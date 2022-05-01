How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 5/1/2022

Apr 30, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Houston Astros left fielder Yordan Alvarez (44) celebrates after hitting a home run against the Toronto Blue Jays during the fourth inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Sousa-USA TODAY Sports

Kevin Gausman gets the nod for the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday at Rogers Centre against Yordan Alvarez and the Houston Astros. First pitch is at 1:37 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.

Game Day: Sunday, May 1, 2022

Sunday, May 1, 2022 Game Time: 1:37 PM ET

Blue Jays vs. Astros Batting Stats

The Blue Jays' .248 batting average is sixth-best in the league.

The Blue Jays are the 12th-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.0 runs per game (89 total).

The Blue Jays are 15th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .308.

The Astros' .214 batting average ranks 24th in the league this season.

The Astros have scored 80 runs (3.8 per game) this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.

The Astros have the 23rd-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.290).

Blue Jays Impact Players

George Springer leads the Blue Jays with six home runs and has put up a team-best batting average of .300.

Springer ranks third in home runs and 34th in RBI among all batters in the majors.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has hit six home runs with 16 RBI. Each lead his team.

Guerrero ranks third in homers in MLB and sixth in RBI.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is batting .288 with six doubles, two home runs and four walks.

Santiago Espinal has six doubles, two home runs and six walks while hitting .261.

Astros Impact Players

Alvarez leads Houston in home runs this season with six while driving in 12 runs.

Among all hitters in the majors, Alvarez's home run total ranks third and his RBI tally ranks 34th.

Alex Bregman is batting .233 with an OBP of .352 and a slugging percentage of .438 this season.

Among all MLB hitters, Bregman is 21st in home runs and 23rd in RBI.

Jeremy Pena has collected 16 base hits, an OBP of .305 and a slugging percentage of .458 this season.

Kyle Tucker leads Houston in runs batted in (15) this season. He's batting .224 while slugging .408.

Blue Jays and Astros Schedules

Blue Jays

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/26/2022 Red Sox W 6-5 Home 4/27/2022 Red Sox L 7-1 Home 4/28/2022 Red Sox W 1-0 Home 4/29/2022 Astros L 11-7 Home 4/30/2022 Astros W 2-1 Home 5/1/2022 Astros - Home 5/2/2022 Yankees - Home 5/3/2022 Yankees - Home 5/4/2022 Yankees - Home 5/5/2022 Guardians - Away 5/6/2022 Guardians - Away

Astros

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/26/2022 Rangers W 5-1 Away 4/27/2022 Rangers W 4-3 Away 4/28/2022 Rangers W 3-2 Away 4/29/2022 Blue Jays W 11-7 Away 4/30/2022 Blue Jays L 2-1 Away 5/1/2022 Blue Jays - Away 5/2/2022 Mariners - Home 5/3/2022 Mariners - Home 5/4/2022 Mariners - Home 5/5/2022 Tigers - Home 5/6/2022 Tigers - Home

