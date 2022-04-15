Skip to main content

Washington Nationals vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 13, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Washington Nationals shortstop Alcides Escobar (3) and right fielder Juan Soto (22) celebrate after a victory Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Pirates and Washington Nationals will play on Friday at PNC Park, at 6:35 PM ET. Erick Fedde will start for Washington, trying to shut down Kevin Newman and company.

Pirates vs. Nationals Live Streaming and TV Channel

Pirates vs. Nationals Batting Stats

  • The Pirates rank second in MLB with a .282 batting average.
  • The Pirates rank 12th in runs scored with 27, 4.5 per game.
  • The Pirates' .348 on-base percentage is third-best in baseball.
  • The Nationals' .230 batting average ranks 17th in the league this season.
  • The Nationals rank 12th in the league with 27 total runs scored this season.
  • The Nationals have the 25th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.285).

Pirates Impact Players

  • Ben Gamel is batting .267 with a double, a home run and five walks.
  • Gamel's home runs rank him 40th in MLB, and he ranks 41st in RBI.
  • Bryan Reynolds has launched a team-best two home runs.
  • Including all major league hitters, Reynolds ranks 10th in home runs and 77th in RBI.
  • Ke'Bryan Hayes paces the Pirates with a team-best batting average of .409.
  • Newman has driven in a team-leading five runs batted in.

Nationals Impact Players

  • Juan Soto finished last season with a .313 average and 95 RBI.
  • Josh Bell collected 130 hits, posted an OBP of .347 and a .476 SLG.
  • Nelson Cruz slugged 32 homers last season while driving in 86 runs.
  • Cesar Hernandez collected 132 hits, posted an OBP of .308 and a .386 SLG.

Pirates and Nationals Schedules

Pirates

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/9/2022

Cardinals

L 6-2

Away

4/10/2022

Cardinals

W 9-4

Away

4/12/2022

Cubs

L 2-1

Home

4/13/2022

Cubs

W 6-2

Home

4/14/2022

Nationals

W 9-4

Home

4/15/2022

Nationals

-

Home

4/16/2022

Nationals

-

Home

4/17/2022

Nationals

-

Home

4/18/2022

Brewers

-

Away

4/19/2022

Brewers

-

Away

4/20/2022

Brewers

-

Away

Nationals

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/10/2022

Mets

W 4-2

Home

4/11/2022

Braves

W 11-2

Away

4/12/2022

Braves

L 16-4

Away

4/13/2022

Braves

W 3-1

Away

4/14/2022

Pirates

L 9-4

Away

4/15/2022

Pirates

-

Away

4/16/2022

Pirates

-

Away

4/17/2022

Pirates

-

Away

4/18/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

4/19/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

4/20/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

How To Watch

April
15
2022

Washington Nationals at Pittsburgh Pirates

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
6:35
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)


