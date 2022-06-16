How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 6/16/2022

Jun 15, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Bryce Harper (3) runs the bases after hitting a single during the first inning against the Miami Marlins at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies take on Josh Bell and the Washington Nationals on Thursday at 7:05 PM ET.

Phillies vs. Nationals Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Thursday, June 16, 2022

7:05 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)

Phillies vs. Nationals Batting Stats

The Phillies have the seventh-best batting average in the majors (.252).

The Phillies have the No. 6 offense in MLB action scoring 4.8 runs per game (304 total runs).

The Phillies' .320 on-base percentage is ninth-best in baseball.

The Nationals' .254 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking fifth in MLB.

The Nationals rank 18th in the league with 268 total runs scored this season.

The Nationals have an on-base percentage of .319 this season, which ranks 10th in the league.

Phillies Impact Players

The Phillies are lead in runs batted in by Harper with a mark of 46, he also leads the team in hitting, posting an average of .317.

Including all batters in MLB, Harper's home runs rank him 14th, and his RBI tally places him sixth.

Rhys Hoskins is hitting .253 with 11 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 28 walks.

Hoskins is 17th in home runs in the majors and 29th in RBI.

Kyle Schwarber has 16 home runs, tops in the clubhouse.

Nicholas Castellanos has 14 doubles, seven home runs and 18 walks while hitting .253.

Nationals Impact Players

Juan Soto leads Washington in home runs this season with 13 while driving in 28 runs.

Soto ranks 17th in homers and 79th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.

Bell leads Washington in runs batted in with 38 while batting .294 with seven homers.

Bell is currently 77th in homers and 24th in RBI in the major leagues.

Nelson Cruz has collected 57 base hits, an OBP of .337 and a slugging percentage of .397 this season.

Cesar Hernandez has 72 hits and an OBP of .316 to go with a slugging percentage of .328 this season.

Phillies and Nationals Schedules

Phillies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/11/2022 Diamondbacks W 4-0 Home 6/12/2022 Diamondbacks L 13-1 Home 6/13/2022 Marlins W 3-2 Home 6/14/2022 Marlins L 11-9 Home 6/15/2022 Marlins W 3-1 Home 6/16/2022 Nationals - Away 6/17/2022 Nationals - Away 6/17/2022 Nationals - Away 6/18/2022 Nationals - Away 6/19/2022 Nationals - Away 6/21/2022 Rangers - Away

Nationals

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/11/2022 Brewers W 8-6 Home 6/12/2022 Brewers L 4-1 Home 6/13/2022 Braves L 9-5 Home 6/14/2022 Braves L 10-4 Home 6/15/2022 Braves L 8-2 Home 6/16/2022 Phillies - Home 6/17/2022 Phillies - Home 6/17/2022 Phillies - Home 6/18/2022 Phillies - Home 6/19/2022 Phillies - Home 6/21/2022 Orioles - Away

