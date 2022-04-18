How to Watch Twins at Red Sox

Red Sox look for Patriots' Day win at Fenway over the visiting Twins

The Red Sox (5-4) have won four of five after a slow start and will play their annual Patriots' Day morning start on Monday when they close out a four-game series with the Twins (3-6).

Boston is 71-53 on Patriots' Day in the franchise's long history and continued the tradition last year after the 2020 game was canceled because of COVID-19. For the first time since 2019, the city will host the morning baseball game at Fenway Park and the historic Boston Marathon, which was delayed until October last year.

The Red Sox have taken two of the first three games from Minnesota, including an 8-1 win on Sunday. The game was scoreless until Boston got two runs on sixth-inning sacrifice flies. The Twins made it 2-1 in the seventh before the Red Sox erupted for six runs in the eighth to put the game away.

J.D. Martinez had an RBI double and Trevor Story cracked a two-run single. Five pitchers held Minnesota to four singles.

Dylan Bundy is scheduled to make his second start of the season for the Twins on Monday. He threw five one-hit innings in a win over Seattle on April 11.

Boston counters with 42-year-old left-hander Rich Hill, who started Tuesday to begin his third stint with the Sox. He allowed three runs on five hits in 4.1 innings, but the Red Sox came back to beat the Tigers.

