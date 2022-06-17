How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 6/17/2022

Washington Nationals vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Philadelphia Phillies and Kyle Schwarber will square off against the Washington Nationals and Lane Thomas on Friday at 1:05 PM ET, at Nationals Park.
Phillies vs. Nationals Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Friday, June 17, 2022
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
Phillies vs. Nationals Batting Stats
- The Phillies' .253 batting average is sixth-best in the majors.
- The Phillies score the fourth-most runs in baseball (314 total, 4.9 per game).
- The Phillies rank seventh in the league with an on-base percentage of .321.
- The Nationals rank sixth in MLB with a .253 team batting average.
- The Nationals rank 19th in the league with 269 total runs scored this season.
- The Nationals have an OBP of .318 this season, which ranks 12th in MLB.
Phillies Impact Players
- The Phillies are lead in runs batted in by Bryce Harper with a mark of 46, he also leads the team in hitting, posting an average of .316.
- Among all batters in MLB, Harper's home runs rank him 15th, and his RBI tally ranks him sixth.
- Schwarber has racked up a team-high 18 home runs.
- Schwarber ranks second in home runs and 27th in RBI among major league hitters this season.
- Rhys Hoskins is hitting .253 with 12 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 28 walks.
- Nicholas Castellanos has 15 doubles, seven home runs and 19 walks while hitting .258.
Nationals Impact Players
- Juan Soto is batting .215 this season with a team-high 13 home runs.
- In all of MLB, Soto is 17th in home runs and 80th in RBI.
- Josh Bell leads Washington in runs batted in with 39 while batting .298 with eight homers.
- Bell is 59th in home runs and 21st in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
- Nelson Cruz has 58 hits this season and a slash line of .261/.337/.401.
- Cesar Hernandez is batting .269 with an OBP of .318 and a slugging percentage of .336 this season.
Phillies and Nationals Schedules
Phillies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/12/2022
Diamondbacks
L 13-1
Home
6/13/2022
Marlins
W 3-2
Home
6/14/2022
Marlins
L 11-9
Home
6/15/2022
Marlins
W 3-1
Home
6/16/2022
Nationals
W 10-1
Away
6/17/2022
Nationals
-
Away
6/17/2022
Nationals
-
Away
6/18/2022
Nationals
-
Away
6/19/2022
Nationals
-
Away
6/21/2022
Rangers
-
Away
6/22/2022
Rangers
-
Away
Nationals
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/12/2022
Brewers
L 4-1
Home
6/13/2022
Braves
L 9-5
Home
6/14/2022
Braves
L 10-4
Home
6/15/2022
Braves
L 8-2
Home
6/16/2022
Phillies
L 10-1
Home
6/17/2022
Phillies
-
Home
6/17/2022
Phillies
-
Home
6/18/2022
Phillies
-
Home
6/19/2022
Phillies
-
Home
6/21/2022
Orioles
-
Away
6/22/2022
Orioles
-
Away
