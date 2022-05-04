How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 5/4/2022

Washington Nationals vs. Colorado Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Patrick Corbin takes the mound for the Washington Nationals on Wednesday at Coors Field against C.J. Cron and the Colorado Rockies. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.
Rockies vs. Nationals Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 4, 2022
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Rockies vs. Nationals Batting Stats
- The Rockies' .264 batting average leads MLB.
- The Rockies are the sixth-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.6 runs per game (106 total).
- The Rockies are second in baseball with a .335 on-base percentage.
- The Nationals' .246 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking fifth in MLB.
- The Nationals have scored 105 runs this season, which ranks ninth in MLB.
- The Nationals have an OBP of .313 this season, which ranks 14th in MLB.
Rockies Impact Players
- Cron paces the Rockies with nine home runs and runs batted in, driving in 22.
- Cron ranks first in home runs and second in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
- Connor Joe has five doubles, a triple, four home runs and 12 walks while batting .273.
- Joe is 30th in homers and 130th in RBI among major league hitters this year.
- Charlie Blackmon is batting .256 with five doubles, four home runs and seven walks.
- Randal Grichuk paces the Rockies with a team-high batting average of .348.
Nationals Impact Players
- Josh Bell is batting .366 with 18 RBI, both of which rank first among Washington hitters this season.
- In all of baseball, Bell is 53rd in home runs and seventh in RBI.
- Juan Soto's five home runs are most among Washington batters. He's driven in six runs this season while slugging .461.
- Soto is currently 17th in home runs and 182nd in RBI in the major leagues.
- Yadiel Hernandez has collected 21 base hits, an OBP of .387 and a slugging percentage of .534 this season.
- Maikel Franco has 26 hits and an OBP of .307 to go with a slugging percentage of .400 this season.
Rockies and Nationals Schedules
Rockies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/28/2022
Phillies
L 7-1
Away
4/29/2022
Reds
W 10-4
Home
4/30/2022
Reds
W 4-3
Home
5/1/2022
Reds
W 10-1
Home
5/3/2022
Nationals
L 10-2
Home
5/4/2022
Nationals
-
Home
5/5/2022
Nationals
-
Home
5/6/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Away
5/7/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Away
5/8/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Away
5/9/2022
Giants
-
Away
Nationals
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/28/2022
Marlins
L 3-2
Home
4/29/2022
Giants
W 14-4
Away
4/30/2022
Giants
L 9-3
Away
5/1/2022
Giants
W 11-5
Away
5/3/2022
Rockies
W 10-2
Away
5/4/2022
Rockies
-
Away
5/5/2022
Rockies
-
Away
5/6/2022
Angels
-
Away
5/7/2022
Angels
-
Away
5/8/2022
Angels
-
Away
5/10/2022
Mets
-
Home
