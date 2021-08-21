How to Watch Nationals at Brewers

The Nationals and Brewers are set to play the second game of their three-game series on Saturday afternoon.

The Milwaukee Brewers sit atop the National League Central while the Washington Nationals are well out of the playoff race, but the visiting Nationals stole a win Friday in the first game of their three-game series against the Brewers.

Following the loss, the Brewers hold a 74-49 record and are 7.5 games ahead of the second-place Cincinnati Reds in their division. Another loss against the Nationals could cut into that comfortable lead.

How to Watch:

Date: August 21, 2021

Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX Sports 1

You can stream the Washington Nationals at Milwaukee Brewers game online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Nationals bested the Brewers, 4-1, on Friday. Lane Thomas led the way for Washington with a two-run triple to start off the scoring and the Nationals never looked back. Avisail Garcia hit a solo home run to score the only Brewers run.

Through their last 10 games, the Brewers have a 7-3 record, but they are on a two-game losing streak. The Nationals are just 3-7 in their last 10 games, but they have won three straight.

In Saturday's matchup, the Nationals are set to start Paolo Espino (3-4 record, 4.16 ERA) on the mound. Milwaukee will start Eric Lauer (4-4 record, 3.44 ERA).

Make sure to tune into as the Brewers look to get some revenge on the Nationals after yesterday's disappointing loss.

Regional restrictions may apply.