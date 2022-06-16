How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 6/16/2022

Skip to main content

Washington Nationals vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 15, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Bryce Harper (3) runs the bases after hitting a single during the first inning against the Miami Marlins at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies take on Josh Bell and the Washington Nationals on Thursday at 7:05 PM ET.

Phillies vs. Nationals Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Thursday, June 16, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Phillies vs. Nationals Batting Stats

  • The Phillies have the seventh-best batting average in the majors (.252).
  • The Phillies have the No. 6 offense in MLB action scoring 4.8 runs per game (304 total runs).
  • The Phillies' .320 on-base percentage is ninth-best in baseball.
  • The Nationals' .254 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking fifth in MLB.
  • The Nationals rank 18th in the league with 268 total runs scored this season.
  • The Nationals have an on-base percentage of .319 this season, which ranks 10th in the league.

Phillies Impact Players

  • The Phillies are lead in runs batted in by Harper with a mark of 46, he also leads the team in hitting, posting an average of .317.
  • Including all batters in MLB, Harper's home runs rank him 14th, and his RBI tally places him sixth.
  • Rhys Hoskins is hitting .253 with 11 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 28 walks.
  • Hoskins is 17th in home runs in the majors and 29th in RBI.
  • Kyle Schwarber has 16 home runs, tops in the clubhouse.
  • Nicholas Castellanos has 14 doubles, seven home runs and 18 walks while hitting .253.

Nationals Impact Players

  • Juan Soto leads Washington in home runs this season with 13 while driving in 28 runs.
  • Soto ranks 17th in homers and 79th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
  • Bell leads Washington in runs batted in with 38 while batting .294 with seven homers.
  • Bell is currently 77th in homers and 24th in RBI in the major leagues.
  • Nelson Cruz has collected 57 base hits, an OBP of .337 and a slugging percentage of .397 this season.
  • Cesar Hernandez has 72 hits and an OBP of .316 to go with a slugging percentage of .328 this season.

Phillies and Nationals Schedules

Phillies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/11/2022

Diamondbacks

W 4-0

Home

6/12/2022

Diamondbacks

L 13-1

Home

6/13/2022

Marlins

W 3-2

Home

6/14/2022

Marlins

L 11-9

Home

6/15/2022

Marlins

W 3-1

Home

6/16/2022

Nationals

-

Away

6/17/2022

Nationals

-

Away

6/17/2022

Nationals

-

Away

6/18/2022

Nationals

-

Away

6/19/2022

Nationals

-

Away

6/21/2022

Rangers

-

Away

Nationals

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/11/2022

Brewers

W 8-6

Home

6/12/2022

Brewers

L 4-1

Home

6/13/2022

Braves

L 9-5

Home

6/14/2022

Braves

L 10-4

Home

6/15/2022

Braves

L 8-2

Home

6/16/2022

Phillies

-

Home

6/17/2022

Phillies

-

Home

6/17/2022

Phillies

-

Home

6/18/2022

Phillies

-

Home

6/19/2022

Phillies

-

Home

6/21/2022

Orioles

-

Away



How To Watch

June
16
2022

Philadelphia Phillies at Washington Nationals

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
7:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)


