The Toronto Blue Jays and Oakland Athletics will meet on Friday at Rogers Centre, at 7:07 PM ET. Ross Stripling will start for Toronto, trying to shut down Tony Kemp and company.

Blue Jays vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Friday, April 15, 2022

Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

TV: NBC Sports Networks

Blue Jays vs. Athletics Batting Stats

The Blue Jays' .266 batting average was second-best in MLB.

Last season the Blue Jays were the third-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 5.2 runs per game (846 total).

Last year the Blue Jays ranked fourth in baseball with a .330 on-base percentage.

The Athletics had a team batting average of .238 last season, which ranked 21st among MLB teams.

The Athletics were among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking 10th with 743 total runs last season.

The Athletics had the 14th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB last season (.317).

Blue Jays Impact Players

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the Blue Jays in home runs (four), runs batted in (eight) and has put up a team-high batting average of .333.

Guerrero's home runs place him first in the majors, and he is sixth in RBI.

George Springer is batting .323 with three doubles, two home runs and two walks.

Among all MLB batters, Springer is 10th in home runs and 24th in RBI.

Bo Bichette is batting .219 with two doubles and a home run.

Santiago Espinal is hitting .238 with two doubles and a walk.

Athletics Impact Players

Elvis Andrus has been key for Oakland with no home runs, but zero RBI and a batting average of .238 this season.

Among all hitters in the majors, Andrus ranks 146th in homers and 269th in RBI.

Jed Lowrie's one home runs are most among Oakland batters. He's driven in four runs this season while slugging .500.

Lowrie ranks 40th in home runs and 41st in RBI among all MLB batters this season.

Sean Murphy is slugging .458 this season, with a team-high one home runs. He's also collected four RBI.

Seth Brown leads Oakland in home runs (one) and runs batted in (five) this season while batting .235.

Blue Jays and Athletics Schedules

Blue Jays

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/10/2022 Rangers L 12-6 Home 4/11/2022 Yankees W 3-0 Away 4/12/2022 Yankees L 4-0 Away 4/13/2022 Yankees W 6-4 Away 4/14/2022 Yankees L 3-0 Away 4/15/2022 Athletics - Home 4/16/2022 Athletics - Home 4/17/2022 Athletics - Home 4/19/2022 Red Sox - Away 4/20/2022 Red Sox - Away 4/21/2022 Red Sox - Away

Athletics

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/10/2022 Phillies W 4-1 Away 4/11/2022 Rays - Away 4/12/2022 Rays L 9-8 Away 4/13/2022 Rays W 4-2 Away 4/14/2022 Rays W 6-3 Away 4/15/2022 Blue Jays - Away 4/16/2022 Blue Jays - Away 4/17/2022 Blue Jays - Away 4/18/2022 Orioles - Home 4/19/2022 Orioles - Home 4/20/2022 Orioles - Home

