The Pittsburgh Pirates and Washington Nationals will play on Thursday at PNC Park, at 6:35 PM ET, with Kevin Newman and Juan Soto among those expected to step up at the plate.

Pirates vs. Nationals Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Thursday, April 14, 2022

Thursday, April 14, 2022 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh

Pirates vs. Nationals Batting Stats

The Pirates had the 25th-ranked batting average in the league (.236).

Last season the Pirates had the No. 30 offense in baseball scoring 3.8 runs per game (609 total runs).

Last year the Pirates ranked 22nd in the league with an on-base percentage of .309.

The Nationals had a team batting average of .258 last season, which ranked fourth among MLB teams.

The Nationals ranked 16th in the league with 724 total runs scored last season.

The Nationals had an OBP of .337 last season, which ranked second in MLB.

Pirates Impact Players

Bryan Reynolds hit 24 home runs last season, drove in 90 runs and posted a .302 batting average.

Newman hit .226 with an OBP of .265 and a slugging percentage of .309.

Ke'Bryan Hayes finished last season with six home runs, 38 RBI and a batting average of .257.

Ben Gamel hit .247 with an OBP of .347 and a slugging percentage of .388.

Nationals Impact Players

Last season, Soto drove in 95 runs while batting .313.

Josh Bell hit .261 with an OBP of .347 and a slugging percentage of .476.

Nelson Cruz slugged 32 homers last season while driving in 86 runs.

Cesar Hernandez collected 132 hits, posted an OBP of .308 and a .386 SLG.

Pirates and Nationals Schedules

Pirates

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/7/2022 Cardinals L 9-0 Away 4/9/2022 Cardinals L 6-2 Away 4/10/2022 Cardinals W 9-4 Away 4/12/2022 Cubs L 2-1 Home 4/13/2022 Cubs W 6-2 Home 4/14/2022 Nationals - Home 4/15/2022 Nationals - Home 4/16/2022 Nationals - Home 4/17/2022 Nationals - Home 4/18/2022 Brewers - Away 4/19/2022 Brewers - Away

Nationals

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/9/2022 Mets L 5-0 Home 4/10/2022 Mets W 4-2 Home 4/11/2022 Braves W 11-2 Away 4/12/2022 Braves L 16-4 Away 4/13/2022 Braves W 3-1 Away 4/14/2022 Pirates - Away 4/15/2022 Pirates - Away 4/16/2022 Pirates - Away 4/17/2022 Pirates - Away 4/18/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 4/19/2022 Diamondbacks - Home

