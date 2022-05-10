How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 5/10/2022

Skip to main content

Washington Nationals vs. New York Mets Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 8, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) celebrates his RBI double against the Philadelphia Phillies during the sixth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

May 8, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) celebrates his RBI double against the Philadelphia Phillies during the sixth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets and Starling Marte will square off against the Washington Nationals and Juan Soto on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET, at Nationals Park.

Mets vs. Nationals Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 10, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • TV: SportsNet NY (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Mets vs. Nationals Batting Stats

  • The Mets have the third-best batting average in the majors (.253).
  • The Mets have the No. 7 offense in baseball scoring 4.5 runs per game (131 total runs).
  • The Mets are the top team in MLB play this season with a .334 on-base percentage.
  • The Nationals have a team batting average of .252 this season, which ranks fifth among MLB teams.
  • The Nationals rank 11th in the league with 125 total runs scored this season.
  • The Nationals are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking eighth with an OBP of .317.

Mets Impact Players

  • Pete Alonso paces the Mets with seven home runs and runs batted in, driving in 26.
  • Alonso's home runs place him sixth in MLB, and he is second in RBI.
  • Francisco Lindor is hitting .239 with five doubles, five home runs and 12 walks.
  • Lindor is 31st in homers and 27th in RBI among major league hitters this year.
  • Marte has five doubles, three home runs and four walks while hitting .275.
  • Jeff McNeil paces the Mets with a .323 batting average.

Nationals Impact Players

  • Josh Bell is batting .343 with 21 RBI, both of which rank first among Washington hitters this season.
  • Bell's home run total places him 42nd in MLB, and he ranks eighth in RBI.
  • Soto's six home runs are most among Washington batters. He's driven in eight runs this season while slugging .459.
  • Soto ranks 15th in homers and 171st in RBI among all major league hitters this season.
  • Maikel Franco has 32 hits this season and a slash line of .281/.314/.404.
  • Yadiel Hernandez is batting .365 with an OBP of .392 and a slugging percentage of .541 this season.

Mets and Nationals Schedules

Mets

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/3/2022

Braves

W 3-0

Home

5/4/2022

Braves

L 9-2

Home

5/5/2022

Phillies

W 8-7

Away

5/8/2022

Phillies

L 3-2

Away

5/8/2022

Phillies

W 6-1

Away

5/10/2022

Nationals

-

Away

5/11/2022

Nationals

-

Away

5/12/2022

Nationals

-

Away

5/13/2022

Mariners

-

Home

5/14/2022

Mariners

-

Home

5/15/2022

Mariners

-

Home

Nationals

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/4/2022

Rockies

L 5-2

Away

5/5/2022

Rockies

L 9-7

Away

5/6/2022

Angels

L 3-0

Away

5/7/2022

Angels

W 7-3

Away

5/8/2022

Angels

L 5-4

Away

5/10/2022

Mets

-

Home

5/11/2022

Mets

-

Home

5/12/2022

Mets

-

Home

5/13/2022

Astros

-

Home

5/14/2022

Astros

-

Home

5/15/2022

Astros

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
10
2022

New York Mets at Washington Nationals

TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
Time
7:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

NEW MEXICO STATE BASEBALL
College Baseball

New Mexico State vs. New Mexico stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Phil Watson1 minute ago
May 6, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins designated hitter Byron Buxton (25) celebrates after hitting a solo home run during the fifth inning against the Oakland Athletics at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Minnesota Twins vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 5/10/2022

By What's On TV Staff21 minutes ago
May 8, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) celebrates with designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) after hitting a home run during the fifth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Minnesota Twins: Streaming & TV | 5/10/2022

By What's On TV Staff21 minutes ago
Mar 16, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman (77) celebrates with center Steven Stamkos (91) and left wing Alex Killorn (17) after scoring a goal against the Seattle Kraken during the third period at Climate Pledge Arena. Stamkos assisted on the goal. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Lightning vs. Maple Leafs stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Adam Childs31 minutes ago
May 8, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Toronto Maple Leafs right wing Mitchell Marner (16) looks down at the end of the second period of game four of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Toronto Maple Leafs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs First Round Game 5

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
May 6, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman (77) skates with the puck as Toronto Maple Leafs right wing Mitchell Marner (16) defends during the first period of game three of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs First Round Game 5

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
May 4, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros left fielder Yordan Alvarez (44) and Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) celebrate the win against the Seattle Mariners at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Astros vs. Twins stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Phil Watson31 minutes ago
May 8, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) celebrates his RBI double against the Philadelphia Phillies during the sixth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 5/10/2022

By What's On TV Staff56 minutes ago
May 5, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Washington Nationals right fielder Juan Soto (22) rounds the bases on a solo home run in the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch New York Mets vs. Washington Nationals: Streaming & TV | 5/10/2022

By What's On TV Staff56 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy