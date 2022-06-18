How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 6/18/2022

Washington Nationals vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Kyle Schwarber and the Philadelphia Phillies take on Nelson Cruz and the Washington Nationals on Saturday at 4:35 PM ET, in the fourth of a five-game series at Nationals Park.
Phillies vs. Nationals Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Saturday, June 18, 2022
- Game Time: 4:35 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Phillies vs. Nationals Batting Stats
- The Phillies have the seventh-best batting average in the league (.252).
- The Phillies have the No. 2 offense in MLB action scoring five runs per game (327 total runs).
- The Phillies rank eighth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .321.
- The Nationals rank sixth in MLB with a .253 team batting average.
- The Nationals have scored 279 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Nationals have the 13th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.318).
Phillies Impact Players
- Bryce Harper has posted a team-leading batting average of .326 while pacing the Phillies in runs batted in with a mark of 48.
- Of all hitters in MLB, Harper ranks 16th in homers and seventh in RBI.
- Schwarber's 18 home runs lead his team.
- Schwarber is fourth in home runs and 27th in RBI in the majors.
- Rhys Hoskins has 12 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 30 walks while hitting .249.
- Nicholas Castellanos is hitting .261 with 17 doubles, seven home runs and 20 walks.
Nationals Impact Players
- Josh Bell leads Washington in batting average (.303) and runs batted in (44) this season while also slugging 11 homers.
- In all of baseball, Bell ranks 38th in home runs and 11th in RBI.
- Juan Soto's 13 home runs are most among Washington batters. He's driven in 28 runs this season while slugging .424.
- Soto is currently 20th in homers and 86th in RBI in the big leagues.
- Cruz is slashing .254/.337/.390 this season for the Nationals.
- Cesar Hernandez is batting .271 with an OBP of .319 and a slugging percentage of .336 this season.
Phillies and Nationals Schedules
Phillies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/14/2022
Marlins
L 11-9
Home
6/15/2022
Marlins
W 3-1
Home
6/16/2022
Nationals
W 10-1
Away
6/17/2022
Nationals
W 5-3
Away
6/17/2022
Nationals
W 8-7
Away
6/18/2022
Nationals
-
Away
6/19/2022
Nationals
-
Away
6/21/2022
Rangers
-
Away
6/22/2022
Rangers
-
Away
6/23/2022
Padres
-
Away
6/24/2022
Padres
-
Away
Nationals
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/14/2022
Braves
L 10-4
Home
6/15/2022
Braves
L 8-2
Home
6/16/2022
Phillies
L 10-1
Home
6/17/2022
Phillies
L 5-3
Home
6/17/2022
Phillies
L 8-7
Home
6/18/2022
Phillies
-
Home
6/19/2022
Phillies
-
Home
6/21/2022
Orioles
-
Away
6/22/2022
Orioles
-
Away
6/24/2022
Rangers
-
Away
6/25/2022
Rangers
-
Away
