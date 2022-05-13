How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 5/13/2022

May 7, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Washington Nationals designated hitter Nelson Cruz (23) celebrates with first baseman Josh Bell (19) after hitting a two run home run against the Los Angeles Angels in the fifth inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Josiah Gray gets the nod on the mound for the Washington Nationals against the Houston Astros and Jose Altuve on Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

Astros vs. Nationals Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Friday, May 13, 2022

7:05 PM ET TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (Regional restrictions may apply)

Live Stream on fuboTV

Astros vs. Nationals Batting Stats

The Astros have the 23rd-ranked batting average in the majors (.224).

The Astros have the No. 15 offense in baseball scoring 4.1 runs per game (131 total runs).

The Astros rank 17th in baseball with a .306 on-base percentage.

The Nationals have a team batting average of .251 this season, which ranks fifth among MLB teams.

The Nationals have scored the 11th-most runs in the league this season with 136 (4.1 per game).

The Nationals have an OBP of .315 this season, which ranks ninth in MLB.

Astros Impact Players

Yordan Alvarez has racked up a team-best 10 home runs.

Of all hitters in the majors, Alvarez's home runs rank him second, and his RBI tally puts him 26th.

Alex Bregman has capitalized on opportunities as he paces his team with 20 RBI.

Bregman is 33rd in homers and 21st in RBI so far this year.

Kyle Tucker is hitting .255 with five doubles, five home runs and 19 walks.

The Astros are lead in runs batted in by Jeremy Pena with a mark of 20, he also leads the team in hitting, posting an average of .276.

Nationals Impact Players

Josh Bell leads Washington in batting average (.345) and runs batted in (21) this season while also slugging four homers.

In all of MLB, Bell is 57th in home runs and 17th in RBI.

Juan Soto is slugging .504 this season, with a team-best eight homers while driving in 11 runs.

Overall, Soto ranks eighth in home runs and 120th in RBI this year.

Maikel Franco is slashing .268/.298/.390 this season for the Nationals.

Yadiel Hernandez is batting .337 with an OBP of .378 and a slugging percentage of .506 this season.

Astros and Nationals Schedules

Astros

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/7/2022 Tigers W 3-2 Home 5/8/2022 Tigers W 5-0 Home 5/10/2022 Twins W 5-0 Away 5/11/2022 Twins W 11-3 Away 5/12/2022 Twins W 5-0 Away 5/13/2022 Nationals - Away 5/14/2022 Nationals - Away 5/15/2022 Nationals - Away 5/16/2022 Red Sox - Away 5/17/2022 Red Sox - Away 5/18/2022 Red Sox - Away

Nationals

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/7/2022 Angels W 7-3 Away 5/8/2022 Angels L 5-4 Away 5/10/2022 Mets L 4-2 Home 5/11/2022 Mets W 8-3 Home 5/12/2022 Mets L 4-1 Home 5/13/2022 Astros - Home 5/14/2022 Astros - Home 5/15/2022 Astros - Home 5/16/2022 Marlins - Away 5/17/2022 Marlins - Away 5/18/2022 Marlins - Away

Regional restrictions apply.