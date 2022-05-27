How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 5/27/2022

Skip to main content

Washington Nationals vs. Colorado Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 16, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Washington Nationals second baseman Cesar Hernandez (1) circles the bases after a base hit by first baseman Josh Bell (not pictured) during the first inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Cesar Hernandez and the Washington Nationals will try to out-hit Charlie Blackmon and the Colorado Rockies at Nationals Park on Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

Nationals vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Friday, May 27, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Nationals vs. Rockies Batting Stats

  • The Nationals have the sixth-best batting average in the majors (.250).
  • The Nationals are the 20th-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 3.9 runs per game (180 total).
  • The Nationals are 11th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .314.
  • The Rockies rank first in the majors with a .262 team batting average.
  • The Rockies have scored 201 runs this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.
  • The Rockies are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking fourth with an OBP of .325.

Nationals Impact Players

  • Juan Soto has put up a team-best eight home runs.
  • Soto ranks 31st in homers and 157th in RBI among all hitters in baseball.
  • Josh Bell has 25 RBI while batting .296. Each is tops on the club.
  • Among all MLB batters, Bell ranks 99th in homers and 27th in RBI.
  • Nelson Cruz is hitting .229 with three doubles, four home runs and 17 walks.
  • Hernandez has 11 doubles, a triple and 12 walks while hitting .279.

Rockies Impact Players

  • C.J. Cron leads Colorado in home runs with 12, runs batted in with 34 and his batting average of .308 is also best on his team.
  • Among all hitters in the big leagues, Cron's home run total is second and his RBI tally is seventh.
  • Connor Joe has 46 hits and an OBP of .362 to go with a slugging percentage of .415 this season.
  • Joe is currently 99th in homers and 185th in RBI in the major leagues.
  • Blackmon has 33 hits this season and a slash line of .221/.288/.403.
  • Ryan McMahon has 40 hits and an OBP of .343 to go with a slugging percentage of .401 this season.

Nationals and Rockies Schedules

Nationals

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/22/2022

Brewers

W 8-2

Away

5/23/2022

Dodgers

L 10-1

Home

5/24/2022

Dodgers

L 9-4

Home

5/25/2022

Dodgers

W 1-0

Home

5/26/2022

Rockies

W 7-3

Home

5/27/2022

Rockies

-

Home

5/28/2022

Rockies

-

Home

5/29/2022

Rockies

-

Home

5/30/2022

Mets

-

Away

5/31/2022

Mets

-

Away

6/1/2022

Mets

-

Away

Rockies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/22/2022

Mets

L 2-0

Home

5/23/2022

Pirates

L 2-1

Away

5/24/2022

Pirates

W 2-1

Away

5/25/2022

Pirates

L 10-5

Away

5/26/2022

Nationals

L 7-3

Away

5/27/2022

Nationals

-

Away

5/28/2022

Nationals

-

Away

5/29/2022

Nationals

-

Away

5/30/2022

Marlins

-

Home

5/31/2022

Marlins

-

Home

6/1/2022

Marlins

-

Home

How To Watch

May
27
2022

Colorado Rockies at Washington Nationals

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
7:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
