How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 5/26/2022

Washington Nationals vs. Colorado Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 25, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Colorado Rockies first baseman C.J. Cron (25) celebrates his solo home run in the dugout against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the third inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Keibert Ruiz and the Washington Nationals take the field on Thursday at Nationals Park against German Marquez, who is starting for the Colorado Rockies. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET for the first game of a four-game series.

Nationals vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 26, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Nationals vs. Rockies Batting Stats

  • The Nationals' .250 batting average is fifth-best in MLB.
  • The Nationals have the No. 20 offense in MLB play scoring 3.8 runs per game (173 total runs).
  • The Nationals rank 13th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .313.
  • No team has a better batting average than the .263 AVG the Rockies have posted this season.
  • The Rockies have scored the ninth-most runs in the league this season with 198.
  • The Rockies have an OBP of .327 this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.

Nationals Impact Players

  • Juan Soto has racked up a team-best eight home runs.
  • Including all major league hitters, Soto is 110th in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage, and 60th in slugging.
  • Josh Bell has a club-high 23 runs batted in and .296 batting average.
  • Bell is 96th in homers in MLB and 37th in RBI.
  • Nelson Cruz paces the Nationals with 23 runs batted in.
  • Ruiz is hitting .283 with 10 doubles, a home run and 10 walks.

Rockies Impact Players

  • C.J. Cron leads Colorado in batting average (.314), home runs (12) and runs batted in (33) this season.
  • Among all hitters in the big leagues, Cron is second in home runs and sixth in RBI.
  • Connor Joe has collected 45 hits this season and has an OBP of .365. He's slugging .419 on the year.
  • Joe is 96th in home runs and 179th in RBI among all MLB hitters this season.
  • Charlie Blackmon has collected 32 base hits, an OBP of .289 and a slugging percentage of .393 this season.
  • Ryan McMahon has collected 40 hits this season and has an OBP of .351. He's slugging .412 on the year.

Nationals and Rockies Schedules

Nationals

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/21/2022

Brewers

L 5-1

Away

5/22/2022

Brewers

W 8-2

Away

5/23/2022

Dodgers

L 10-1

Home

5/24/2022

Dodgers

L 9-4

Home

5/25/2022

Dodgers

W 1-0

Home

5/26/2022

Rockies

-

Home

5/27/2022

Rockies

-

Home

5/28/2022

Rockies

-

Home

5/29/2022

Rockies

-

Home

5/30/2022

Mets

-

Away

5/31/2022

Mets

-

Away

Rockies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/21/2022

Mets

W 11-3

Home

5/22/2022

Mets

L 2-0

Home

5/23/2022

Pirates

L 2-1

Away

5/24/2022

Pirates

W 2-1

Away

5/25/2022

Pirates

L 10-5

Away

5/26/2022

Nationals

-

Away

5/27/2022

Nationals

-

Away

5/28/2022

Nationals

-

Away

5/29/2022

Nationals

-

Away

5/30/2022

Marlins

-

Home

5/31/2022

Marlins

-

Home

How To Watch

May
26
2022

Colorado Rockies at Washington Nationals

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
7:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
