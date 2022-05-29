How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 5/29/2022

Skip to main content

Washington Nationals vs. Colorado Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 28, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Colorado Rockies first baseman C.J. Cron (25) rounds the bases after hitting a three run home run against the Washington Nationals during the first inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

The Colorado Rockies and C.J. Cron take the field against Cesar Hernandez and the Washington Nationals on Sunday at Nationals Park.

Nationals vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 29, 2022
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Nationals vs. Rockies Batting Stats

  • The Nationals have the sixth-best batting average in the league (.253).
  • The Nationals are the 14th-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.1 runs per game (195 total).
  • The Nationals' .318 on-base percentage ranks eighth-best in the league.
  • No team has a better batting average than the .264 AVG the Rockies have posted this season.
  • The Rockies have scored the ninth-most runs in the league this season with 211.
  • The Rockies have an OBP of .326 this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.

Nationals Impact Players

  • Juan Soto has collected a team-best eight home runs.
  • Of all hitters in the majors, Soto's home runs place him 33rd, and his RBI tally puts him 163rd.
  • Josh Bell is batting .294 to lead the lineup.
  • Bell ranks 105th in home runs and 33rd in RBI among major league hitters this season.
  • Nelson Cruz has collected a team-high 27 runs batted in.
  • Hernandez is batting .281 with 13 doubles, a triple and 12 walks.

Rockies Impact Players

  • Cron leads Colorado in home runs with 13 and runs batted in with 37.
  • Cron is third in homers and fifth in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
  • Charlie Blackmon has collected 38 hits this season and has an OBP of .301. He's slugging .409 on the year.
  • Blackmon is currently 50th in homers and 90th in RBI in the big leagues.
  • Connor Joe is slashing .272/.354/.399 this season for the Rockies.
  • Ryan McMahon has 40 hits and an OBP of .333 to go with a slugging percentage of .389 this season.

Nationals and Rockies Schedules

Nationals

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/24/2022

Dodgers

L 9-4

Home

5/25/2022

Dodgers

W 1-0

Home

5/26/2022

Rockies

W 7-3

Home

5/28/2022

Rockies

W 13-7

Home

5/28/2022

Rockies

L 3-2

Home

5/29/2022

Rockies

-

Home

5/30/2022

Mets

-

Away

5/31/2022

Mets

-

Away

6/1/2022

Mets

-

Away

6/2/2022

Reds

-

Away

6/3/2022

Reds

-

Away

Rockies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/24/2022

Pirates

W 2-1

Away

5/25/2022

Pirates

L 10-5

Away

5/26/2022

Nationals

L 7-3

Away

5/28/2022

Nationals

L 13-7

Away

5/28/2022

Nationals

W 3-2

Away

5/29/2022

Nationals

-

Away

5/30/2022

Marlins

-

Home

5/31/2022

Marlins

-

Home

6/1/2022

Marlins

-

Home

6/2/2022

Braves

-

Home

6/3/2022

Braves

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
29
2022

Colorado Rockies at Washington Nationals

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
1:35
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

