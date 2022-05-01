How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 5/1/2022

Skip to main content

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Houston Astros Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 30, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Houston Astros left fielder Yordan Alvarez (44) celebrates after hitting a home run against the Toronto Blue Jays during the fourth inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Sousa-USA TODAY Sports

Kevin Gausman gets the nod for the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday at Rogers Centre against Yordan Alvarez and the Houston Astros. First pitch is at 1:37 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.

Blue Jays vs. Astros Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 1, 2022
  • Game Time: 1:37 PM ET
  • TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Blue Jays vs. Astros Batting Stats

  • The Blue Jays' .248 batting average is sixth-best in the league.
  • The Blue Jays are the 12th-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.0 runs per game (89 total).
  • The Blue Jays are 15th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .308.
  • The Astros' .214 batting average ranks 24th in the league this season.
  • The Astros have scored 80 runs (3.8 per game) this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.
  • The Astros have the 23rd-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.290).

Blue Jays Impact Players

  • George Springer leads the Blue Jays with six home runs and has put up a team-best batting average of .300.
  • Springer ranks third in home runs and 34th in RBI among all batters in the majors.
  • Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has hit six home runs with 16 RBI. Each lead his team.
  • Guerrero ranks third in homers in MLB and sixth in RBI.
  • Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is batting .288 with six doubles, two home runs and four walks.
  • Santiago Espinal has six doubles, two home runs and six walks while hitting .261.

Astros Impact Players

  • Alvarez leads Houston in home runs this season with six while driving in 12 runs.
  • Among all hitters in the majors, Alvarez's home run total ranks third and his RBI tally ranks 34th.
  • Alex Bregman is batting .233 with an OBP of .352 and a slugging percentage of .438 this season.
  • Among all MLB hitters, Bregman is 21st in home runs and 23rd in RBI.
  • Jeremy Pena has collected 16 base hits, an OBP of .305 and a slugging percentage of .458 this season.
  • Kyle Tucker leads Houston in runs batted in (15) this season. He's batting .224 while slugging .408.

Blue Jays and Astros Schedules

Blue Jays

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/26/2022

Red Sox

W 6-5

Home

4/27/2022

Red Sox

L 7-1

Home

4/28/2022

Red Sox

W 1-0

Home

4/29/2022

Astros

L 11-7

Home

4/30/2022

Astros

W 2-1

Home

5/1/2022

Astros

-

Home

5/2/2022

Yankees

-

Home

5/3/2022

Yankees

-

Home

5/4/2022

Yankees

-

Home

5/5/2022

Guardians

-

Away

5/6/2022

Guardians

-

Away

Astros

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/26/2022

Rangers

W 5-1

Away

4/27/2022

Rangers

W 4-3

Away

4/28/2022

Rangers

W 3-2

Away

4/29/2022

Blue Jays

W 11-7

Away

4/30/2022

Blue Jays

L 2-1

Away

5/1/2022

Blue Jays

-

Away

5/2/2022

Mariners

-

Home

5/3/2022

Mariners

-

Home

5/4/2022

Mariners

-

Home

5/5/2022

Tigers

-

Home

5/6/2022

Tigers

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

