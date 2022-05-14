May 12, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) celebrates with his interpreter after defeating the Minnesota Twins at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

Yordan Alvarez and the Houston Astros will take on Josh Bell and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park in the second of a three-game series, Saturday at 7:05 PM ET.

Astros vs. Nationals Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, May 14, 2022

Saturday, May 14, 2022 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (Regional restrictions may apply)

AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (Regional restrictions may apply) Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Astros vs. Nationals Batting Stats

The Astros rank 25th in MLB with a .223 batting average.

The Astros are the 14th-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.2 runs per game (137 total).

The Astros' .305 on-base percentage ranks 18th in the league.

The Nationals' .250 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking fifth in MLB.

The Nationals rank 14th in the league with 137 total runs scored this season.

The Nationals have the 11th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.314).

Astros Impact Players

Alvarez leads the squad with a batting average of .280, and paces the Astros in home runs, with 11 and runs batted in with 21.

Of all hitters in MLB, Alvarez's home runs place him second, and his RBI tally places him 20th.

Alex Bregman has made the most of his opportunities as he paces his team with 21 RBI.

Bregman ranks 34th in homers and 20th in RBI among major league hitters this season.

Kyle Tucker is hitting .248 with five doubles, five home runs and 20 walks.

Jeremy Pena is hitting .276 with five doubles, a triple, six home runs and nine walks.

Nationals Impact Players

Bell leads Washington in batting average (.342) and runs batted in (21) this season while also slugging four homers.

Bell is 57th in homers and 20th in RBI among all batters in MLB.

Juan Soto's eight home runs are most among Washington batters. He's driven in 11 runs this season while slugging .500.

Soto is eighth in homers and 133rd in RBI among all major league batters this season.

Maikel Franco has 34 hits this season and a slash line of .268/.296/.386.

Yadiel Hernandez has 28 hits and an OBP of .374 to go with a slugging percentage of .500 this season.

Astros and Nationals Schedules

Astros

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/8/2022 Tigers W 5-0 Home 5/10/2022 Twins W 5-0 Away 5/11/2022 Twins W 11-3 Away 5/12/2022 Twins W 5-0 Away 5/13/2022 Nationals W 6-1 Away 5/14/2022 Nationals - Away 5/15/2022 Nationals - Away 5/16/2022 Red Sox - Away 5/17/2022 Red Sox - Away 5/18/2022 Red Sox - Away 5/19/2022 Rangers - Home

Nationals

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/8/2022 Angels L 5-4 Away 5/10/2022 Mets L 4-2 Home 5/11/2022 Mets W 8-3 Home 5/12/2022 Mets L 4-1 Home 5/13/2022 Astros L 6-1 Home 5/14/2022 Astros - Home 5/15/2022 Astros - Home 5/16/2022 Marlins - Away 5/17/2022 Marlins - Away 5/18/2022 Marlins - Away 5/20/2022 Brewers - Away

Regional restrictions apply.