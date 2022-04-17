How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 4/17/2022

Skip to main content

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Oakland Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 16, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy (12) celebrates the win with Oakland Athletics relief pitcher Lou Trivino (62) at the end of the ninth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

Tony Kemp and the Oakland Athletics play the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday at Rogers Centre. Alek Manoah will be on the mound for Toronto, with first pitch at 1:37 PM ET.

Blue Jays vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

Blue Jays vs. Athletics Batting Stats

  • The Blue Jays have the seventh-best batting average in the majors (.255).
  • The Blue Jays have the No. 7 offense in MLB action scoring 4.2 runs per game (38 total runs).
  • The Blue Jays are 13th in baseball with a .317 on-base percentage.
  • The Athletics rank 23rd in MLB with a .212 team batting average.
  • The Athletics have scored the 11th-most runs in the league this season with 37 (4.6 per game).
  • The Athletics have the 25th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.279).

Blue Jays Impact Players

  • Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the squad with a batting average of .324, while pacing the Blue Jays in home runs, with five and runs batted in with 10.
  • Including all MLB hitters, Guerrero is 38th in batting average, 54th in on-base percentage, and sixth in slugging.
  • George Springer has four doubles, two home runs and two walks while batting .297.
  • Springer is 19th in home runs and 45th in RBI in the majors.
  • Matt Chapman is batting .222 with a double, two home runs and five walks.
  • Lourdes Gurriel Jr. has two doubles and two walks while batting .273.

Athletics Impact Players

  • Sean Murphy leads Oakland in home runs with two and runs batted in with six.
  • Among all hitters in MLB, Murphy's home run total ranks 19th and his RBI tally ranks 27th.
  • Jed Lowrie has five hits and an OBP of .364 to go with a slugging percentage of .421 this season.
  • Lowrie is currently 56th in home runs and 68th in RBI in the major leagues.
  • Elvis Andrus has collected five base hits, an OBP of .312 and a slugging percentage of .296 this season.
  • Cristian Pache leads Oakland with a batting average of .280.

Blue Jays and Athletics Schedules

Blue Jays

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/12/2022

Yankees

L 4-0

Away

4/13/2022

Yankees

W 6-4

Away

4/14/2022

Yankees

L 3-0

Away

4/15/2022

Athletics

W 4-1

Home

4/16/2022

Athletics

L 7-5

Home

4/17/2022

Athletics

-

Home

4/19/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

4/20/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

4/21/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

4/22/2022

Astros

-

Away

4/23/2022

Astros

-

Away

Athletics

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/12/2022

Rays

L 9-8

Away

4/13/2022

Rays

W 4-2

Away

4/14/2022

Rays

W 6-3

Away

4/15/2022

Blue Jays

L 4-1

Away

4/16/2022

Blue Jays

W 7-5

Away

4/17/2022

Blue Jays

-

Away

4/18/2022

Orioles

-

Home

4/19/2022

Orioles

-

Home

4/20/2022

Orioles

-

Home

4/21/2022

Orioles

-

Home

4/22/2022

Rangers

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
17
2022

Oakland Athletics at Toronto Blue Jays

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
1:37
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

