Toronto Blue Jays vs. Oakland Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Toronto Blue Jays and Oakland Athletics will meet on Friday at Rogers Centre, at 7:07 PM ET. Ross Stripling will start for Toronto, trying to shut down Tony Kemp and company.
Blue Jays vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Friday, April 15, 2022
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
Blue Jays vs. Athletics Batting Stats
- The Blue Jays' .266 batting average was second-best in MLB.
- Last season the Blue Jays were the third-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 5.2 runs per game (846 total).
- Last year the Blue Jays ranked fourth in baseball with a .330 on-base percentage.
- The Athletics had a team batting average of .238 last season, which ranked 21st among MLB teams.
- The Athletics were among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking 10th with 743 total runs last season.
- The Athletics had the 14th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB last season (.317).
Blue Jays Impact Players
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the Blue Jays in home runs (four), runs batted in (eight) and has put up a team-high batting average of .333.
- Guerrero's home runs place him first in the majors, and he is sixth in RBI.
- George Springer is batting .323 with three doubles, two home runs and two walks.
- Among all MLB batters, Springer is 10th in home runs and 24th in RBI.
- Bo Bichette is batting .219 with two doubles and a home run.
- Santiago Espinal is hitting .238 with two doubles and a walk.
Athletics Impact Players
- Elvis Andrus has been key for Oakland with no home runs, but zero RBI and a batting average of .238 this season.
- Among all hitters in the majors, Andrus ranks 146th in homers and 269th in RBI.
- Jed Lowrie's one home runs are most among Oakland batters. He's driven in four runs this season while slugging .500.
- Lowrie ranks 40th in home runs and 41st in RBI among all MLB batters this season.
- Sean Murphy is slugging .458 this season, with a team-high one home runs. He's also collected four RBI.
- Seth Brown leads Oakland in home runs (one) and runs batted in (five) this season while batting .235.
Blue Jays and Athletics Schedules
Blue Jays
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/10/2022
Rangers
L 12-6
Home
4/11/2022
Yankees
W 3-0
Away
4/12/2022
Yankees
L 4-0
Away
4/13/2022
Yankees
W 6-4
Away
4/14/2022
Yankees
L 3-0
Away
4/15/2022
Athletics
-
Home
4/16/2022
Athletics
-
Home
4/17/2022
Athletics
-
Home
4/19/2022
Red Sox
-
Away
4/20/2022
Red Sox
-
Away
4/21/2022
Red Sox
-
Away
Athletics
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/10/2022
Phillies
W 4-1
Away
4/11/2022
Rays
-
Away
4/12/2022
Rays
L 9-8
Away
4/13/2022
Rays
W 4-2
Away
4/14/2022
Rays
W 6-3
Away
4/15/2022
Blue Jays
-
Away
4/16/2022
Blue Jays
-
Away
4/17/2022
Blue Jays
-
Away
4/18/2022
Orioles
-
Home
4/19/2022
Orioles
-
Home
4/20/2022
Orioles
-
Home
