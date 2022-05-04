How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 5/4/2022

Skip to main content

Washington Nationals vs. Colorado Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 30, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies Connor Joe (9) slides in at home for a score on an RBI double by Colorado Rockies right fielder Charlie Blackmon in the sixth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: John Leyba-USA TODAY Sports

Apr 30, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies Connor Joe (9) slides in at home for a score on an RBI double by Colorado Rockies right fielder Charlie Blackmon in the sixth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: John Leyba-USA TODAY Sports

Patrick Corbin takes the mound for the Washington Nationals on Wednesday at Coors Field against C.J. Cron and the Colorado Rockies. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.

Rockies vs. Nationals Live Streaming and TV Channel

Rockies vs. Nationals Batting Stats

  • The Rockies' .264 batting average leads MLB.
  • The Rockies are the sixth-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.6 runs per game (106 total).
  • The Rockies are second in baseball with a .335 on-base percentage.
  • The Nationals' .246 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking fifth in MLB.
  • The Nationals have scored 105 runs this season, which ranks ninth in MLB.
  • The Nationals have an OBP of .313 this season, which ranks 14th in MLB.

Rockies Impact Players

  • Cron paces the Rockies with nine home runs and runs batted in, driving in 22.
  • Cron ranks first in home runs and second in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
  • Connor Joe has five doubles, a triple, four home runs and 12 walks while batting .273.
  • Joe is 30th in homers and 130th in RBI among major league hitters this year.
  • Charlie Blackmon is batting .256 with five doubles, four home runs and seven walks.
  • Randal Grichuk paces the Rockies with a team-high batting average of .348.

Nationals Impact Players

  • Josh Bell is batting .366 with 18 RBI, both of which rank first among Washington hitters this season.
  • In all of baseball, Bell is 53rd in home runs and seventh in RBI.
  • Juan Soto's five home runs are most among Washington batters. He's driven in six runs this season while slugging .461.
  • Soto is currently 17th in home runs and 182nd in RBI in the major leagues.
  • Yadiel Hernandez has collected 21 base hits, an OBP of .387 and a slugging percentage of .534 this season.
  • Maikel Franco has 26 hits and an OBP of .307 to go with a slugging percentage of .400 this season.

Rockies and Nationals Schedules

Rockies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/28/2022

Phillies

L 7-1

Away

4/29/2022

Reds

W 10-4

Home

4/30/2022

Reds

W 4-3

Home

5/1/2022

Reds

W 10-1

Home

5/3/2022

Nationals

L 10-2

Home

5/4/2022

Nationals

-

Home

5/5/2022

Nationals

-

Home

5/6/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

5/7/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

5/8/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

5/9/2022

Giants

-

Away

Nationals

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/28/2022

Marlins

L 3-2

Home

4/29/2022

Giants

W 14-4

Away

4/30/2022

Giants

L 9-3

Away

5/1/2022

Giants

W 11-5

Away

5/3/2022

Rockies

W 10-2

Away

5/4/2022

Rockies

-

Away

5/5/2022

Rockies

-

Away

5/6/2022

Angels

-

Away

5/7/2022

Angels

-

Away

5/8/2022

Angels

-

Away

5/10/2022

Mets

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
4
2022

Washington Nationals at Colorado Rockies

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
8:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Apr 30, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies Connor Joe (9) slides in at home for a score on an RBI double by Colorado Rockies right fielder Charlie Blackmon in the sixth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: John Leyba-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Washington Nationals: Streaming & TV | 5/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Apr 30, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies Connor Joe (9) slides in at home for a score on an RBI double by Colorado Rockies right fielder Charlie Blackmon in the sixth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: John Leyba-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 5/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
USATSI_18193057
NHL

How to Watch Blues at Wild, Game 2

By Adam Childs11 minutes ago
USATSI_18198412
MLB

How to Watch Nationals at Rockies

By Evan Massey1 hour ago
Soccer

Hatayspor Antakya vs. Trabzonspor: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Soccer

Chelsea FC vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Soccer

Lille OSC vs. AS Monaco: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
imago1004868414h
Baloncesto Nacional de Argentina

How to Watch Baloncesto Argentino Liga Nacional: Hispano vs. Unión

By Ben Macaluso1 hour ago
USATSI_15337834
Copa Libertadores

How to Watch Olimpia vs. Peñarol

By Matthew Beighle1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy