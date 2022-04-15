How to Watch Twins at Red Sox

The Twins look to move on quickly from their last series when they play the Red Sox on Friday.

The Twins need to move on quickly from their quick two-game homestand as they start a four-game series in Boston against the Red Sox on Friday. The Twins gave up seven runs in both games against the Dodgers, both resulting in losses.

How to Watch Minnesota Twins at Boston Red Sox:

Game Date: April 15, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NESN

You can stream the Minnesota Twins at Boston Red Sox game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The last game was a 7-0 game where Clayton Kershaw put any doubts about his health to bed. He pitched seven perfect innings and was taken out of the game supposedly because he was on a pitch count to preserve his arm in his first start of the season. The Dodgers bullpen only gave up one hit the rest of the way.

The Red Sox, on the other hand, will be going for their third win in a row after getting two of three from the Tigers. Eduardo Rodriguez got to face his former team for the first time since joining the Tigers but Boston took complete advantage, knocking him out of the game early on their way to a 9-7 win in the rubber match.

Nick Pivetta will be getting the start for the Red Sox in game one. He picked up the loss in his first start against the Yankees by giving up four runs in 5.2 innings. He gave up two homers so look for him to limit the damage in the air today. Joe Ryan gets the start for Minnesota. He also got the loss in his first start against the Mariners but Ryan only gave up two runs in four innings.

Regional restrictions may apply.