How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 5/13/2022

Washington Nationals vs. Houston Astros Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 7, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Washington Nationals designated hitter Nelson Cruz (23) celebrates with first baseman Josh Bell (19) after hitting a two run home run against the Los Angeles Angels in the fifth inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Josiah Gray gets the nod on the mound for the Washington Nationals against the Houston Astros and Jose Altuve on Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

Astros vs. Nationals Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Friday, May 13, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (Regional restrictions may apply)
Astros vs. Nationals Batting Stats

  • The Astros have the 23rd-ranked batting average in the majors (.224).
  • The Astros have the No. 15 offense in baseball scoring 4.1 runs per game (131 total runs).
  • The Astros rank 17th in baseball with a .306 on-base percentage.
  • The Nationals have a team batting average of .251 this season, which ranks fifth among MLB teams.
  • The Nationals have scored the 11th-most runs in the league this season with 136 (4.1 per game).
  • The Nationals have an OBP of .315 this season, which ranks ninth in MLB.

Astros Impact Players

  • Yordan Alvarez has racked up a team-best 10 home runs.
  • Of all hitters in the majors, Alvarez's home runs rank him second, and his RBI tally puts him 26th.
  • Alex Bregman has capitalized on opportunities as he paces his team with 20 RBI.
  • Bregman is 33rd in homers and 21st in RBI so far this year.
  • Kyle Tucker is hitting .255 with five doubles, five home runs and 19 walks.
  • The Astros are lead in runs batted in by Jeremy Pena with a mark of 20, he also leads the team in hitting, posting an average of .276.

Nationals Impact Players

  • Josh Bell leads Washington in batting average (.345) and runs batted in (21) this season while also slugging four homers.
  • In all of MLB, Bell is 57th in home runs and 17th in RBI.
  • Juan Soto is slugging .504 this season, with a team-best eight homers while driving in 11 runs.
  • Overall, Soto ranks eighth in home runs and 120th in RBI this year.
  • Maikel Franco is slashing .268/.298/.390 this season for the Nationals.
  • Yadiel Hernandez is batting .337 with an OBP of .378 and a slugging percentage of .506 this season.

Astros and Nationals Schedules

Astros

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/7/2022

Tigers

W 3-2

Home

5/8/2022

Tigers

W 5-0

Home

5/10/2022

Twins

W 5-0

Away

5/11/2022

Twins

W 11-3

Away

5/12/2022

Twins

W 5-0

Away

5/13/2022

Nationals

-

Away

5/14/2022

Nationals

-

Away

5/15/2022

Nationals

-

Away

5/16/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

5/17/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

5/18/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

Nationals

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/7/2022

Angels

W 7-3

Away

5/8/2022

Angels

L 5-4

Away

5/10/2022

Mets

L 4-2

Home

5/11/2022

Mets

W 8-3

Home

5/12/2022

Mets

L 4-1

Home

5/13/2022

Astros

-

Home

5/14/2022

Astros

-

Home

5/15/2022

Astros

-

Home

5/16/2022

Marlins

-

Away

5/17/2022

Marlins

-

Away

5/18/2022

Marlins

-

Away

How To Watch

May
13
2022

Houston Astros at Washington Nationals

TV CHANNEL: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
Time
7:05
PM/EST
