Washington Nationals vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 13, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes (13) high-fives in the dugout after scoring a run against the Chicago Cubs during the third inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Pirates and Washington Nationals will play on Thursday at PNC Park, at 6:35 PM ET, with Kevin Newman and Juan Soto among those expected to step up at the plate.

Pirates vs. Nationals Live Streaming and TV Channel

Pirates vs. Nationals Batting Stats

  • The Pirates had the 25th-ranked batting average in the league (.236).
  • Last season the Pirates had the No. 30 offense in baseball scoring 3.8 runs per game (609 total runs).
  • Last year the Pirates ranked 22nd in the league with an on-base percentage of .309.
  • The Nationals had a team batting average of .258 last season, which ranked fourth among MLB teams.
  • The Nationals ranked 16th in the league with 724 total runs scored last season.
  • The Nationals had an OBP of .337 last season, which ranked second in MLB.

Pirates Impact Players

  • Bryan Reynolds hit 24 home runs last season, drove in 90 runs and posted a .302 batting average.
  • Newman hit .226 with an OBP of .265 and a slugging percentage of .309.
  • Ke'Bryan Hayes finished last season with six home runs, 38 RBI and a batting average of .257.
  • Ben Gamel hit .247 with an OBP of .347 and a slugging percentage of .388.

Nationals Impact Players

  • Last season, Soto drove in 95 runs while batting .313.
  • Josh Bell hit .261 with an OBP of .347 and a slugging percentage of .476.
  • Nelson Cruz slugged 32 homers last season while driving in 86 runs.
  • Cesar Hernandez collected 132 hits, posted an OBP of .308 and a .386 SLG.

Pirates and Nationals Schedules

Pirates

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/7/2022

Cardinals

L 9-0

Away

4/9/2022

Cardinals

L 6-2

Away

4/10/2022

Cardinals

W 9-4

Away

4/12/2022

Cubs

L 2-1

Home

4/13/2022

Cubs

W 6-2

Home

4/14/2022

Nationals

-

Home

4/15/2022

Nationals

-

Home

4/16/2022

Nationals

-

Home

4/17/2022

Nationals

-

Home

4/18/2022

Brewers

-

Away

4/19/2022

Brewers

-

Away

Nationals

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/9/2022

Mets

L 5-0

Home

4/10/2022

Mets

W 4-2

Home

4/11/2022

Braves

W 11-2

Away

4/12/2022

Braves

L 16-4

Away

4/13/2022

Braves

W 3-1

Away

4/14/2022

Pirates

-

Away

4/15/2022

Pirates

-

Away

4/16/2022

Pirates

-

Away

4/17/2022

Pirates

-

Away

4/18/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

4/19/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
14
2022

Washington Nationals at Pittsburgh Pirates

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
6:35
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
