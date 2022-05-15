Skip to main content

Washington Nationals vs. Houston Astros Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 14, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) reacts after being called out on strikes with the bases loaded by home plate umpire Alan Porter (64) against the Washington Nationals during the sixth inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

May 14, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) reacts after being called out on strikes with the bases loaded by home plate umpire Alan Porter (64) against the Washington Nationals during the sixth inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Jose Altuve and the Houston Astros head into the final of a three-game series against Nelson Cruz and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

Astros vs. Nationals Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 15, 2022
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Astros vs. Nationals Batting Stats

  • The Astros have the 24th-ranked batting average in the league (.226).
  • The Astros rank 12th in runs scored with 143, 4.2 per game.
  • The Astros rank 17th in the league with a .308 on-base percentage.
  • The Nationals have a team batting average of .254 this season, which ranks third among MLB teams.
  • The Nationals have scored 150 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 11th in MLB.
  • The Nationals have an on-base percentage of .318 this season, which ranks ninth in the league.

Astros Impact Players

  • Yordan Alvarez has posted a team-high 11 home runs and has driven in 21 runs.
  • Alvarez's home runs rank him second in baseball, and he is 22nd in RBI.
  • Alex Bregman has racked up 21 runs batted in to lead his team.
  • Bregman is 41st in homers in MLB and 22nd in RBI.
  • Kyle Tucker is batting .254 with six doubles, five home runs and 20 walks.
  • Jeremy Pena is hitting .276 with five doubles, a triple, six home runs and nine walks.

Nationals Impact Players

  • Juan Soto leads Washington with eight home runs this season. He's batting .260 with 11 RBI.
  • Among all hitters in the big leagues, Soto ranks 12th in home runs and 139th in RBI.
  • Josh Bell is a key run producer for Washington with a .336 average, four homers and 21 RBI.
  • Among all MLB batters, Bell ranks 60th in home runs and 22nd in RBI.
  • Maikel Franco leads Washington in RBI with 21 while batting .273 with three home runs.
  • Cruz is batting .200 with an OBP of .287 and a slugging percentage of .308 this season.

Astros and Nationals Schedules

Astros

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/10/2022

Twins

W 5-0

Away

5/11/2022

Twins

W 11-3

Away

5/12/2022

Twins

W 5-0

Away

5/13/2022

Nationals

W 6-1

Away

5/14/2022

Nationals

L 13-6

Away

5/15/2022

Nationals

-

Away

5/16/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

5/17/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

5/18/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

5/19/2022

Rangers

-

Home

5/20/2022

Rangers

-

Home

Nationals

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/10/2022

Mets

L 4-2

Home

5/11/2022

Mets

W 8-3

Home

5/12/2022

Mets

L 4-1

Home

5/13/2022

Astros

L 6-1

Home

5/14/2022

Astros

W 13-6

Home

5/15/2022

Astros

-

Home

5/16/2022

Marlins

-

Away

5/17/2022

Marlins

-

Away

5/18/2022

Marlins

-

Away

5/20/2022

Brewers

-

Away

5/21/2022

Brewers

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
15
2022

Houston Astros at Washington Nationals

TV CHANNEL: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
Time
1:35
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

May 13, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox designated hitter Gavin Sheets (32) celebrates with Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert (88) after they score on Sheets' two run home run against the New York Yankees during the sixth inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 5/15/2022

By What's On TV Staff6 minutes ago
May 14, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert (middle) high fives teammates after hitting a game winning one run single against the New York Yankees in the ninth inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. New York Yankees: Streaming & TV | 5/15/2022

By What's On TV Staff6 minutes ago
May 13, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox designated hitter Gavin Sheets (32) celebrates with Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert (88) after they score on Sheets' two run home run against the New York Yankees during the sixth inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Yankees at White Sox

By Nick Crain16 minutes ago
imago1010746806h (1)
IMSA Weathertech Championship Race

How to Watch Lexus Grand Prix of Mid-Ohio

By Kristofer Habbas16 minutes ago
USATSI_17492280 (1)
PBA Bowling

How to Watch the Kia PBA Playoffs Final

By Adam Childs16 minutes ago
BASEBALL
College Baseball

How to Watch San Jose State at Air Force in College Baseball

By Adam Childs16 minutes ago
May 13, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) reacts after flying out to the wall against the Seattle Mariners during the eighth inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch New York Mets vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 5/15/2022

By What's On TV Staff36 minutes ago
May 13, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) reacts after flying out to the wall against the Seattle Mariners during the eighth inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 5/15/2022

By What's On TV Staff36 minutes ago
May 8, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) celebrates with designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) after hitting a home run during the fifth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Washington Nationals: Streaming & TV | 5/15/2022

By What's On TV Staff41 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy