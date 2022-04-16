How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 4/16/2022

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Oakland Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Tony Kemp will be among the stars on display when the Toronto Blue Jays play the Oakland Athletics on Saturday at 3:07 PM ET, at Rogers Centre.
Blue Jays vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Saturday, April 16, 2022
- Game Time: 3:07 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
Blue Jays vs. Athletics Batting Stats
- The Blue Jays' .266 batting average was second-best in the league.
- Last season the Blue Jays were the third-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 5.2 runs per game (846 total).
- Last year the Blue Jays' .330 on-base percentage was fourth-best in the league.
- The Athletics had a team batting average of .238 last season, which ranked 21st among MLB teams.
- The Athletics scored 743 runs last season, which ranked 10th in MLB.
- The Athletics had an on-base percentage of .317 last season, which ranked 14th in the league.
Blue Jays Impact Players
- Guerrero paces the Blue Jays in home runs (five), runs batted in (nine) and has a team-best batting average of .367.
- Including all major league hitters, Guerrero ranks 17th in batting average, 34th in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging.
- George Springer has four doubles, two home runs and two walks while hitting .306.
- Springer ranks 14th in home runs and 38th in RBI so far this season.
- Santiago Espinal is hitting .250 with three doubles and two walks.
- Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is hitting .241 with two doubles and two walks.
Athletics Impact Players
- Elvis Andrus has been key for Oakland with no home runs, but zero RBI and a batting average of .208 this season.
- Among all batters in the big leagues, Andrus' home run total ranks 155th and his RBI tally is 290th.
- Jed Lowrie is slugging .438 this season, with a team-best one homers while driving in four runs.
- Overall, Lowrie ranks 51st in home runs and 61st in RBI this season.
- Kemp's batting average of .250 leads all Oakland hitters this season.
- Sean Murphy's one home runs are most among Oakland batters. He's driven in four runs this season while slugging .429.
Blue Jays and Athletics Schedules
Blue Jays
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/11/2022
Yankees
W 3-0
Away
4/12/2022
Yankees
L 4-0
Away
4/13/2022
Yankees
W 6-4
Away
4/14/2022
Yankees
L 3-0
Away
4/15/2022
Athletics
W 4-1
Home
4/16/2022
Athletics
-
Home
4/17/2022
Athletics
-
Home
4/19/2022
Red Sox
-
Away
4/20/2022
Red Sox
-
Away
4/21/2022
Red Sox
-
Away
4/22/2022
Astros
-
Away
Athletics
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/11/2022
Rays
-
Away
4/12/2022
Rays
L 9-8
Away
4/13/2022
Rays
W 4-2
Away
4/14/2022
Rays
W 6-3
Away
4/15/2022
Blue Jays
L 4-1
Away
4/16/2022
Blue Jays
-
Away
4/17/2022
Blue Jays
-
Away
4/18/2022
Orioles
-
Home
4/19/2022
Orioles
-
Home
4/20/2022
Orioles
-
Home
4/21/2022
Orioles
-
Home
