How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 5/17/2022

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Seattle Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 11, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners second baseman Adam Frazier (26) celebrates in the dugout after scoring a run off a single hit by center fielder Julio Rodriguez (44) (not pictured) during the third inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

Alejandro Kirk and the Toronto Blue Jays hit the field on Tuesday at Rogers Centre against Logan Gilbert, who is starting for the Seattle Mariners. First pitch is at 7:07 PM ET.

Blue Jays vs. Mariners Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 17, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
  • TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest (Regional restrictions may apply)
  Live Stream on fuboTV:

Blue Jays vs. Mariners Batting Stats

  • The Blue Jays have the 14th-ranked batting average in the league (.235).
  • The Blue Jays are the 22nd-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 3.8 runs per game (136 total).
  • The Blue Jays are 20th in baseball with a .299 on-base percentage.
  • The Mariners have a team batting average of .231 this season, which ranks 18th among MLB teams.
  • The Mariners rank 17th in the league with 141 total runs scored this season.
  • The Mariners have an on-base percentage of .315 this season, which ranks 12th in the league.

Blue Jays Impact Players

  • Vladimir Guerrero Jr. paces the Blue Jays in home runs (seven), runs batted in (20) and has put up a team-best batting average of .281.
  • Guerrero's home runs rank him 19th in baseball, and he ranks 34th in RBI.
  • George Springer has hit a team-high seven home runs.
  • Springer ranks 19th in home runs and 52nd in RBI among all hitters in baseball.
  • Santiago Espinal leads the Blue Jays with a team-high batting average of .281.
  • Bo Bichette is batting .247 with seven doubles, four home runs and eight walks.

Mariners Impact Players

  • Ty France leads Seattle in batting average (.324) and runs batted in (25) this season while also slugging five homers.
  • Among all batters in MLB, France is 46th in home runs and 10th in RBI.
  • Adam Frazier has 37 hits and an OBP of .342 to go with a slugging percentage of .372 this season.
  • Frazier is 234th in home runs and 105th in RBI among all MLB batters this season.
  • J.P. Crawford has 38 hits this season and a slash line of .311/.394/.484.
  • Jesse Winker has collected 29 hits this season and has an OBP of .327. He's slugging .326 on the year.

Blue Jays and Mariners Schedules

Blue Jays

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/11/2022

Yankees

L 5-3

Away

5/13/2022

Rays

L 5-2

Away

5/14/2022

Rays

W 5-1

Away

5/15/2022

Rays

L 3-0

Away

5/16/2022

Mariners

W 6-2

Home

5/17/2022

Mariners

-

Home

5/18/2022

Mariners

-

Home

5/20/2022

Reds

-

Home

5/21/2022

Reds

-

Home

5/22/2022

Reds

-

Home

5/23/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

Mariners

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/11/2022

Phillies

L 4-2

Home

5/13/2022

Mets

W 2-1

Away

5/14/2022

Mets

L 5-4

Away

5/15/2022

Mets

W 8-7

Away

5/16/2022

Blue Jays

L 6-2

Away

5/17/2022

Blue Jays

-

Away

5/18/2022

Blue Jays

-

Away

5/19/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

5/20/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

5/21/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

5/22/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
17
2022

Seattle Mariners at Toronto Blue Jays

TV CHANNEL: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
Time
7:07
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)


