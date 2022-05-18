Twins vs. Athletics stream: Watch online, TV channel

The Oakland Athletics go for the series upset in the final game against the Minnesota Twins.

After dropping the first game of the series 3-1, the Athletics found some offense in the second game. They've had trouble scoring in at least their last five games, not scoring more than three runs in that time.

How to Watch Minnesota Twins at Oakland Athletics Today:

Game Date: May 18, 2022

Game Time: 3:37 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports California

Live stream Minnesota Twins at Oakland Athletics on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Yesterday, they looked impressive winning 5-2. The game was tied into the bottom of the seventh inning at two runs apiece, but that is when the A's broke away. They scored three in the bottom of the frame to secure the win. First baseman Seth Brown hit a double that broke the tie and then catcher Sean Murphy drove home two on a single to put the game out of reach. It was a great formula with starter James Kaprielian giving up two runs on only four hits.

They'll look for a repeat performance from starter Daulton Jeffries who is 1-6 with a 4.84 ERA. They won't have an easy time winning this series, though, as they'll face former Oakland ace Sonny Gray who is 0-1 with a 3.86 ERA.

Regional restrictions may apply.