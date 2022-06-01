How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 6/1/2022

May 29, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals left fielder Juan Soto (22), Nationals shortstop Alcides Escobar (3), Nationals left fielder Lane Thomas (28), and Nationals second baseman Cesar Hernandez (1) celebrate after their game against the Colorado Rockies at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Nelson Cruz and the Washington Nationals hit the field on Wednesday at Citi Field against Carlos Carrasco, who is projected to start for the New York Mets. First pitch will be at 1:10 PM ET.

Mets vs. Nationals Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Wednesday, June 1, 2022

Wednesday, June 1, 2022 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet NY

Mets vs. Nationals Batting Stats

The Mets have an MLB-high .267 batting average.

The Mets score the second-most runs in baseball (266 total, 5.2 per game).

The Mets have a league-leading .338 on-base percentage.

The Nationals' .253 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking fourth in MLB.

The Nationals have scored the 16th-most runs in the league this season with 206 (4.0 per game).

The Nationals have an on-base percentage of .319 this season, which ranks eighth in the league.

Mets Impact Players

Pete Alonso leads the Mets in home runs (13) and runs batted in (47).

Among all hitters in the majors, Alonso's home runs place him fourth, and his RBI tally places him second.

Francisco Lindor is batting .260 with eight doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 24 walks.

Lindor is 37th in homers and fourth in RBI among major league batters this year.

Jeff McNeil leads the Mets with a team-high batting average of .318.

Starling Marte is hitting .281 with nine doubles, two triples, six home runs and seven walks.

Nationals Impact Players

Juan Soto leads Washington with nine home runs this season. He's batting .227 with 16 RBI.

Soto's home run total places him 27th in the majors, and he is 150th in RBI.

Josh Bell is a key run producer for Washington with a .298 average, four homers and 28 RBI.

Bell ranks 121st among all batters in the majors in home runs, and 25th in RBI.

Cesar Hernandez has 61 hits this season and a slash line of .289/.339/.360.

Cruz has collected 40 hits this season and has an OBP of .316. He's slugging .343 on the year.

Mets and Nationals Schedules

Mets

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/27/2022 Phillies W 8-6 Home 5/28/2022 Phillies W 8-2 Home 5/29/2022 Phillies W 5-4 Home 5/30/2022 Nationals W 13-5 Home 5/31/2022 Nationals W 10-0 Home 6/1/2022 Nationals - Home 6/2/2022 Dodgers - Away 6/3/2022 Dodgers - Away 6/4/2022 Dodgers - Away 6/5/2022 Dodgers - Away 6/6/2022 Padres - Away

Nationals

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/28/2022 Rockies W 13-7 Home 5/28/2022 Rockies L 3-2 Home 5/29/2022 Rockies W 6-5 Home 5/30/2022 Mets L 13-5 Away 5/31/2022 Mets L 10-0 Away 6/1/2022 Mets - Away 6/2/2022 Reds - Away 6/3/2022 Reds - Away 6/4/2022 Reds - Away 6/5/2022 Reds - Away 6/7/2022 Marlins - Away

