How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 5/31/2022

Washington Nationals vs. New York Mets Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 28, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil (1) is greeted by first baseman Pete Alonso (20) after hitting a three run home run against the Philadelphia Phillies in the fourth inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Pete Alonso and the New York Mets take on Nelson Cruz and the Washington Nationals on Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.

Mets vs. Nationals Live Streaming and TV Channel

Mets vs. Nationals Batting Stats

  • The Mets have the second-best batting average in the league (.264).
  • The Mets are the second-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 5.1 runs per game (256 total).
  • The Mets' .336 on-base percentage is second-best in the league.
  • The Nationals' .254 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking fourth in MLB.
  • The Nationals have scored the 14th-most runs in the league this season with 206 (4.1 per game).
  • The Nationals have an OBP of .320 this season, which ranks eighth in MLB.

Mets Impact Players

  • Alonso has a team-leading 13 home runs and has driven in 47 runs.
  • Of all major league hitters, Alonso is 30th in batting average, 30th in on-base percentage, and 13th in slugging.
  • Francisco Lindor has eight doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 24 walks while hitting .262.
  • Lindor is 37th in homers and fourth in RBI among MLB hitters this season.
  • Jeff McNeil has accumulated a team-best batting average of .308.
  • Starling Marte has nine doubles, two triples, five home runs and seven walks while hitting .283.

Nationals Impact Players

  • Juan Soto is batting .230 this season with a team-high nine home runs.
  • Soto's home run total places him 27th in MLB, and he is 147th in RBI.
  • Josh Bell leads Washington in runs batted in with 28 while batting .299 with four homers.
  • Bell is 117th in home runs and 23rd in RBI among all major league batters this season.
  • Cesar Hernandez is slashing .295/.345/.367 this season for the Nationals.
  • Cruz is batting .237 with an OBP of .316 and a slugging percentage of .343 this season.

Mets and Nationals Schedules

Mets

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/25/2022

Giants

L 9-3

Away

5/27/2022

Phillies

W 8-6

Home

5/28/2022

Phillies

W 8-2

Home

5/29/2022

Phillies

W 5-4

Home

5/30/2022

Nationals

W 13-5

Home

5/31/2022

Nationals

-

Home

6/1/2022

Nationals

-

Home

6/2/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

6/3/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

6/4/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

6/5/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

Nationals

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/26/2022

Rockies

W 7-3

Home

5/28/2022

Rockies

W 13-7

Home

5/28/2022

Rockies

L 3-2

Home

5/29/2022

Rockies

W 6-5

Home

5/30/2022

Mets

L 13-5

Away

5/31/2022

Mets

-

Away

6/1/2022

Mets

-

Away

6/2/2022

Reds

-

Away

6/3/2022

Reds

-

Away

6/4/2022

Reds

-

Away

6/5/2022

Reds

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
31
2022

Washington Nationals at New York Mets

TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
Time
7:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

