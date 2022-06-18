How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 6/18/2022

Skip to main content

Washington Nationals vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 17, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals first baseman Josh Bell (19) is congratulated by teammates after hitting a solo home run during the second inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Kyle Schwarber and the Philadelphia Phillies take on Nelson Cruz and the Washington Nationals on Saturday at 4:35 PM ET, in the fourth of a five-game series at Nationals Park.

Phillies vs. Nationals Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 18, 2022
  • Game Time: 4:35 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
Phillies vs. Nationals Batting Stats

  • The Phillies have the seventh-best batting average in the league (.252).
  • The Phillies have the No. 2 offense in MLB action scoring five runs per game (327 total runs).
  • The Phillies rank eighth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .321.
  • The Nationals rank sixth in MLB with a .253 team batting average.
  • The Nationals have scored 279 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 16th in MLB.
  • The Nationals have the 13th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.318).

Phillies Impact Players

  • Bryce Harper has posted a team-leading batting average of .326 while pacing the Phillies in runs batted in with a mark of 48.
  • Of all hitters in MLB, Harper ranks 16th in homers and seventh in RBI.
  • Schwarber's 18 home runs lead his team.
  • Schwarber is fourth in home runs and 27th in RBI in the majors.
  • Rhys Hoskins has 12 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 30 walks while hitting .249.
  • Nicholas Castellanos is hitting .261 with 17 doubles, seven home runs and 20 walks.

Nationals Impact Players

  • Josh Bell leads Washington in batting average (.303) and runs batted in (44) this season while also slugging 11 homers.
  • In all of baseball, Bell ranks 38th in home runs and 11th in RBI.
  • Juan Soto's 13 home runs are most among Washington batters. He's driven in 28 runs this season while slugging .424.
  • Soto is currently 20th in homers and 86th in RBI in the big leagues.
  • Cruz is slashing .254/.337/.390 this season for the Nationals.
  • Cesar Hernandez is batting .271 with an OBP of .319 and a slugging percentage of .336 this season.

Phillies and Nationals Schedules

Phillies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/14/2022

Marlins

L 11-9

Home

6/15/2022

Marlins

W 3-1

Home

6/16/2022

Nationals

W 10-1

Away

6/17/2022

Nationals

W 5-3

Away

6/17/2022

Nationals

W 8-7

Away

6/18/2022

Nationals

-

Away

6/19/2022

Nationals

-

Away

6/21/2022

Rangers

-

Away

6/22/2022

Rangers

-

Away

6/23/2022

Padres

-

Away

6/24/2022

Padres

-

Away

Nationals

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/14/2022

Braves

L 10-4

Home

6/15/2022

Braves

L 8-2

Home

6/16/2022

Phillies

L 10-1

Home

6/17/2022

Phillies

L 5-3

Home

6/17/2022

Phillies

L 8-7

Home

6/18/2022

Phillies

-

Home

6/19/2022

Phillies

-

Home

6/21/2022

Orioles

-

Away

6/22/2022

Orioles

-

Away

6/24/2022

Rangers

-

Away

6/25/2022

Rangers

-

Away

