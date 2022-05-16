How to Watch Twins at Athletics

Skip to main content

How to Watch Minnesota Twins at Oakland Athletics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Twins look to stay perfect against the Athletics when they begin a three-game series in Oakland

The Twins begin a six-game road trip on Monday when they visit Oakland for their second series with the Athletics this year.

How to Watch Minnesota Twins at Oakland Athletics Today:

Game Date: May 16, 2022

Game Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports California

Live stream Minnesota Twins at Oakland Athletics on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Twins swept them a little over a week ago when they came to Minnesota for a three-game set.

Minnesota, though, has struggled since that sweep as they have dropped four of their last six which includes being swept by the Astros.

Monday they will send Chris Archer to the mound as they look to stay undefeated against the A's this year.

Archer hasn't gotten through five innings in any of his starts yet this year and is sporting a subpar 4.43 ERA.

The A's will look to take advantage as they try and snap a two-game losing streak of their own.

The A's had won four of five, but dropped the second game of a doubleheader on Saturday and then lost 4-1 on Sunday.

The A's now sit just 15-22 on the season and are needing to find a way to turn things around quickly.

How To Watch

May
16
2022

Minnesota Twins at Oakland Athletics

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports California
Time
9:40
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
May 6, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins designated hitter Byron Buxton (25) celebrates after hitting a solo home run during the fifth inning against the Oakland Athletics at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
