Apr 29, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the Toronto Blue Jays in the first inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Yordan Alvarez will be among the stars on display when the Toronto Blue Jays face the Houston Astros on Saturday at 3:07 PM ET, at Rogers Centre.

Blue Jays vs. Astros Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, April 30, 2022

3:07 PM ET TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (Regional restrictions may apply)

AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (Regional restrictions may apply)

Blue Jays vs. Astros Batting Stats

The Blue Jays' .250 batting average is fifth-best in the league.

The Blue Jays rank 11th in runs scored with 87, 4.1 per game.

The Blue Jays are 15th in the league with a .309 on-base percentage.

The Astros rank 25th in MLB with a .213 team batting average.

The Astros have scored the 19th-most runs in the league this season with 79 (four per game).

The Astros have an on-base percentage of .291 this season, which ranks 23rd in the league.

Blue Jays Impact Players

Guerrero leads the Blue Jays with six home runs and 16 runs batted in, while posting a team-high batting average of .301.

Guerrero is third in homers and sixth in RBI among all hitters in the majors.

George Springer is batting .286 with five doubles, four home runs and five walks.

Among all major league hitters, Springer ranks 18th in home runs and 58th in RBI.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is batting .276 with five doubles, two home runs and four walks.

Santiago Espinal is batting .273 with six doubles, two home runs and six walks.

Astros Impact Players

Alex Bregman has been key for Houston with four home runs, 13 RBI and a batting average of .250 this season.

Bregman's home run total places him 18th in the majors, and he is 21st in RBI.

Alvarez is slugging .582 this season, with a team-best five homers while driving in 11 runs.

Alvarez ranks ninth among all hitters in MLB in home runs, and 41st in RBI.

Jeremy Pena is slashing .235/.321/.485 this season for the Astros.

Kyle Tucker is a key run producer for Houston with a .208 average, four homers and 15 RBI.

Blue Jays and Astros Schedules

Blue Jays

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/25/2022 Red Sox W 6-2 Home 4/26/2022 Red Sox W 6-5 Home 4/27/2022 Red Sox L 7-1 Home 4/28/2022 Red Sox W 1-0 Home 4/29/2022 Astros L 11-7 Home 4/30/2022 Astros - Home 5/1/2022 Astros - Home 5/2/2022 Yankees - Home 5/3/2022 Yankees - Home 5/4/2022 Yankees - Home 5/5/2022 Guardians - Away

Astros

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/25/2022 Rangers L 6-2 Away 4/26/2022 Rangers W 5-1 Away 4/27/2022 Rangers W 4-3 Away 4/28/2022 Rangers W 3-2 Away 4/29/2022 Blue Jays W 11-7 Away 4/30/2022 Blue Jays - Away 5/1/2022 Blue Jays - Away 5/2/2022 Mariners - Home 5/3/2022 Mariners - Home 5/4/2022 Mariners - Home 5/5/2022 Tigers - Home

