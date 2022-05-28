How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 5/28/2022

Washington Nationals vs. Colorado Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Charlie Blackmon and the Colorado Rockies will attempt to defeat Juan Soto and the Washington Nationals when the teams meet on Saturday at 12:05 PM ET.
Nationals vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Saturday, May 28, 2022
- Game Time: 12:05 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain (Regional restrictions may apply)
Nationals vs. Rockies Batting Stats
- The Nationals are sixth in the league with a .250 batting average.
- The Nationals are the 22nd-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 3.9 runs per game (180 total).
- The Nationals are 11th in the league with a .314 on-base percentage.
- The Rockies rank first in the majors with a .262 team batting average.
- The Rockies are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking 10th with 201 total runs this season.
- The Rockies have an on-base percentage of .325 this season, which ranks fifth in the league.
Nationals Impact Players
- Soto paces the Nationals with eight home runs.
- Among all hitters in MLB, Soto is 32nd in homers and 158th in RBI.
- Josh Bell's 25 RBI and .296 batting average both lead his team.
- Bell ranks 104th in homers and 29th in RBI in the majors.
- Nelson Cruz is batting .229 with three doubles, four home runs and 17 walks.
- Cesar Hernandez is hitting .279 with 11 doubles, a triple and 12 walks.
Rockies Impact Players
- C.J. Cron leads Colorado in home runs with 12, runs batted in with 34 and his batting average of .308 is also best on his team.
- Among all hitters in the big leagues, Cron's home run total is third and his RBI tally is eighth.
- Connor Joe has 46 hits and an OBP of .362 to go with a slugging percentage of .415 this season.
- Overall, Joe is 104th in home runs and 185th in RBI this year.
- Blackmon is slashing .221/.288/.403 this season for the Rockies.
- Ryan McMahon has 40 hits and an OBP of .343 to go with a slugging percentage of .401 this season.
Nationals and Rockies Schedules
Nationals
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/22/2022
Brewers
W 8-2
Away
5/23/2022
Dodgers
L 10-1
Home
5/24/2022
Dodgers
L 9-4
Home
5/25/2022
Dodgers
W 1-0
Home
5/26/2022
Rockies
W 7-3
Home
5/28/2022
Rockies
-
Home
5/28/2022
Rockies
-
Home
5/29/2022
Rockies
-
Home
5/30/2022
Mets
-
Away
5/31/2022
Mets
-
Away
6/1/2022
Mets
-
Away
Rockies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/22/2022
Mets
L 2-0
Home
5/23/2022
Pirates
L 2-1
Away
5/24/2022
Pirates
W 2-1
Away
5/25/2022
Pirates
L 10-5
Away
5/26/2022
Nationals
L 7-3
Away
5/28/2022
Nationals
-
Away
5/28/2022
Nationals
-
Away
5/29/2022
Nationals
-
Away
5/30/2022
Marlins
-
Home
5/31/2022
Marlins
-
Home
6/1/2022
Marlins
-
Home
