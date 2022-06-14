How to Watch Twins at Mariners

Skip to main content

How to Watch Minnesota Twins at Seattle Mariners: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Twins head to Seattle on Monday evening for the first of a three-game series with the Mariners

The Twins begin a six-game road trip on Monday when they head to the Pacific Northwest to take on the Mariners.

How to Watch Minnesota Twins at Seattle Mariners Today:

Game Date: June 13, 2022

Game Time: 10:10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Alt 2

Minnesota is coming off a huge series win against the Rays, but the Twins came up short in their attempt to pick up a three-game sweep with a loss on Sunday.

The Twins are still trying to find some consistency as they have been very up and down over the last month.

They hope a trip out west can help them find it as they send Chris Archer to the mound in the opener. Archer has pitched well at times this year and the Twins are hoping to get a good outing on Monday.

The Mariners will counter with Chris Flexen as they look to bounce back from a series loss to the Red Sox over the weekend.

The Mariners have been playing better, but the Red Sox took two of three from them after they had won a series from the Astros.

