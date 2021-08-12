The Mets look to move to 2-0 in their three-game series with the Nationals and are looking to make a run to keep their playoff hopes alive.

With the 2021 MLB playoff race starting to heat up, the New York Mets are a team to keep a very close eye on. Coming into their second matchup of their series with the Washington Nationals, the Mets are 57-55 and are just 1.5 games out of the lead for the National League East. Getting another win over the Nationals in the first game of a double-header would be huge.

In the first game of the series, the Mets were able to squeak out an 8-7 win. Even though the Nationals sold off a lot of their talent ahead of the MLB trade deadline, they are still a competitive baseball team.

New York was led by Michael Conforto, who drove in two runs. Pete Alonso also had a big game, going 3-for-5 at the plate and driving in a run himself. The Mets saw Trevor May pick up the win and were happy to escape with a hard-fought victory.

For the Nationals, Juan Soto smacked his 19th home run of the season and drove in three runs. Luis Garcia also drove in two runs for Washington. Mason Thompson ended up getting the loss after giving up two runs in the bottom of the eighth inning.

Looking ahead to this matchup between the Mets and Nationals, New York is set to start Trevor Williams. He was acquired ahead of the MLB trade deadline in the deal with the Chicago Cubs that also brought Javier Baez to town. Williams hasn't played a game with the Mets yet, but went 4-2 with a 5.06 ERA with the Cubs.

Washington has yet to decide who their starting pitcher is going to be for this game.

How to Watch:

Time: 12:10pm ET

TV Channel: SportsNet NY

You can stream the game on fuboTV

Make sure to tune in as the Mets look to get a winning streak going. The Nationals are division rivals and will do their best to play spoiler.

