4/29/2022

Blue Jays

W 11-7

Away

4/30/2022

Blue Jays

-

Away

5/1/2022

Blue Jays

-

Away

5/2/2022

Mariners

-

Home

5/3/2022

Mariners

-

Home

5/4/2022

Mariners

-

Home

5/5/2022

Tigers

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
30
2022

Houston Astros at Toronto Blue Jays

TV CHANNEL: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
Time
3:07
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
USATSI_18178440
MLB

