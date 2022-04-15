Skip to main content

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Oakland Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 13, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) hits a solo home run in the first inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Blue Jays and Oakland Athletics will meet on Friday at Rogers Centre, at 7:07 PM ET. Ross Stripling will start for Toronto, trying to shut down Tony Kemp and company.

Blue Jays vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

Blue Jays vs. Athletics Batting Stats

  • The Blue Jays' .266 batting average was second-best in MLB.
  • Last season the Blue Jays were the third-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 5.2 runs per game (846 total).
  • Last year the Blue Jays ranked fourth in baseball with a .330 on-base percentage.
  • The Athletics had a team batting average of .238 last season, which ranked 21st among MLB teams.
  • The Athletics were among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking 10th with 743 total runs last season.
  • The Athletics had the 14th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB last season (.317).

Blue Jays Impact Players

  • Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the Blue Jays in home runs (four), runs batted in (eight) and has put up a team-high batting average of .333.
  • Guerrero's home runs place him first in the majors, and he is sixth in RBI.
  • George Springer is batting .323 with three doubles, two home runs and two walks.
  • Among all MLB batters, Springer is 10th in home runs and 24th in RBI.
  • Bo Bichette is batting .219 with two doubles and a home run.
  • Santiago Espinal is hitting .238 with two doubles and a walk.

Athletics Impact Players

  • Elvis Andrus has been key for Oakland with no home runs, but zero RBI and a batting average of .238 this season.
  • Among all hitters in the majors, Andrus ranks 146th in homers and 269th in RBI.
  • Jed Lowrie's one home runs are most among Oakland batters. He's driven in four runs this season while slugging .500.
  • Lowrie ranks 40th in home runs and 41st in RBI among all MLB batters this season.
  • Sean Murphy is slugging .458 this season, with a team-high one home runs. He's also collected four RBI.
  • Seth Brown leads Oakland in home runs (one) and runs batted in (five) this season while batting .235.

Blue Jays and Athletics Schedules

Blue Jays

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/10/2022

Rangers

L 12-6

Home

4/11/2022

Yankees

W 3-0

Away

4/12/2022

Yankees

L 4-0

Away

4/13/2022

Yankees

W 6-4

Away

4/14/2022

Yankees

L 3-0

Away

4/15/2022

Athletics

-

Home

4/16/2022

Athletics

-

Home

4/17/2022

Athletics

-

Home

4/19/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

4/20/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

4/21/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

Athletics

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/10/2022

Phillies

W 4-1

Away

4/11/2022

Rays

-

Away

4/12/2022

Rays

L 9-8

Away

4/13/2022

Rays

W 4-2

Away

4/14/2022

Rays

W 6-3

Away

4/15/2022

Blue Jays

-

Away

4/16/2022

Blue Jays

-

Away

4/17/2022

Blue Jays

-

Away

4/18/2022

Orioles

-

Home

4/19/2022

Orioles

-

Home

4/20/2022

Orioles

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
15
2022

Oakland Athletics at Toronto Blue Jays

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
7:07
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
