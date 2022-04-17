How to Watch Twins at Red Sox

Skip to main content

How to Watch Minnesota Twins at Boston Red Sox: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Byron Buxton and the Twins take on Rafael Devers and the Red Sox on Sunday afternoon.

The Twins sit as the last team in the AL Central right now with a 3-5 record. They are tied with the Royals and three games behind the White Sox for the divisional lead.

They split their home-opening series with the Mariners 2-2 which was a huge bounce-back considering they lost the first two games in the series.

How to Watch Minnesota Twins at Boston Red Sox today:

Game Date: April 17, 2022

Game Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

TV: NESN 4K

Live stream Minnesota Twins at Boston Red Sox on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

They then lost to the Dodgers in two straight games by a combined score of 14-2. 

Bryon Buxton has three home runs and four RBIs on the season, but Gary Sánchez leads the team in RBIs with seven in the beginning stages.

The Red Sox have started off their season 4-4. They had their season opener postponed with the Yankees but still lost the series dropping two out of three games.

They did the same thing to the Tigers beating them 2-1 in their season including another round of three games all decided by two runs apiece.

They split the first two games with Minnesota decided by four runs each. Rafael Devers has had the hot bat with two home runs and seven RBIs this season already. He is also hitting the best on the team at .367.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
17
2022

Minnesota Twins at Boston Red Sox

TV CHANNEL: NESN 4K
Time
1:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Soccer

Giresunspor vs. Besiktas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/17/2022

By What's On TV Staffjust now
USATSI_18102999
MLB

How to Watch Giants at Guardians

By Ben Macalusojust now
USATSI_18101195
MLB

How to Watch Athletics at Blue Jays

By Adam Childsjust now
USATSI_18102140
MLB

How to Watch Phillies at Marlins

By Ben Macalusojust now
USATSI_18100815
MLB

How to Watch Twins at Red Sox

By Matthew Beighlejust now
USATSI_18103383
MLB

How to Watch Nationals at Pirates

By Ben Macalusojust now
imago1011319633h
Turkish Süper Lig

How to Watch Giresunspor vs. Besiktas

By Kristofer Habbas10 minutes ago
Apr 16, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin (31) makes a save on Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin (71) while New York Rangers defenseman Adam Fox (23) defends during the third period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Florida Panthers vs. Detroit Red Wings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/17/2022

By What's On TV Staff30 minutes ago
Apr 15, 2022; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Florida Panthers left wing Jonathan Huberdeau (11) celebrates his second goal of the first period with teammate center Sam Bennett (9) against the Winnipeg Jets at FLA Live Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Detroit Red Wings vs. Florida Panthers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/17/2022

By What's On TV Staff30 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy