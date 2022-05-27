How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 5/27/2022

Washington Nationals vs. Colorado Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Cesar Hernandez and the Washington Nationals will try to out-hit Charlie Blackmon and the Colorado Rockies at Nationals Park on Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
Nationals vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Friday, May 27, 2022
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain (Regional restrictions may apply)
Nationals vs. Rockies Batting Stats
- The Nationals have the sixth-best batting average in the majors (.250).
- The Nationals are the 20th-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 3.9 runs per game (180 total).
- The Nationals are 11th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .314.
- The Rockies rank first in the majors with a .262 team batting average.
- The Rockies have scored 201 runs this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.
- The Rockies are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking fourth with an OBP of .325.
Nationals Impact Players
- Juan Soto has put up a team-best eight home runs.
- Soto ranks 31st in homers and 157th in RBI among all hitters in baseball.
- Josh Bell has 25 RBI while batting .296. Each is tops on the club.
- Among all MLB batters, Bell ranks 99th in homers and 27th in RBI.
- Nelson Cruz is hitting .229 with three doubles, four home runs and 17 walks.
- Hernandez has 11 doubles, a triple and 12 walks while hitting .279.
Rockies Impact Players
- C.J. Cron leads Colorado in home runs with 12, runs batted in with 34 and his batting average of .308 is also best on his team.
- Among all hitters in the big leagues, Cron's home run total is second and his RBI tally is seventh.
- Connor Joe has 46 hits and an OBP of .362 to go with a slugging percentage of .415 this season.
- Joe is currently 99th in homers and 185th in RBI in the major leagues.
- Blackmon has 33 hits this season and a slash line of .221/.288/.403.
- Ryan McMahon has 40 hits and an OBP of .343 to go with a slugging percentage of .401 this season.
Nationals and Rockies Schedules
Nationals
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/22/2022
Brewers
W 8-2
Away
5/23/2022
Dodgers
L 10-1
Home
5/24/2022
Dodgers
L 9-4
Home
5/25/2022
Dodgers
W 1-0
Home
5/26/2022
Rockies
W 7-3
Home
5/27/2022
Rockies
-
Home
5/28/2022
Rockies
-
Home
5/29/2022
Rockies
-
Home
5/30/2022
Mets
-
Away
5/31/2022
Mets
-
Away
6/1/2022
Mets
-
Away
Rockies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/22/2022
Mets
L 2-0
Home
5/23/2022
Pirates
L 2-1
Away
5/24/2022
Pirates
W 2-1
Away
5/25/2022
Pirates
L 10-5
Away
5/26/2022
Nationals
L 7-3
Away
5/27/2022
Nationals
-
Away
5/28/2022
Nationals
-
Away
5/29/2022
Nationals
-
Away
5/30/2022
Marlins
-
Home
5/31/2022
Marlins
-
Home
6/1/2022
Marlins
-
Home
