How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 5/3/2022

Washington Nationals vs. Colorado Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Colorado Rockies versus Washington Nationals game on Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET will showcase a pair of hot hitters in Charlie Blackmon and Yadiel Hernandez.
Rockies vs. Nationals Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 3, 2022
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Rockies vs. Nationals Batting Stats
- The Rockies lead MLB with a .266 batting average.
- The Rockies have the No. 6 offense in MLB play scoring 4.7 runs per game (104 total runs).
- The Colorado Rockies lead the league with a .339 on-base percentage.
- The Nationals have a team batting average of .238 this season, which ranks 11th among MLB teams.
- The Nationals have scored the 15th-most runs in the league this season with 95 (four per game).
- The Nationals have an OBP of .306 this season, which ranks 16th in MLB.
Rockies Impact Players
- C.J. Cron leads the Rockies in home runs (eight) and runs batted in (21).
- Cron's home runs rank him first in MLB, and he is second in RBI.
- Connor Joe is batting .282 with five doubles, a triple, four home runs and 11 walks.
- Joe ranks 24th in home runs and 119th in RBI among MLB batters this season.
- Blackmon has five doubles, four home runs and seven walks while batting .257.
- Randal Grichuk leads the Rockies with a .354 batting average.
Nationals Impact Players
- Josh Bell is batting .351 with 15 RBI, both of which rank first among Washington hitters this season.
- Among all hitters in the majors, Bell is 83rd in homers and 12th in RBI.
- Juan Soto's four home runs are most among Washington batters. He's driven in five runs this season while slugging .440.
- Soto is currently 24th in home runs and 200th in RBI in the major leagues.
- Hernandez is slashing .340/.368/.509 this season for the Nationals.
- Cesar Hernandez has 28 hits and an OBP of .306 to go with a slugging percentage of .330 this season.
Rockies and Nationals Schedules
Rockies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/27/2022
Phillies
L 7-3
Away
4/28/2022
Phillies
L 7-1
Away
4/29/2022
Reds
W 10-4
Home
4/30/2022
Reds
W 4-3
Home
5/1/2022
Reds
W 10-1
Home
5/3/2022
Nationals
-
Home
5/4/2022
Nationals
-
Home
5/5/2022
Nationals
-
Home
5/6/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Away
5/7/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Away
5/8/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Away
Nationals
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/27/2022
Marlins
L 2-1
Home
4/28/2022
Marlins
L 3-2
Home
4/29/2022
Giants
W 14-4
Away
4/30/2022
Giants
L 9-3
Away
5/1/2022
Giants
W 11-5
Away
5/3/2022
Rockies
-
Away
5/4/2022
Rockies
-
Away
5/5/2022
Rockies
-
Away
5/6/2022
Angels
-
Away
5/7/2022
Angels
-
Away
5/8/2022
Angels
-
Away
