Oct 3, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals first baseman Josh Bell (19) reacts after hitting a double against the Boston Red Sox during the second inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets and Washington Nationals will send Tylor Megill and Patrick Corbin to the mound, respectively, on Opening Day at Nationals Park. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

Mets vs. Nationals Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Thursday, April 7, 2022

Thursday, April 7, 2022 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: SportsNet NY

SportsNet NY Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Mets vs. Nationals Batting Stats

The Mets had the 19th-ranked batting average in the majors (.239).

Last season the Mets had the No. 27 offense in MLB play scoring 3.9 runs per game (636 total runs).

Last year the Mets ranked 17th in baseball with a .315 on-base percentage.

The Nationals had a team batting average of .258 last season, which ranked fourth among MLB teams.

The Nationals ranked 16th in the league with 724 total runs scored last season.

The Nationals had an OBP of .337 last season, which ranked second in MLB.

Mets Impact Players

Pete Alonso slugged 37 home runs and collected 94 RBI last season while batting .262.

Eduardo Escobar collected 139 hits, posted an OBP of .314 and a .472 SLG.

Starling Marte finished last season with a .310 batting average while adding 12 home runs and 55 RBI.

Mark Canha collected 120 hits, posted an OBP of .358 and a .387 SLG.

Nationals Impact Players

Juan Soto finished last season with a .313 average and 95 RBI.

Josh Bell hit .261 with an OBP of .347 and a slugging percentage of .476.

Nelson Cruz finished with a .265 batting average last season and 32 home runs.

Cesar Hernandez collected 132 hits, posted an OBP of .308 and a .386 SLG.

Mets and Nationals Schedules

Mets

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/7/2022 Nationals - Away 4/8/2022 Nationals - Away 4/9/2022 Nationals - Away 4/10/2022 Nationals - Away 4/11/2022 Phillies - Away 4/12/2022 Phillies - Away

Nationals

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/7/2022 Mets - Home 4/8/2022 Mets - Home 4/9/2022 Mets - Home 4/10/2022 Mets - Home 4/11/2022 Braves - Away 4/12/2022 Braves - Away

Regional restrictions apply.