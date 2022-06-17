How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 6/17/2022

Skip to main content

Washington Nationals vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 16, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals first baseman Josh Bell (19) hits a solo home run against the Philadelphia Phillies during the fourth inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Jun 16, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals first baseman Josh Bell (19) hits a solo home run against the Philadelphia Phillies during the fourth inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Phillies and Kyle Schwarber will square off against the Washington Nationals and Lane Thomas on Friday at 1:05 PM ET, at Nationals Park.

Phillies vs. Nationals Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Friday, June 17, 2022
  • Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Phillies vs. Nationals Batting Stats

  • The Phillies' .253 batting average is sixth-best in the majors.
  • The Phillies score the fourth-most runs in baseball (314 total, 4.9 per game).
  • The Phillies rank seventh in the league with an on-base percentage of .321.
  • The Nationals rank sixth in MLB with a .253 team batting average.
  • The Nationals rank 19th in the league with 269 total runs scored this season.
  • The Nationals have an OBP of .318 this season, which ranks 12th in MLB.

Phillies Impact Players

  • The Phillies are lead in runs batted in by Bryce Harper with a mark of 46, he also leads the team in hitting, posting an average of .316.
  • Among all batters in MLB, Harper's home runs rank him 15th, and his RBI tally ranks him sixth.
  • Schwarber has racked up a team-high 18 home runs.
  • Schwarber ranks second in home runs and 27th in RBI among major league hitters this season.
  • Rhys Hoskins is hitting .253 with 12 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 28 walks.
  • Nicholas Castellanos has 15 doubles, seven home runs and 19 walks while hitting .258.

Nationals Impact Players

  • Juan Soto is batting .215 this season with a team-high 13 home runs.
  • In all of MLB, Soto is 17th in home runs and 80th in RBI.
  • Josh Bell leads Washington in runs batted in with 39 while batting .298 with eight homers.
  • Bell is 59th in home runs and 21st in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Nelson Cruz has 58 hits this season and a slash line of .261/.337/.401.
  • Cesar Hernandez is batting .269 with an OBP of .318 and a slugging percentage of .336 this season.

Phillies and Nationals Schedules

Phillies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/12/2022

Diamondbacks

L 13-1

Home

6/13/2022

Marlins

W 3-2

Home

6/14/2022

Marlins

L 11-9

Home

6/15/2022

Marlins

W 3-1

Home

6/16/2022

Nationals

W 10-1

Away

6/17/2022

Nationals

-

Away

6/17/2022

Nationals

-

Away

6/18/2022

Nationals

-

Away

6/19/2022

Nationals

-

Away

6/21/2022

Rangers

-

Away

6/22/2022

Rangers

-

Away

Nationals

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/12/2022

Brewers

L 4-1

Home

6/13/2022

Braves

L 9-5

Home

6/14/2022

Braves

L 10-4

Home

6/15/2022

Braves

L 8-2

Home

6/16/2022

Phillies

L 10-1

Home

6/17/2022

Phillies

-

Home

6/17/2022

Phillies

-

Home

6/18/2022

Phillies

-

Home

6/19/2022

Phillies

-

Home

6/21/2022

Orioles

-

Away

6/22/2022

Orioles

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
17
2022

Philadelphia Phillies at Washington Nationals

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
1:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jun 16, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies left fielder Kyle Schwarber (12) celebrates with teammates after the game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Washington Nationals: Streaming & TV | 6/17/2022

By What's On TV Staff59 seconds ago
Jun 16, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals first baseman Josh Bell (19) hits a solo home run against the Philadelphia Phillies during the fourth inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 6/17/2022

By What's On TV Staff59 seconds ago
Jun 16, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies left fielder Kyle Schwarber (12) celebrates with teammates after the game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Phillies at Nationals

By Christine Brown5 minutes ago
USATSI_18548306
PGA Tour

How to Watch U.S. Open Second Round

By Adam Childs3 hours ago
RUGBY
NRL Rugby

Sea Eagles vs. Cowboys stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Adam Childs9 hours ago
Jun 15, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Tyler Anderson (31) reacts after a triple by Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani (17) in the ninth inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Los Angeles Angels: Streaming & TV | 6/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff14 hours ago
Jun 15, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Tyler Anderson (31) reacts after a triple by Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani (17) in the ninth inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 6/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff14 hours ago
Jun 13, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) and Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) go for the ball during the third quarter in game five of the 2022 NBA Finals at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Boston Celtics vs. Golden State Warriors: NBA Finals Game 6 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff15 hours ago
Jun 13, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) and Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) go for the ball during the third quarter in game five of the 2022 NBA Finals at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Golden State Warriors vs. Boston Celtics: NBA Finals Game 6 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff15 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy