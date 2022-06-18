How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 6/18/2022

Jun 17, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals first baseman Josh Bell (19) is congratulated by teammates after hitting a solo home run during the second inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Kyle Schwarber and the Philadelphia Phillies take on Nelson Cruz and the Washington Nationals on Saturday at 4:35 PM ET, in the fourth of a five-game series at Nationals Park.

Phillies vs. Nationals Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, June 18, 2022

Game Time: 4:35 PM ET

TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)

Phillies vs. Nationals Batting Stats

The Phillies have the seventh-best batting average in the league (.252).

The Phillies have the No. 2 offense in MLB action scoring five runs per game (327 total runs).

The Phillies rank eighth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .321.

The Nationals rank sixth in MLB with a .253 team batting average.

The Nationals have scored 279 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 16th in MLB.

The Nationals have the 13th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.318).

Phillies Impact Players

Bryce Harper has posted a team-leading batting average of .326 while pacing the Phillies in runs batted in with a mark of 48.

Of all hitters in MLB, Harper ranks 16th in homers and seventh in RBI.

Schwarber's 18 home runs lead his team.

Schwarber is fourth in home runs and 27th in RBI in the majors.

Rhys Hoskins has 12 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 30 walks while hitting .249.

Nicholas Castellanos is hitting .261 with 17 doubles, seven home runs and 20 walks.

Nationals Impact Players

Josh Bell leads Washington in batting average (.303) and runs batted in (44) this season while also slugging 11 homers.

In all of baseball, Bell ranks 38th in home runs and 11th in RBI.

Juan Soto's 13 home runs are most among Washington batters. He's driven in 28 runs this season while slugging .424.

Soto is currently 20th in homers and 86th in RBI in the big leagues.

Cruz is slashing .254/.337/.390 this season for the Nationals.

Cesar Hernandez is batting .271 with an OBP of .319 and a slugging percentage of .336 this season.

Phillies and Nationals Schedules

Phillies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/14/2022 Marlins L 11-9 Home 6/15/2022 Marlins W 3-1 Home 6/16/2022 Nationals W 10-1 Away 6/17/2022 Nationals W 5-3 Away 6/17/2022 Nationals W 8-7 Away 6/18/2022 Nationals - Away 6/19/2022 Nationals - Away 6/21/2022 Rangers - Away 6/22/2022 Rangers - Away 6/23/2022 Padres - Away 6/24/2022 Padres - Away

Nationals

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/14/2022 Braves L 10-4 Home 6/15/2022 Braves L 8-2 Home 6/16/2022 Phillies L 10-1 Home 6/17/2022 Phillies L 5-3 Home 6/17/2022 Phillies L 8-7 Home 6/18/2022 Phillies - Home 6/19/2022 Phillies - Home 6/21/2022 Orioles - Away 6/22/2022 Orioles - Away 6/24/2022 Rangers - Away 6/25/2022 Rangers - Away

