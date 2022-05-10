How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 5/10/2022

May 8, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) celebrates his RBI double against the Philadelphia Phillies during the sixth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets and Starling Marte will square off against the Washington Nationals and Juan Soto on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET, at Nationals Park.

Mets vs. Nationals Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Tuesday, May 10, 2022

Tuesday, May 10, 2022 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: SportsNet NY (Regional restrictions may apply)

SportsNet NY (Regional restrictions may apply) Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Mets vs. Nationals Batting Stats

The Mets have the third-best batting average in the majors (.253).

The Mets have the No. 7 offense in baseball scoring 4.5 runs per game (131 total runs).

The Mets are the top team in MLB play this season with a .334 on-base percentage.

The Nationals have a team batting average of .252 this season, which ranks fifth among MLB teams.

The Nationals rank 11th in the league with 125 total runs scored this season.

The Nationals are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking eighth with an OBP of .317.

Mets Impact Players

Pete Alonso paces the Mets with seven home runs and runs batted in, driving in 26.

Alonso's home runs place him sixth in MLB, and he is second in RBI.

Francisco Lindor is hitting .239 with five doubles, five home runs and 12 walks.

Lindor is 31st in homers and 27th in RBI among major league hitters this year.

Marte has five doubles, three home runs and four walks while hitting .275.

Jeff McNeil paces the Mets with a .323 batting average.

Nationals Impact Players

Josh Bell is batting .343 with 21 RBI, both of which rank first among Washington hitters this season.

Bell's home run total places him 42nd in MLB, and he ranks eighth in RBI.

Soto's six home runs are most among Washington batters. He's driven in eight runs this season while slugging .459.

Soto ranks 15th in homers and 171st in RBI among all major league hitters this season.

Maikel Franco has 32 hits this season and a slash line of .281/.314/.404.

Yadiel Hernandez is batting .365 with an OBP of .392 and a slugging percentage of .541 this season.

Mets and Nationals Schedules

Mets

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/3/2022 Braves W 3-0 Home 5/4/2022 Braves L 9-2 Home 5/5/2022 Phillies W 8-7 Away 5/8/2022 Phillies L 3-2 Away 5/8/2022 Phillies W 6-1 Away 5/10/2022 Nationals - Away 5/11/2022 Nationals - Away 5/12/2022 Nationals - Away 5/13/2022 Mariners - Home 5/14/2022 Mariners - Home 5/15/2022 Mariners - Home

Nationals

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/4/2022 Rockies L 5-2 Away 5/5/2022 Rockies L 9-7 Away 5/6/2022 Angels L 3-0 Away 5/7/2022 Angels W 7-3 Away 5/8/2022 Angels L 5-4 Away 5/10/2022 Mets - Home 5/11/2022 Mets - Home 5/12/2022 Mets - Home 5/13/2022 Astros - Home 5/14/2022 Astros - Home 5/15/2022 Astros - Home

