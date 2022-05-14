Skip to main content

Washington Nationals vs. Houston Astros Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 12, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) celebrates with his interpreter after defeating the Minnesota Twins at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

Yordan Alvarez and the Houston Astros will take on Josh Bell and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park in the second of a three-game series, Saturday at 7:05 PM ET.

Astros vs. Nationals Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 14, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (Regional restrictions may apply)
Astros vs. Nationals Batting Stats

  • The Astros rank 25th in MLB with a .223 batting average.
  • The Astros are the 14th-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.2 runs per game (137 total).
  • The Astros' .305 on-base percentage ranks 18th in the league.
  • The Nationals' .250 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking fifth in MLB.
  • The Nationals rank 14th in the league with 137 total runs scored this season.
  • The Nationals have the 11th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.314).

Astros Impact Players

  • Alvarez leads the squad with a batting average of .280, and paces the Astros in home runs, with 11 and runs batted in with 21.
  • Of all hitters in MLB, Alvarez's home runs place him second, and his RBI tally places him 20th.
  • Alex Bregman has made the most of his opportunities as he paces his team with 21 RBI.
  • Bregman ranks 34th in homers and 20th in RBI among major league hitters this season.
  • Kyle Tucker is hitting .248 with five doubles, five home runs and 20 walks.
  • Jeremy Pena is hitting .276 with five doubles, a triple, six home runs and nine walks.

Nationals Impact Players

  • Bell leads Washington in batting average (.342) and runs batted in (21) this season while also slugging four homers.
  • Bell is 57th in homers and 20th in RBI among all batters in MLB.
  • Juan Soto's eight home runs are most among Washington batters. He's driven in 11 runs this season while slugging .500.
  • Soto is eighth in homers and 133rd in RBI among all major league batters this season.
  • Maikel Franco has 34 hits this season and a slash line of .268/.296/.386.
  • Yadiel Hernandez has 28 hits and an OBP of .374 to go with a slugging percentage of .500 this season.

Astros and Nationals Schedules

Astros

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/8/2022

Tigers

W 5-0

Home

5/10/2022

Twins

W 5-0

Away

5/11/2022

Twins

W 11-3

Away

5/12/2022

Twins

W 5-0

Away

5/13/2022

Nationals

W 6-1

Away

5/14/2022

Nationals

-

Away

5/15/2022

Nationals

-

Away

5/16/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

5/17/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

5/18/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

5/19/2022

Rangers

-

Home

Nationals

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/8/2022

Angels

L 5-4

Away

5/10/2022

Mets

L 4-2

Home

5/11/2022

Mets

W 8-3

Home

5/12/2022

Mets

L 4-1

Home

5/13/2022

Astros

L 6-1

Home

5/14/2022

Astros

-

Home

5/15/2022

Astros

-

Home

5/16/2022

Marlins

-

Away

5/17/2022

Marlins

-

Away

5/18/2022

Marlins

-

Away

5/20/2022

Brewers

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
14
2022

Houston Astros at Washington Nationals

TV CHANNEL: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
Time
7:05
PM/EST
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

