How to Watch Twins at Athletics

The Twins look to stay perfect against the Athletics when they begin a three-game series in Oakland

The Twins begin a six-game road trip on Monday when they visit Oakland for their second series with the Athletics this year.

How to Watch Minnesota Twins at Oakland Athletics Today:

Game Date: May 16, 2022

Game Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports California

The Twins swept them a little over a week ago when they came to Minnesota for a three-game set.

Minnesota, though, has struggled since that sweep as they have dropped four of their last six which includes being swept by the Astros.

Monday they will send Chris Archer to the mound as they look to stay undefeated against the A's this year.

Archer hasn't gotten through five innings in any of his starts yet this year and is sporting a subpar 4.43 ERA.

The A's will look to take advantage as they try and snap a two-game losing streak of their own.

The A's had won four of five, but dropped the second game of a doubleheader on Saturday and then lost 4-1 on Sunday.

The A's now sit just 15-22 on the season and are needing to find a way to turn things around quickly.

