How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 5/3/2022

Skip to main content

Washington Nationals vs. Colorado Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 30, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies Connor Joe (9) slides in at home for a score on an RBI double by Colorado Rockies right fielder Charlie Blackmon in the sixth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: John Leyba-USA TODAY Sports

Apr 30, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies Connor Joe (9) slides in at home for a score on an RBI double by Colorado Rockies right fielder Charlie Blackmon in the sixth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: John Leyba-USA TODAY Sports

The Colorado Rockies versus Washington Nationals game on Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET will showcase a pair of hot hitters in Charlie Blackmon and Yadiel Hernandez.

Rockies vs. Nationals Live Streaming and TV Channel

Rockies vs. Nationals Batting Stats

  • The Rockies lead MLB with a .266 batting average.
  • The Rockies have the No. 6 offense in MLB play scoring 4.7 runs per game (104 total runs).
  • The Colorado Rockies lead the league with a .339 on-base percentage.
  • The Nationals have a team batting average of .238 this season, which ranks 11th among MLB teams.
  • The Nationals have scored the 15th-most runs in the league this season with 95 (four per game).
  • The Nationals have an OBP of .306 this season, which ranks 16th in MLB.

Rockies Impact Players

  • C.J. Cron leads the Rockies in home runs (eight) and runs batted in (21).
  • Cron's home runs rank him first in MLB, and he is second in RBI.
  • Connor Joe is batting .282 with five doubles, a triple, four home runs and 11 walks.
  • Joe ranks 24th in home runs and 119th in RBI among MLB batters this season.
  • Blackmon has five doubles, four home runs and seven walks while batting .257.
  • Randal Grichuk leads the Rockies with a .354 batting average.

Nationals Impact Players

  • Josh Bell is batting .351 with 15 RBI, both of which rank first among Washington hitters this season.
  • Among all hitters in the majors, Bell is 83rd in homers and 12th in RBI.
  • Juan Soto's four home runs are most among Washington batters. He's driven in five runs this season while slugging .440.
  • Soto is currently 24th in home runs and 200th in RBI in the major leagues.
  • Hernandez is slashing .340/.368/.509 this season for the Nationals.
  • Cesar Hernandez has 28 hits and an OBP of .306 to go with a slugging percentage of .330 this season.

Rockies and Nationals Schedules

Rockies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/27/2022

Phillies

L 7-3

Away

4/28/2022

Phillies

L 7-1

Away

4/29/2022

Reds

W 10-4

Home

4/30/2022

Reds

W 4-3

Home

5/1/2022

Reds

W 10-1

Home

5/3/2022

Nationals

-

Home

5/4/2022

Nationals

-

Home

5/5/2022

Nationals

-

Home

5/6/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

5/7/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

5/8/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

Nationals

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/27/2022

Marlins

L 2-1

Home

4/28/2022

Marlins

L 3-2

Home

4/29/2022

Giants

W 14-4

Away

4/30/2022

Giants

L 9-3

Away

5/1/2022

Giants

W 11-5

Away

5/3/2022

Rockies

-

Away

5/4/2022

Rockies

-

Away

5/5/2022

Rockies

-

Away

5/6/2022

Angels

-

Away

5/7/2022

Angels

-

Away

5/8/2022

Angels

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
3
2022

Washington Nationals at Colorado Rockies

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
8:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Apr 12, 2022; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Oakland Athletics designated hitter Jed Lowrie (8) is congratulated by center fielder Seth Brown (15) after hitting a three run home run against the Tampa Bay Rays in the first inning at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Rays at Athletics

By Adam Childs2 minutes ago
Apr 30, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies Connor Joe (9) slides in at home for a score on an RBI double by Colorado Rockies right fielder Charlie Blackmon in the sixth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: John Leyba-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Washington Nationals: Streaming & TV | 5/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Apr 30, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies Connor Joe (9) slides in at home for a score on an RBI double by Colorado Rockies right fielder Charlie Blackmon in the sixth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: John Leyba-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 5/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Mar 21, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) celebrates his goal in the first period against the Edmonton Oilers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Predators at Avalanche Game 1

By Adam Childs12 minutes ago
Apr 24, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners right fielder Jesse Winker (27) celebrates with third baseman Ty France (23) after hitting a walk-off RBI-single against the Kansas City Royals during the twelfth inning at T-Mobile Park. Seattle defeated Kansas City, 5-4. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 5/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff32 minutes ago
Apr 24, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners right fielder Jesse Winker (27) celebrates with third baseman Ty France (23) after hitting a walk-off RBI-single against the Kansas City Royals during the twelfth inning at T-Mobile Park. Seattle defeated Kansas City, 5-4. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 5/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff32 minutes ago
maxresdefault
entertainment

How to Watch The Chase Season Three Premiere

By Adam Childs42 minutes ago
ARIZONA BASEBALL
College Baseball

Grand Canyon vs. Arizona Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Phil Watson42 minutes ago
Apr 29, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the Toronto Blue Jays in the first inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Mariners at Astros

By Matthew Beighle1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy