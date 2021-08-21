How to Watch Nationals at Brewers

How to Watch Washington Nationals at Milwaukee Brewers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Milwaukee Brewers sit atop the National League Central while the Washington Nationals are well out of the playoff race, but the visiting Nationals stole a win Friday in the first game of their three-game series against the Brewers.
Following the loss, the Brewers hold a 74-49 record and are 7.5 games ahead of the second-place Cincinnati Reds in their division. Another loss against the Nationals could cut into that comfortable lead.
How to Watch:
Date: August 21, 2021
Time: 4:05 p.m. ET
TV Channel: FOX Sports 1
The Nationals bested the Brewers, 4-1, on Friday. Lane Thomas led the way for Washington with a two-run triple to start off the scoring and the Nationals never looked back. Avisail Garcia hit a solo home run to score the only Brewers run.
Through their last 10 games, the Brewers have a 7-3 record, but they are on a two-game losing streak. The Nationals are just 3-7 in their last 10 games, but they have won three straight.
In Saturday's matchup, the Nationals are set to start Paolo Espino (3-4 record, 4.16 ERA) on the mound. Milwaukee will start Eric Lauer (4-4 record, 3.44 ERA).
Make sure to tune into as the Brewers look to get some revenge on the Nationals after yesterday's disappointing loss.
