How to Watch Twins at Athletics

How to Watch Minnesota Twins at Oakland Athletics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Twins go for their fifth straight win against the Athletics when they play the second game of their three-game set

The Twins stayed perfect against the Athletics this year when they beat Oakland 3-1 on Monday night.

How to Watch Minnesota Twins at Oakland Athletics Today:

Game Date: May 17, 2022

Game Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports California

Byron Buxton broke a 1-1 tie with an RBI single in the fifth and Gary Sanchez added a solo home run an inning later to give the Twins an insurance run and Minnesota went home with their fourth straight win against the A's this year.

Tuesday they will look to get another win as they send Dylan Bundy to the mound. Bundy is 3-2 on the year with a 5.76 ERA.

The A's will counter with James Kaprielian as they try and get their first win against the Twins this year.

Kaprielian took the loss in his other start against the Twins, but gave up just a single run in five and two-thirds innings.

The A's hope he can do just as well as they try and snap a three-game losing streak and even their three-game series with the Twins.

How To Watch

May
17
2022

Minnesota Twins at Oakland Athletics

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports California
Time
9:40
PM/ET
