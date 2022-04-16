How to Watch Twins at Red Sox

Skip to main content

How to Watch Minnesota Twins at Boston Red Sox: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Red Sox look to even things against the Twins on Saturday in the second game of this series.

The Twins spoiled the Red Sox's home opener as they cruised to an 8-4 victory in the first outing of this four-game series. Boston starter Nick Pivetta was not sharp as the Twins hung four on him in just two innings. 

How to Watch Minnesota Twins at Boston Red Sox:

Game Date: April 16, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NESN

You can stream the Minnesota Twins at Boston Red Sox game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

It wasn't really close the rest of the way as Minnesota bounced back resoundingly after its last game where Clayton Kershaw threw seven perfect innings against it at home. The Twins only got one hit in their previous game against the Dodgers.

Joe Ryan set the tone for Minnesota, going six strong innings and only giving up one run with seven strikeouts. Gary Sanchez is starting to warm up with the change of scenery from New York to Minnesota as he drove in two runs. Luis Arraez also drove in two. Carlos Correa has yet to get hot though with his new team as he went 0-for-3 and is hitting .182 so far this season. The Twins need him to get going if they are going to take this series. 

The second game will feature two strong righties. Minnesota will start Sonny Gray who is in his first year playing for the Twins after a stop with the Reds for the last three seasons. Gray gave Minnesota a chance to win in his first start with the club against the Mariners. Although the Twins ultimately lost 4-3, Gray went 4.2 innings and gave up just two runs. Boston will start Tanner Houck, who was up and down from the majors and minors much of last season in primarily a relief role. He looks to take the next step and become a reliable starter in this rotation expected to do big things this season. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

