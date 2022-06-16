How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 6/16/2022

Washington Nationals vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies take on Josh Bell and the Washington Nationals on Thursday at 7:05 PM ET.
Phillies vs. Nationals Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Thursday, June 16, 2022
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
Phillies vs. Nationals Batting Stats
- The Phillies have the seventh-best batting average in the majors (.252).
- The Phillies have the No. 6 offense in MLB action scoring 4.8 runs per game (304 total runs).
- The Phillies' .320 on-base percentage is ninth-best in baseball.
- The Nationals' .254 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking fifth in MLB.
- The Nationals rank 18th in the league with 268 total runs scored this season.
- The Nationals have an on-base percentage of .319 this season, which ranks 10th in the league.
Phillies Impact Players
- The Phillies are lead in runs batted in by Harper with a mark of 46, he also leads the team in hitting, posting an average of .317.
- Including all batters in MLB, Harper's home runs rank him 14th, and his RBI tally places him sixth.
- Rhys Hoskins is hitting .253 with 11 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 28 walks.
- Hoskins is 17th in home runs in the majors and 29th in RBI.
- Kyle Schwarber has 16 home runs, tops in the clubhouse.
- Nicholas Castellanos has 14 doubles, seven home runs and 18 walks while hitting .253.
Nationals Impact Players
- Juan Soto leads Washington in home runs this season with 13 while driving in 28 runs.
- Soto ranks 17th in homers and 79th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
- Bell leads Washington in runs batted in with 38 while batting .294 with seven homers.
- Bell is currently 77th in homers and 24th in RBI in the major leagues.
- Nelson Cruz has collected 57 base hits, an OBP of .337 and a slugging percentage of .397 this season.
- Cesar Hernandez has 72 hits and an OBP of .316 to go with a slugging percentage of .328 this season.
Phillies and Nationals Schedules
Phillies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/11/2022
Diamondbacks
W 4-0
Home
6/12/2022
Diamondbacks
L 13-1
Home
6/13/2022
Marlins
W 3-2
Home
6/14/2022
Marlins
L 11-9
Home
6/15/2022
Marlins
W 3-1
Home
6/16/2022
Nationals
-
Away
6/17/2022
Nationals
-
Away
6/17/2022
Nationals
-
Away
6/18/2022
Nationals
-
Away
6/19/2022
Nationals
-
Away
6/21/2022
Rangers
-
Away
Nationals
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/11/2022
Brewers
W 8-6
Home
6/12/2022
Brewers
L 4-1
Home
6/13/2022
Braves
L 9-5
Home
6/14/2022
Braves
L 10-4
Home
6/15/2022
Braves
L 8-2
Home
6/16/2022
Phillies
-
Home
6/17/2022
Phillies
-
Home
6/17/2022
Phillies
-
Home
6/18/2022
Phillies
-
Home
6/19/2022
Phillies
-
Home
6/21/2022
Orioles
-
Away
