How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 5/28/2022

Washington Nationals vs. Colorado Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 16, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Washington Nationals second baseman Cesar Hernandez (1) circles the bases after a base hit by first baseman Josh Bell (not pictured) during the first inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Charlie Blackmon and the Colorado Rockies will attempt to defeat Juan Soto and the Washington Nationals when the teams meet on Saturday at 12:05 PM ET.

Nationals vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 28, 2022
  • Game Time: 12:05 PM ET
  • TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Nationals vs. Rockies Batting Stats

  • The Nationals are sixth in the league with a .250 batting average.
  • The Nationals are the 22nd-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 3.9 runs per game (180 total).
  • The Nationals are 11th in the league with a .314 on-base percentage.
  • The Rockies rank first in the majors with a .262 team batting average.
  • The Rockies are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking 10th with 201 total runs this season.
  • The Rockies have an on-base percentage of .325 this season, which ranks fifth in the league.

Nationals Impact Players

  • Soto paces the Nationals with eight home runs.
  • Among all hitters in MLB, Soto is 32nd in homers and 158th in RBI.
  • Josh Bell's 25 RBI and .296 batting average both lead his team.
  • Bell ranks 104th in homers and 29th in RBI in the majors.
  • Nelson Cruz is batting .229 with three doubles, four home runs and 17 walks.
  • Cesar Hernandez is hitting .279 with 11 doubles, a triple and 12 walks.

Rockies Impact Players

  • C.J. Cron leads Colorado in home runs with 12, runs batted in with 34 and his batting average of .308 is also best on his team.
  • Among all hitters in the big leagues, Cron's home run total is third and his RBI tally is eighth.
  • Connor Joe has 46 hits and an OBP of .362 to go with a slugging percentage of .415 this season.
  • Overall, Joe is 104th in home runs and 185th in RBI this year.
  • Blackmon is slashing .221/.288/.403 this season for the Rockies.
  • Ryan McMahon has 40 hits and an OBP of .343 to go with a slugging percentage of .401 this season.

Nationals and Rockies Schedules

Nationals

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/22/2022

Brewers

W 8-2

Away

5/23/2022

Dodgers

L 10-1

Home

5/24/2022

Dodgers

L 9-4

Home

5/25/2022

Dodgers

W 1-0

Home

5/26/2022

Rockies

W 7-3

Home

5/28/2022

Rockies

-

Home

5/28/2022

Rockies

-

Home

5/29/2022

Rockies

-

Home

5/30/2022

Mets

-

Away

5/31/2022

Mets

-

Away

6/1/2022

Mets

-

Away

Rockies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/22/2022

Mets

L 2-0

Home

5/23/2022

Pirates

L 2-1

Away

5/24/2022

Pirates

W 2-1

Away

5/25/2022

Pirates

L 10-5

Away

5/26/2022

Nationals

L 7-3

Away

5/28/2022

Nationals

-

Away

5/28/2022

Nationals

-

Away

5/29/2022

Nationals

-

Away

5/30/2022

Marlins

-

Home

5/31/2022

Marlins

-

Home

6/1/2022

Marlins

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
28
2022

Colorado Rockies at Washington Nationals

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
12:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

