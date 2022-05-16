How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 5/16/2022

May 10, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; Toronto Blue Jays center fielder George Springer (4) is greeted by third base coach Luis Rivera (20) after hitting a solo home run in the first inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

A pair of hot hitters, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Ty France, will try to keep it going when the Toronto Blue Jays play the Seattle Mariners on Monday at 7:07 PM ET, at Rogers Centre.

Blue Jays vs. Mariners Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Monday, May 16, 2022

Monday, May 16, 2022 Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest (Regional restrictions may apply)

ROOT SPORTS Northwest (Regional restrictions may apply) Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Blue Jays vs. Mariners Batting Stats

The Blue Jays rank 17th in the league with a .233 batting average.

The Blue Jays have the No. 21 offense in baseball scoring 3.7 runs per game (130 total runs).

The Blue Jays rank 22nd in the league with a .296 on-base percentage.

The Mariners' .234 batting average ranks 15th in the league this season.

The Mariners have scored the 18th-most runs in the league this season with 139 (four per game).

The Mariners have an OBP of .317 this season, which ranks ninth in MLB.

Blue Jays Impact Players

Guerrero paces the Blue Jays with seven long balls and runs batted in, driving in 20.

Of all hitters in MLB, Guerrero ranks 19th in homers and 32nd in RBI.

George Springer has shown off his power as he leads his team with seven home runs.

Including all major league hitters, Springer ranks 19th in homers and 51st in RBI.

Santiago Espinal paces the Blue Jays with a team-high batting average of .282.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is hitting .230 with eight doubles, two home runs and six walks.

Mariners Impact Players

France leads Seattle in runs batted in with 25 while batting .331, which is also best on the team.

In all of baseball, France ranks 44th in home runs and ninth in RBI.

J.P. Crawford is batting .322 with an OBP of .406 and a slugging percentage of .500 this season.

Crawford is 62nd in home runs and 147th in RBI among all major league hitters this year.

Adam Frazier has collected 35 base hits, an OBP of .333 and a slugging percentage of .363 this season.

Jesse Winker has 28 hits and an OBP of .329 to go with a slugging percentage of .320 this season.

Blue Jays and Mariners Schedules

Blue Jays

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/10/2022 Yankees L 6-5 Away 5/11/2022 Yankees L 5-3 Away 5/13/2022 Rays L 5-2 Away 5/14/2022 Rays W 5-1 Away 5/15/2022 Rays L 3-0 Away 5/16/2022 Mariners - Home 5/17/2022 Mariners - Home 5/18/2022 Mariners - Home 5/20/2022 Reds - Home 5/21/2022 Reds - Home 5/22/2022 Reds - Home

Mariners

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/10/2022 Phillies W 5-4 Home 5/11/2022 Phillies L 4-2 Home 5/13/2022 Mets W 2-1 Away 5/14/2022 Mets L 5-4 Away 5/15/2022 Mets W 8-7 Away 5/16/2022 Blue Jays - Away 5/17/2022 Blue Jays - Away 5/18/2022 Blue Jays - Away 5/19/2022 Red Sox - Away 5/20/2022 Red Sox - Away 5/21/2022 Red Sox - Away

Regional restrictions apply.