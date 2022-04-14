Washington Nationals vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Pittsburgh Pirates and Washington Nationals will play on Thursday at PNC Park, at 6:35 PM ET, with Kevin Newman and Juan Soto among those expected to step up at the plate.
Pirates vs. Nationals Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Thursday, April 14, 2022
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Pirates vs. Nationals Batting Stats
- The Pirates had the 25th-ranked batting average in the league (.236).
- Last season the Pirates had the No. 30 offense in baseball scoring 3.8 runs per game (609 total runs).
- Last year the Pirates ranked 22nd in the league with an on-base percentage of .309.
- The Nationals had a team batting average of .258 last season, which ranked fourth among MLB teams.
- The Nationals ranked 16th in the league with 724 total runs scored last season.
- The Nationals had an OBP of .337 last season, which ranked second in MLB.
Pirates Impact Players
- Bryan Reynolds hit 24 home runs last season, drove in 90 runs and posted a .302 batting average.
- Newman hit .226 with an OBP of .265 and a slugging percentage of .309.
- Ke'Bryan Hayes finished last season with six home runs, 38 RBI and a batting average of .257.
- Ben Gamel hit .247 with an OBP of .347 and a slugging percentage of .388.
Nationals Impact Players
- Last season, Soto drove in 95 runs while batting .313.
- Josh Bell hit .261 with an OBP of .347 and a slugging percentage of .476.
- Nelson Cruz slugged 32 homers last season while driving in 86 runs.
- Cesar Hernandez collected 132 hits, posted an OBP of .308 and a .386 SLG.
Pirates and Nationals Schedules
Pirates
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/7/2022
Cardinals
L 9-0
Away
4/9/2022
Cardinals
L 6-2
Away
4/10/2022
Cardinals
W 9-4
Away
4/12/2022
Cubs
L 2-1
Home
4/13/2022
Cubs
W 6-2
Home
4/14/2022
Nationals
-
Home
4/15/2022
Nationals
-
Home
4/16/2022
Nationals
-
Home
4/17/2022
Nationals
-
Home
4/18/2022
Brewers
-
Away
4/19/2022
Brewers
-
Away
Nationals
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/9/2022
Mets
L 5-0
Home
4/10/2022
Mets
W 4-2
Home
4/11/2022
Braves
W 11-2
Away
4/12/2022
Braves
L 16-4
Away
4/13/2022
Braves
W 3-1
Away
4/14/2022
Pirates
-
Away
4/15/2022
Pirates
-
Away
4/16/2022
Pirates
-
Away
4/17/2022
Pirates
-
Away
4/18/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
4/19/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
April
14
2022
Washington Nationals at Pittsburgh Pirates
TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
6:35
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)