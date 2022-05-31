How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 5/31/2022

Washington Nationals vs. New York Mets Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Pete Alonso and the New York Mets take on Nelson Cruz and the Washington Nationals on Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.
Mets vs. Nationals Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 31, 2022
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet NY
Mets vs. Nationals Batting Stats
- The Mets have the second-best batting average in the league (.264).
- The Mets are the second-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 5.1 runs per game (256 total).
- The Mets' .336 on-base percentage is second-best in the league.
- The Nationals' .254 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking fourth in MLB.
- The Nationals have scored the 14th-most runs in the league this season with 206 (4.1 per game).
- The Nationals have an OBP of .320 this season, which ranks eighth in MLB.
Mets Impact Players
- Alonso has a team-leading 13 home runs and has driven in 47 runs.
- Of all major league hitters, Alonso is 30th in batting average, 30th in on-base percentage, and 13th in slugging.
- Francisco Lindor has eight doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 24 walks while hitting .262.
- Lindor is 37th in homers and fourth in RBI among MLB hitters this season.
- Jeff McNeil has accumulated a team-best batting average of .308.
- Starling Marte has nine doubles, two triples, five home runs and seven walks while hitting .283.
Nationals Impact Players
- Juan Soto is batting .230 this season with a team-high nine home runs.
- Soto's home run total places him 27th in MLB, and he is 147th in RBI.
- Josh Bell leads Washington in runs batted in with 28 while batting .299 with four homers.
- Bell is 117th in home runs and 23rd in RBI among all major league batters this season.
- Cesar Hernandez is slashing .295/.345/.367 this season for the Nationals.
- Cruz is batting .237 with an OBP of .316 and a slugging percentage of .343 this season.
Mets and Nationals Schedules
Mets
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/25/2022
Giants
L 9-3
Away
5/27/2022
Phillies
W 8-6
Home
5/28/2022
Phillies
W 8-2
Home
5/29/2022
Phillies
W 5-4
Home
5/30/2022
Nationals
W 13-5
Home
5/31/2022
Nationals
-
Home
6/1/2022
Nationals
-
Home
6/2/2022
Dodgers
-
Away
6/3/2022
Dodgers
-
Away
6/4/2022
Dodgers
-
Away
6/5/2022
Dodgers
-
Away
Nationals
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/26/2022
Rockies
W 7-3
Home
5/28/2022
Rockies
W 13-7
Home
5/28/2022
Rockies
L 3-2
Home
5/29/2022
Rockies
W 6-5
Home
5/30/2022
Mets
L 13-5
Away
5/31/2022
Mets
-
Away
6/1/2022
Mets
-
Away
6/2/2022
Reds
-
Away
6/3/2022
Reds
-
Away
6/4/2022
Reds
-
Away
6/5/2022
Reds
-
Away
