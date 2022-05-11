Skip to main content

Washington Nationals vs. New York Mets Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 10, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; New York Mets designated hitter Pete Alonso (20) and designated hitter J.D. Davis (28) celebrate after scoring runs against the Washington Nationals during the sixth inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets versus Washington Nationals game on Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET will feature a pair of hot hitters in Pete Alonso and Josh Bell.

Mets vs. Nationals Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 11, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • TV: SportsNet NY (Regional restrictions may apply)
  Live Stream on fuboTV

Mets vs. Nationals Batting Stats

  • The Mets are third in MLB with a .253 batting average.
  • The Mets score the sixth-most runs in baseball (135 total, 4.5 per game).
  • The New York Mets lead the league with a .335 on-base percentage.
  • The Nationals have a team batting average of .252 this season, which ranks fourth among MLB teams.
  • The Nationals have scored the 11th-most runs in the league this season with 127 (4.1 per game).
  • The Nationals have an OBP of .316 this season, which ranks ninth in MLB.

Mets Impact Players

  • Alonso paces the Mets in home runs (seven) and runs batted in (26).
  • Including all hitters in MLB, Alonso's home runs rank him seventh, and his RBI tally puts him second.
  • Francisco Lindor is hitting .246 with five doubles, five home runs and 12 walks.
  • Including all major league hitters, Lindor ranks 32nd in homers and 32nd in RBI.
  • Jeff McNeil paces the Mets' lineup with a .333 batting average.
  • Starling Marte has five doubles, three home runs and four walks while batting .263.

Nationals Impact Players

  • Bell leads Washington in runs batted in with 21 while batting .349, which is also best on the team.
  • Among all batters in the big leagues, Bell's home run total is 48th and his RBI tally ranks 10th.
  • Juan Soto's six home runs are most among Washington batters. He's driven in eight runs this season while slugging .451.
  • Among all MLB batters, Soto is 17th in homers and 176th in RBI.
  • Maikel Franco has 33 hits this season and a slash line of .282/.315/.410.
  • Yadiel Hernandez has collected 27 hits this season and has an OBP of .373. He's slugging .513 on the year.

Mets and Nationals Schedules

Mets

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/4/2022

Braves

L 9-2

Home

5/5/2022

Phillies

W 8-7

Away

5/8/2022

Phillies

L 3-2

Away

5/8/2022

Phillies

W 6-1

Away

5/10/2022

Nationals

W 4-2

Away

5/11/2022

Nationals

-

Away

5/12/2022

Nationals

-

Away

5/13/2022

Mariners

-

Home

5/14/2022

Mariners

-

Home

5/15/2022

Mariners

-

Home

5/16/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

Nationals

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/5/2022

Rockies

L 9-7

Away

5/6/2022

Angels

L 3-0

Away

5/7/2022

Angels

W 7-3

Away

5/8/2022

Angels

L 5-4

Away

5/10/2022

Mets

L 4-2

Home

5/11/2022

Mets

-

Home

5/12/2022

Mets

-

Home

5/13/2022

Astros

-

Home

5/14/2022

Astros

-

Home

5/15/2022

Astros

-

Home

5/16/2022

Marlins

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
11
2022

New York Mets at Washington Nationals

TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
Time
7:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
