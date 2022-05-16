How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 5/16/2022

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Seattle Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
A pair of hot hitters, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Ty France, will try to keep it going when the Toronto Blue Jays play the Seattle Mariners on Monday at 7:07 PM ET, at Rogers Centre.
Blue Jays vs. Mariners Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Monday, May 16, 2022
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Blue Jays vs. Mariners Batting Stats
- The Blue Jays rank 17th in the league with a .233 batting average.
- The Blue Jays have the No. 21 offense in baseball scoring 3.7 runs per game (130 total runs).
- The Blue Jays rank 22nd in the league with a .296 on-base percentage.
- The Mariners' .234 batting average ranks 15th in the league this season.
- The Mariners have scored the 18th-most runs in the league this season with 139 (four per game).
- The Mariners have an OBP of .317 this season, which ranks ninth in MLB.
Blue Jays Impact Players
- Guerrero paces the Blue Jays with seven long balls and runs batted in, driving in 20.
- Of all hitters in MLB, Guerrero ranks 19th in homers and 32nd in RBI.
- George Springer has shown off his power as he leads his team with seven home runs.
- Including all major league hitters, Springer ranks 19th in homers and 51st in RBI.
- Santiago Espinal paces the Blue Jays with a team-high batting average of .282.
- Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is hitting .230 with eight doubles, two home runs and six walks.
Mariners Impact Players
- France leads Seattle in runs batted in with 25 while batting .331, which is also best on the team.
- In all of baseball, France ranks 44th in home runs and ninth in RBI.
- J.P. Crawford is batting .322 with an OBP of .406 and a slugging percentage of .500 this season.
- Crawford is 62nd in home runs and 147th in RBI among all major league hitters this year.
- Adam Frazier has collected 35 base hits, an OBP of .333 and a slugging percentage of .363 this season.
- Jesse Winker has 28 hits and an OBP of .329 to go with a slugging percentage of .320 this season.
Blue Jays and Mariners Schedules
Blue Jays
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/10/2022
Yankees
L 6-5
Away
5/11/2022
Yankees
L 5-3
Away
5/13/2022
Rays
L 5-2
Away
5/14/2022
Rays
W 5-1
Away
5/15/2022
Rays
L 3-0
Away
5/16/2022
Mariners
-
Home
5/17/2022
Mariners
-
Home
5/18/2022
Mariners
-
Home
5/20/2022
Reds
-
Home
5/21/2022
Reds
-
Home
5/22/2022
Reds
-
Home
Mariners
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/10/2022
Phillies
W 5-4
Home
5/11/2022
Phillies
L 4-2
Home
5/13/2022
Mets
W 2-1
Away
5/14/2022
Mets
L 5-4
Away
5/15/2022
Mets
W 8-7
Away
5/16/2022
Blue Jays
-
Away
5/17/2022
Blue Jays
-
Away
5/18/2022
Blue Jays
-
Away
5/19/2022
Red Sox
-
Away
5/20/2022
Red Sox
-
Away
5/21/2022
Red Sox
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
May
16
2022
Seattle Mariners at Toronto Blue Jays
TV CHANNEL: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
Time
7:07
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)