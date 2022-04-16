How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 4/16/2022

Skip to main content

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Oakland Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 13, 2022; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Oakland Athletics shortstop Elvis Andrus (17) celebrates after defeating the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Tony Kemp will be among the stars on display when the Toronto Blue Jays play the Oakland Athletics on Saturday at 3:07 PM ET, at Rogers Centre.

Blue Jays vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

Blue Jays vs. Athletics Batting Stats

  • The Blue Jays' .266 batting average was second-best in the league.
  • Last season the Blue Jays were the third-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 5.2 runs per game (846 total).
  • Last year the Blue Jays' .330 on-base percentage was fourth-best in the league.
  • The Athletics had a team batting average of .238 last season, which ranked 21st among MLB teams.
  • The Athletics scored 743 runs last season, which ranked 10th in MLB.
  • The Athletics had an on-base percentage of .317 last season, which ranked 14th in the league.

Blue Jays Impact Players

  • Guerrero paces the Blue Jays in home runs (five), runs batted in (nine) and has a team-best batting average of .367.
  • Including all major league hitters, Guerrero ranks 17th in batting average, 34th in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging.
  • George Springer has four doubles, two home runs and two walks while hitting .306.
  • Springer ranks 14th in home runs and 38th in RBI so far this season.
  • Santiago Espinal is hitting .250 with three doubles and two walks.
  • Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is hitting .241 with two doubles and two walks.

Athletics Impact Players

  • Elvis Andrus has been key for Oakland with no home runs, but zero RBI and a batting average of .208 this season.
  • Among all batters in the big leagues, Andrus' home run total ranks 155th and his RBI tally is 290th.
  • Jed Lowrie is slugging .438 this season, with a team-best one homers while driving in four runs.
  • Overall, Lowrie ranks 51st in home runs and 61st in RBI this season.
  • Kemp's batting average of .250 leads all Oakland hitters this season.
  • Sean Murphy's one home runs are most among Oakland batters. He's driven in four runs this season while slugging .429.

Blue Jays and Athletics Schedules

Blue Jays

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/11/2022

Yankees

W 3-0

Away

4/12/2022

Yankees

L 4-0

Away

4/13/2022

Yankees

W 6-4

Away

4/14/2022

Yankees

L 3-0

Away

4/15/2022

Athletics

W 4-1

Home

4/16/2022

Athletics

-

Home

4/17/2022

Athletics

-

Home

4/19/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

4/20/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

4/21/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

4/22/2022

Astros

-

Away

Athletics

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/11/2022

Rays

-

Away

4/12/2022

Rays

L 9-8

Away

4/13/2022

Rays

W 4-2

Away

4/14/2022

Rays

W 6-3

Away

4/15/2022

Blue Jays

L 4-1

Away

4/16/2022

Blue Jays

-

Away

4/17/2022

Blue Jays

-

Away

4/18/2022

Orioles

-

Home

4/19/2022

Orioles

-

Home

4/20/2022

Orioles

-

Home

4/21/2022

Orioles

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
16
2022

Oakland Athletics at Toronto Blue Jays

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
3:07
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

