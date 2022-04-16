How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 4/16/2022

Apr 13, 2022; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Oakland Athletics shortstop Elvis Andrus (17) celebrates after defeating the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Tony Kemp will be among the stars on display when the Toronto Blue Jays play the Oakland Athletics on Saturday at 3:07 PM ET, at Rogers Centre.

Blue Jays vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, April 16, 2022

Saturday, April 16, 2022 Game Time: 3:07 PM ET

3:07 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

Blue Jays vs. Athletics Batting Stats

The Blue Jays' .266 batting average was second-best in the league.

Last season the Blue Jays were the third-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 5.2 runs per game (846 total).

Last year the Blue Jays' .330 on-base percentage was fourth-best in the league.

The Athletics had a team batting average of .238 last season, which ranked 21st among MLB teams.

The Athletics scored 743 runs last season, which ranked 10th in MLB.

The Athletics had an on-base percentage of .317 last season, which ranked 14th in the league.

Blue Jays Impact Players

Guerrero paces the Blue Jays in home runs (five), runs batted in (nine) and has a team-best batting average of .367.

Including all major league hitters, Guerrero ranks 17th in batting average, 34th in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging.

George Springer has four doubles, two home runs and two walks while hitting .306.

Springer ranks 14th in home runs and 38th in RBI so far this season.

Santiago Espinal is hitting .250 with three doubles and two walks.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is hitting .241 with two doubles and two walks.

Athletics Impact Players

Elvis Andrus has been key for Oakland with no home runs, but zero RBI and a batting average of .208 this season.

Among all batters in the big leagues, Andrus' home run total ranks 155th and his RBI tally is 290th.

Jed Lowrie is slugging .438 this season, with a team-best one homers while driving in four runs.

Overall, Lowrie ranks 51st in home runs and 61st in RBI this season.

Kemp's batting average of .250 leads all Oakland hitters this season.

Sean Murphy's one home runs are most among Oakland batters. He's driven in four runs this season while slugging .429.

Blue Jays and Athletics Schedules

Blue Jays

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/11/2022 Yankees W 3-0 Away 4/12/2022 Yankees L 4-0 Away 4/13/2022 Yankees W 6-4 Away 4/14/2022 Yankees L 3-0 Away 4/15/2022 Athletics W 4-1 Home 4/16/2022 Athletics - Home 4/17/2022 Athletics - Home 4/19/2022 Red Sox - Away 4/20/2022 Red Sox - Away 4/21/2022 Red Sox - Away 4/22/2022 Astros - Away

Athletics

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/11/2022 Rays - Away 4/12/2022 Rays L 9-8 Away 4/13/2022 Rays W 4-2 Away 4/14/2022 Rays W 6-3 Away 4/15/2022 Blue Jays L 4-1 Away 4/16/2022 Blue Jays - Away 4/17/2022 Blue Jays - Away 4/18/2022 Orioles - Home 4/19/2022 Orioles - Home 4/20/2022 Orioles - Home 4/21/2022 Orioles - Home

