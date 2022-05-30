How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 5/30/2022

May 28, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals center fielder Victor Robles (16) is congratulated by catcher Riley Adams (15) and first baseman Josh Bell (19) after hitting a three run home run during the fourth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Josh Bell and the Washington Nationals will hit the field on Monday at Citi Field against David Peterson, who gets the start for the New York Mets. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.

Mets vs. Nationals Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Monday, May 30, 2022

Monday, May 30, 2022 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet NY

Mets vs. Nationals Batting Stats

The Mets' .260 batting average is third-best in MLB.

The Mets score the second-most runs in baseball (243 total, 5.0 per game).

The Mets' .333 on-base percentage is second-best in the league.

The Nationals' .253 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking fourth in MLB.

The Nationals have scored the 12th-most runs in the league this season with 201 (4.1 per game).

The Nationals have an OBP of .318 this season, which ranks ninth in MLB.

Mets Impact Players

Pete Alonso leads the Mets with 12 home runs and runs batted in, driving in 46.

Of all hitters in MLB, Alonso ranks fifth in home runs and second in RBI.

Francisco Lindor is hitting .253 with eight doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 24 walks.

Lindor is 36th in home runs and fifth in RBI in the majors.

Jeff McNeil leads the Mets' lineup with a .317 batting average.

Brandon Nimmo is hitting .293 with eight doubles, four triples, three home runs and 23 walks.

Nationals Impact Players

Juan Soto leads Washington with nine home runs this season. He's batting .230 with 16 RBI.

Among all hitters in the big leagues, Soto ranks 26th in home runs and 146th in RBI.

Bell's batting average of .289 leads all Washington hitters this season.

Overall, Bell is 107th in home runs and 37th in RBI this year.

Nelson Cruz is among the top hitters for Washington with a .238 average, four homers and 27 RBI.

Cesar Hernandez is batting .287 with an OBP of .339 and a slugging percentage of .361 this season.

Mets and Nationals Schedules

Mets

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/24/2022 Giants L 13-12 Away 5/25/2022 Giants L 9-3 Away 5/27/2022 Phillies W 8-6 Home 5/28/2022 Phillies W 8-2 Home 5/29/2022 Phillies W 5-4 Home 5/30/2022 Nationals - Home 5/31/2022 Nationals - Home 6/1/2022 Nationals - Home 6/2/2022 Dodgers - Away 6/3/2022 Dodgers - Away 6/4/2022 Dodgers - Away

Nationals

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/25/2022 Dodgers W 1-0 Home 5/26/2022 Rockies W 7-3 Home 5/28/2022 Rockies W 13-7 Home 5/28/2022 Rockies L 3-2 Home 5/29/2022 Rockies W 6-5 Home 5/30/2022 Mets - Away 5/31/2022 Mets - Away 6/1/2022 Mets - Away 6/2/2022 Reds - Away 6/3/2022 Reds - Away 6/4/2022 Reds - Away

