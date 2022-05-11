Washington Nationals vs. New York Mets Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The New York Mets versus Washington Nationals game on Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET will feature a pair of hot hitters in Pete Alonso and Josh Bell.
Mets vs. Nationals Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 11, 2022
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet NY (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Mets vs. Nationals Batting Stats
- The Mets are third in MLB with a .253 batting average.
- The Mets score the sixth-most runs in baseball (135 total, 4.5 per game).
- The New York Mets lead the league with a .335 on-base percentage.
- The Nationals have a team batting average of .252 this season, which ranks fourth among MLB teams.
- The Nationals have scored the 11th-most runs in the league this season with 127 (4.1 per game).
- The Nationals have an OBP of .316 this season, which ranks ninth in MLB.
Mets Impact Players
- Alonso paces the Mets in home runs (seven) and runs batted in (26).
- Including all hitters in MLB, Alonso's home runs rank him seventh, and his RBI tally puts him second.
- Francisco Lindor is hitting .246 with five doubles, five home runs and 12 walks.
- Including all major league hitters, Lindor ranks 32nd in homers and 32nd in RBI.
- Jeff McNeil paces the Mets' lineup with a .333 batting average.
- Starling Marte has five doubles, three home runs and four walks while batting .263.
Nationals Impact Players
- Bell leads Washington in runs batted in with 21 while batting .349, which is also best on the team.
- Among all batters in the big leagues, Bell's home run total is 48th and his RBI tally ranks 10th.
- Juan Soto's six home runs are most among Washington batters. He's driven in eight runs this season while slugging .451.
- Among all MLB batters, Soto is 17th in homers and 176th in RBI.
- Maikel Franco has 33 hits this season and a slash line of .282/.315/.410.
- Yadiel Hernandez has collected 27 hits this season and has an OBP of .373. He's slugging .513 on the year.
Mets and Nationals Schedules
Mets
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/4/2022
Braves
L 9-2
Home
5/5/2022
Phillies
W 8-7
Away
5/8/2022
Phillies
L 3-2
Away
5/8/2022
Phillies
W 6-1
Away
5/10/2022
Nationals
W 4-2
Away
5/11/2022
Nationals
-
Away
5/12/2022
Nationals
-
Away
5/13/2022
Mariners
-
Home
5/14/2022
Mariners
-
Home
5/15/2022
Mariners
-
Home
5/16/2022
Cardinals
-
Home
Nationals
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/5/2022
Rockies
L 9-7
Away
5/6/2022
Angels
L 3-0
Away
5/7/2022
Angels
W 7-3
Away
5/8/2022
Angels
L 5-4
Away
5/10/2022
Mets
L 4-2
Home
5/11/2022
Mets
-
Home
5/12/2022
Mets
-
Home
5/13/2022
Astros
-
Home
5/14/2022
Astros
-
Home
5/15/2022
Astros
-
Home
5/16/2022
Marlins
-
Away
