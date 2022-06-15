How to Watch Twins at Mariners

The Twins go for their second straight win on Tuesday night when they take on the Mariners in Seattle

The Twins won for the fourth time in five games when they knocked off the Mariners 3-2 on Monday night.

Byron Buxton hit a two-run home run to kick off the scoring in the top of the first and the Twins held off the Mariners bats to get the close win.

It was Buxton's 18th home run of the year as he continues to show what he can do when he is healthy.

Tuesday the Twins will send Joe Ryan to the mound looking to clinch a series win in Seattle. Ryan has been solid this year going 5-3 with a 2.28 ERA.

The Mariners counter with Logan Gilbert as they try and even the series. Gilbert has also been very good this year going 6-2 with a 2.41 ERA.

The Mariners had been playing better baseball, but have now lost three of their last four and have fallen back to 27-34 on the year.

The division-leading Astros have been struggling lately and the Mariners need to take advantage but they need to get back in the win column soon.

