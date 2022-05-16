How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 5/16/2022

Skip to main content

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Seattle Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 10, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; Toronto Blue Jays center fielder George Springer (4) is greeted by third base coach Luis Rivera (20) after hitting a solo home run in the first inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

A pair of hot hitters, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Ty France, will try to keep it going when the Toronto Blue Jays play the Seattle Mariners on Monday at 7:07 PM ET, at Rogers Centre.

Blue Jays vs. Mariners Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Monday, May 16, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
  • TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest (Regional restrictions may apply)
Blue Jays vs. Mariners Batting Stats

  • The Blue Jays rank 17th in the league with a .233 batting average.
  • The Blue Jays have the No. 21 offense in baseball scoring 3.7 runs per game (130 total runs).
  • The Blue Jays rank 22nd in the league with a .296 on-base percentage.
  • The Mariners' .234 batting average ranks 15th in the league this season.
  • The Mariners have scored the 18th-most runs in the league this season with 139 (four per game).
  • The Mariners have an OBP of .317 this season, which ranks ninth in MLB.

Blue Jays Impact Players

  • Guerrero paces the Blue Jays with seven long balls and runs batted in, driving in 20.
  • Of all hitters in MLB, Guerrero ranks 19th in homers and 32nd in RBI.
  • George Springer has shown off his power as he leads his team with seven home runs.
  • Including all major league hitters, Springer ranks 19th in homers and 51st in RBI.
  • Santiago Espinal paces the Blue Jays with a team-high batting average of .282.
  • Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is hitting .230 with eight doubles, two home runs and six walks.

Mariners Impact Players

  • France leads Seattle in runs batted in with 25 while batting .331, which is also best on the team.
  • In all of baseball, France ranks 44th in home runs and ninth in RBI.
  • J.P. Crawford is batting .322 with an OBP of .406 and a slugging percentage of .500 this season.
  • Crawford is 62nd in home runs and 147th in RBI among all major league hitters this year.
  • Adam Frazier has collected 35 base hits, an OBP of .333 and a slugging percentage of .363 this season.
  • Jesse Winker has 28 hits and an OBP of .329 to go with a slugging percentage of .320 this season.

Blue Jays and Mariners Schedules

Blue Jays

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/10/2022

Yankees

L 6-5

Away

5/11/2022

Yankees

L 5-3

Away

5/13/2022

Rays

L 5-2

Away

5/14/2022

Rays

W 5-1

Away

5/15/2022

Rays

L 3-0

Away

5/16/2022

Mariners

-

Home

5/17/2022

Mariners

-

Home

5/18/2022

Mariners

-

Home

5/20/2022

Reds

-

Home

5/21/2022

Reds

-

Home

5/22/2022

Reds

-

Home

Mariners

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/10/2022

Phillies

W 5-4

Home

5/11/2022

Phillies

L 4-2

Home

5/13/2022

Mets

W 2-1

Away

5/14/2022

Mets

L 5-4

Away

5/15/2022

Mets

W 8-7

Away

5/16/2022

Blue Jays

-

Away

5/17/2022

Blue Jays

-

Away

5/18/2022

Blue Jays

-

Away

5/19/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

5/20/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

5/21/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

How To Watch

May
16
2022

Seattle Mariners at Toronto Blue Jays

TV CHANNEL: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
Time
7:07
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
