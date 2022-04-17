How to Watch Twins at Red Sox

Byron Buxton and the Twins take on Rafael Devers and the Red Sox on Sunday afternoon.

The Twins sit as the last team in the AL Central right now with a 3-5 record. They are tied with the Royals and three games behind the White Sox for the divisional lead.

They split their home-opening series with the Mariners 2-2 which was a huge bounce-back considering they lost the first two games in the series.

How to Watch Minnesota Twins at Boston Red Sox today:

Game Date: April 17, 2022

Game Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

TV: NESN 4K

Live stream Minnesota Twins at Boston Red Sox on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

They then lost to the Dodgers in two straight games by a combined score of 14-2.

Bryon Buxton has three home runs and four RBIs on the season, but Gary Sánchez leads the team in RBIs with seven in the beginning stages.

The Red Sox have started off their season 4-4. They had their season opener postponed with the Yankees but still lost the series dropping two out of three games.

They did the same thing to the Tigers beating them 2-1 in their season including another round of three games all decided by two runs apiece.

They split the first two games with Minnesota decided by four runs each. Rafael Devers has had the hot bat with two home runs and seven RBIs this season already. He is also hitting the best on the team at .367.

Regional restrictions may apply.