Washington Nationals vs. Colorado Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Colorado Rockies and C.J. Cron hit the field against Nelson Cruz and the Washington Nationals on Saturday at Nationals Park.
Nationals vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Saturday, May 28, 2022
- Game Time: 6:05 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Nationals vs. Rockies Batting Stats
- The Nationals are fifth in MLB with a .253 batting average.
- The Nationals have the No. 13 offense in baseball scoring 4.1 runs per game (193 total runs).
- The Nationals' .319 on-base percentage is seventh-best in the league.
- The Rockies lead baseball with a .263 batting average.
- The Rockies are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking ninth with 208 total runs this season.
- The Rockies are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking fifth with an OBP of .326.
Nationals Impact Players
- Juan Soto paces the Nationals with eight long balls.
- Soto is 32nd in homers and 159th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
- Josh Bell's .301 batting average leads his team.
- Bell is 104th in homers and 30th in RBI in the big leagues.
- Cruz has a team-best 26 runs batted in.
- Cesar Hernandez is batting .282 with 12 doubles, a triple and 12 walks.
Rockies Impact Players
- Cron is batting .311 with 13 home runs and 37 RBI. All three of those stats are tops among Colorado hitters this season.
- Among all hitters in the majors, Cron's home run total is second and his RBI tally ranks fourth.
- Connor Joe has collected 47 hits this season and has an OBP of .358. He's slugging .408 on the year.
- Joe is 104th in home runs and 168th in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
- Charlie Blackmon has collected 36 base hits, an OBP of .298 and a slugging percentage of .409 this season.
- Ryan McMahon is batting .247 with an OBP of .333 and a slugging percentage of .389 this season.
Nationals and Rockies Schedules
Nationals
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/23/2022
Dodgers
L 10-1
Home
5/24/2022
Dodgers
L 9-4
Home
5/25/2022
Dodgers
W 1-0
Home
5/26/2022
Rockies
W 7-3
Home
5/28/2022
Rockies
W 13-7
Home
5/28/2022
Rockies
-
Home
5/29/2022
Rockies
-
Home
5/30/2022
Mets
-
Away
5/31/2022
Mets
-
Away
6/1/2022
Mets
-
Away
6/2/2022
Reds
-
Away
Rockies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/23/2022
Pirates
L 2-1
Away
5/24/2022
Pirates
W 2-1
Away
5/25/2022
Pirates
L 10-5
Away
5/26/2022
Nationals
L 7-3
Away
5/28/2022
Nationals
L 13-7
Away
5/28/2022
Nationals
-
Away
5/29/2022
Nationals
-
Away
5/30/2022
Marlins
-
Home
5/31/2022
Marlins
-
Home
6/1/2022
Marlins
-
Home
6/2/2022
Braves
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
May
28
2022
Colorado Rockies at Washington Nationals
TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
6:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)