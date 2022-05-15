Washington Nationals vs. Houston Astros Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Jose Altuve and the Houston Astros head into the final of a three-game series against Nelson Cruz and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
Astros vs. Nationals Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Sunday, May 15, 2022
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (Regional restrictions may apply)
Astros vs. Nationals Batting Stats
- The Astros have the 24th-ranked batting average in the league (.226).
- The Astros rank 12th in runs scored with 143, 4.2 per game.
- The Astros rank 17th in the league with a .308 on-base percentage.
- The Nationals have a team batting average of .254 this season, which ranks third among MLB teams.
- The Nationals have scored 150 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Nationals have an on-base percentage of .318 this season, which ranks ninth in the league.
Astros Impact Players
- Yordan Alvarez has posted a team-high 11 home runs and has driven in 21 runs.
- Alvarez's home runs rank him second in baseball, and he is 22nd in RBI.
- Alex Bregman has racked up 21 runs batted in to lead his team.
- Bregman is 41st in homers in MLB and 22nd in RBI.
- Kyle Tucker is batting .254 with six doubles, five home runs and 20 walks.
- Jeremy Pena is hitting .276 with five doubles, a triple, six home runs and nine walks.
Nationals Impact Players
- Juan Soto leads Washington with eight home runs this season. He's batting .260 with 11 RBI.
- Among all hitters in the big leagues, Soto ranks 12th in home runs and 139th in RBI.
- Josh Bell is a key run producer for Washington with a .336 average, four homers and 21 RBI.
- Among all MLB batters, Bell ranks 60th in home runs and 22nd in RBI.
- Maikel Franco leads Washington in RBI with 21 while batting .273 with three home runs.
- Cruz is batting .200 with an OBP of .287 and a slugging percentage of .308 this season.
Astros and Nationals Schedules
Astros
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/10/2022
Twins
W 5-0
Away
5/11/2022
Twins
W 11-3
Away
5/12/2022
Twins
W 5-0
Away
5/13/2022
Nationals
W 6-1
Away
5/14/2022
Nationals
L 13-6
Away
5/15/2022
Nationals
-
Away
5/16/2022
Red Sox
-
Away
5/17/2022
Red Sox
-
Away
5/18/2022
Red Sox
-
Away
5/19/2022
Rangers
-
Home
5/20/2022
Rangers
-
Home
Nationals
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/10/2022
Mets
L 4-2
Home
5/11/2022
Mets
W 8-3
Home
5/12/2022
Mets
L 4-1
Home
5/13/2022
Astros
L 6-1
Home
5/14/2022
Astros
W 13-6
Home
5/15/2022
Astros
-
Home
5/16/2022
Marlins
-
Away
5/17/2022
Marlins
-
Away
5/18/2022
Marlins
-
Away
5/20/2022
Brewers
-
Away
5/21/2022
Brewers
-
Away
