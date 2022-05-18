May 17, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Seattle Mariners second baseman Adam Frazier (26) reacts after a foul ball against the Toronto Blue Jays during the eighth inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

George Springer and the Toronto Blue Jays will try to get to Marco Gonzales when he starts for the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday at 7:07 PM ET, in the final game of a three-game series at Rogers Centre.

Blue Jays vs. Mariners Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Wednesday, May 18, 2022

7:07 PM ET TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest (Regional restrictions may apply)

Blue Jays vs. Mariners Batting Stats

The Blue Jays rank 15th in MLB with a .235 batting average.

The Blue Jays are the 22nd-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 3.8 runs per game (139 total).

The Blue Jays' .300 on-base percentage is 19th in the league.

The Mariners have a team batting average of .230 this season, which ranks 19th among MLB teams.

The Mariners rank 21st in the league with 141 total runs scored this season.

The Mariners have an on-base percentage of .314 this season, which ranks 11th in the league.

Blue Jays Impact Players

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. paces the Blue Jays with seven homers while racking up a team-best batting average of .282.

Of all hitters in baseball, Guerrero is 22nd in homers and 41st in RBI.

George Springer's has been reliable source of runs this year, leading the lineup with seven home runs and 21 RBI.

Springer is 22nd in home runs in MLB and 30th in RBI.

Santiago Espinal has a team-best batting average of .282.

Bo Bichette is batting .247 with seven doubles, four home runs and eight walks.

Mariners Impact Players

Ty France leads Seattle in runs batted in with 25 while batting .315, which is also best on the team.

France is 48th in home runs and 11th in RBI among all batters in the big leagues.

Adam Frazier is batting .262 with an OBP of .333 and a slugging percentage of .362 this season.

Frazier is 242nd in homers and 111th in RBI among all major league hitters this year.

J.P. Crawford has collected 38 base hits, an OBP of .384 and a slugging percentage of .468 this season.

Jesse Winker has collected 30 hits this season and has an OBP of .325. He's slugging .323 on the year.

Blue Jays and Mariners Schedules

Blue Jays

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/13/2022 Rays L 5-2 Away 5/14/2022 Rays W 5-1 Away 5/15/2022 Rays L 3-0 Away 5/16/2022 Mariners W 6-2 Home 5/17/2022 Mariners W 3-0 Home 5/18/2022 Mariners - Home 5/20/2022 Reds - Home 5/21/2022 Reds - Home 5/22/2022 Reds - Home 5/23/2022 Cardinals - Away 5/24/2022 Cardinals - Away

Mariners

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/13/2022 Mets W 2-1 Away 5/14/2022 Mets L 5-4 Away 5/15/2022 Mets W 8-7 Away 5/16/2022 Blue Jays L 6-2 Away 5/17/2022 Blue Jays L 3-0 Away 5/18/2022 Blue Jays - Away 5/19/2022 Red Sox - Away 5/20/2022 Red Sox - Away 5/21/2022 Red Sox - Away 5/22/2022 Red Sox - Away 5/23/2022 Athletics - Home

