How to Watch Minnesota Twins at Seattle Mariners: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Twins go for their second straight win on Tuesday night when they take on the Mariners in Seattle

The Twins won for the fourth time in five games when they knocked off the Mariners 3-2 on Monday night.

Game Date: June 14, 2022

Game Time: 10:10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Alt 2

Byron Buxton hit a two-run home run to kick off the scoring in the top of the first and the Twins held off the Mariners bats to get the close win.

It was Buxton's 18th home run of the year as he continues to show what he can do when he is healthy.

Tuesday the Twins will send Joe Ryan to the mound looking to clinch a series win in Seattle. Ryan has been solid this year going 5-3 with a 2.28 ERA.

The Mariners counter with Logan Gilbert as they try and even the series. Gilbert has also been very good this year going 6-2 with a 2.41 ERA.

The Mariners had been playing better baseball, but have now lost three of their last four and have fallen back to 27-34 on the year.

The division-leading Astros have been struggling lately and the Mariners need to take advantage but they need to get back in the win column soon.

How To Watch

June
14
2022

Minnesota Twins at Seattle Mariners

TV CHANNEL: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Alt 2
Time
10:10
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Jun 5, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Seattle Mariners first baseman Ty France (23) rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the Texas Rangers during the ninth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Twins at Mariners

By Adam Childs55 seconds ago
