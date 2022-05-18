Skip to main content

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Seattle Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 17, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Seattle Mariners second baseman Adam Frazier (26) reacts after a foul ball against the Toronto Blue Jays during the eighth inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

May 17, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Seattle Mariners second baseman Adam Frazier (26) reacts after a foul ball against the Toronto Blue Jays during the eighth inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

George Springer and the Toronto Blue Jays will try to get to Marco Gonzales when he starts for the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday at 7:07 PM ET, in the final game of a three-game series at Rogers Centre.

Blue Jays vs. Mariners Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 18, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
  • TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Blue Jays vs. Mariners Batting Stats

  • The Blue Jays rank 15th in MLB with a .235 batting average.
  • The Blue Jays are the 22nd-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 3.8 runs per game (139 total).
  • The Blue Jays' .300 on-base percentage is 19th in the league.
  • The Mariners have a team batting average of .230 this season, which ranks 19th among MLB teams.
  • The Mariners rank 21st in the league with 141 total runs scored this season.
  • The Mariners have an on-base percentage of .314 this season, which ranks 11th in the league.

Blue Jays Impact Players

  • Vladimir Guerrero Jr. paces the Blue Jays with seven homers while racking up a team-best batting average of .282.
  • Of all hitters in baseball, Guerrero is 22nd in homers and 41st in RBI.
  • George Springer's has been reliable source of runs this year, leading the lineup with seven home runs and 21 RBI.
  • Springer is 22nd in home runs in MLB and 30th in RBI.
  • Santiago Espinal has a team-best batting average of .282.
  • Bo Bichette is batting .247 with seven doubles, four home runs and eight walks.

Mariners Impact Players

  • Ty France leads Seattle in runs batted in with 25 while batting .315, which is also best on the team.
  • France is 48th in home runs and 11th in RBI among all batters in the big leagues.
  • Adam Frazier is batting .262 with an OBP of .333 and a slugging percentage of .362 this season.
  • Frazier is 242nd in homers and 111th in RBI among all major league hitters this year.
  • J.P. Crawford has collected 38 base hits, an OBP of .384 and a slugging percentage of .468 this season.
  • Jesse Winker has collected 30 hits this season and has an OBP of .325. He's slugging .323 on the year.

Blue Jays and Mariners Schedules

Blue Jays

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/13/2022

Rays

L 5-2

Away

5/14/2022

Rays

W 5-1

Away

5/15/2022

Rays

L 3-0

Away

5/16/2022

Mariners

W 6-2

Home

5/17/2022

Mariners

W 3-0

Home

5/18/2022

Mariners

-

Home

5/20/2022

Reds

-

Home

5/21/2022

Reds

-

Home

5/22/2022

Reds

-

Home

5/23/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

5/24/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

Mariners

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/13/2022

Mets

W 2-1

Away

5/14/2022

Mets

L 5-4

Away

5/15/2022

Mets

W 8-7

Away

5/16/2022

Blue Jays

L 6-2

Away

5/17/2022

Blue Jays

L 3-0

Away

5/18/2022

Blue Jays

-

Away

5/19/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

5/20/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

5/21/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

5/22/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

5/23/2022

Athletics

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
18
2022

Seattle Mariners at Toronto Blue Jays

TV CHANNEL: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
Time
7:07
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

mecum
entertainment

Mecum Live Auctions stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Kristofer Habbas3 minutes ago
miamiwild-scaled
entertainment

How to Watch Miami Wild Special

By Kristofer Habbas4 minutes ago
May 15, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes (13) hits into a fielders choice to drive in the only run of the game against the Cincinnati Reds during the eighth inning at PNC Park. The Pirates won 1-0 despite being no hit by the Reds. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 5/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff23 minutes ago
May 15, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes (13) hits into a fielders choice to drive in the only run of the game against the Cincinnati Reds during the eighth inning at PNC Park. The Pirates won 1-0 despite being no hit by the Reds. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 5/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff23 minutes ago
Apr 30, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; New York Red Bulls forward Patryk Klimala (9), left, and New York Red Bulls defender John Tolkin (47) after Klimala scored a goal during the second half against the Chicago Fire at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

New York Red Bulls vs. Chicago Fire: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff33 minutes ago
May 14, 2022; Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA; Inter Miami CF forward Leonardo Campana (9) kicks the ball against D.C. United defender Brendan Hines-Ike (4) during the first half at DRV PNK Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Philadelphia Union vs. Inter Miami CF: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff33 minutes ago
USATSI_18291511
MLB

How to Watch Pirates at Cubs

By Adam Childs33 minutes ago
Apr 24, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando City midfielder Junior Urso (11) controls the ball defended by New York Red Bulls midfielder Luquinhas (82) in the first half at Exploria Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
MLS

Fire vs. Red Bulls stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Evan Lazar33 minutes ago
USATSI_18273446
MLS

How to Watch Inter Miami CF at Philadelphia Union

By Evan Lazar33 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy