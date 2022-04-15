Washington Nationals vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Pittsburgh Pirates and Washington Nationals will play on Friday at PNC Park, at 6:35 PM ET. Erick Fedde will start for Washington, trying to shut down Kevin Newman and company.
Pirates vs. Nationals Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Friday, April 15, 2022
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Pirates vs. Nationals Batting Stats
- The Pirates rank second in MLB with a .282 batting average.
- The Pirates rank 12th in runs scored with 27, 4.5 per game.
- The Pirates' .348 on-base percentage is third-best in baseball.
- The Nationals' .230 batting average ranks 17th in the league this season.
- The Nationals rank 12th in the league with 27 total runs scored this season.
- The Nationals have the 25th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.285).
Pirates Impact Players
- Ben Gamel is batting .267 with a double, a home run and five walks.
- Gamel's home runs rank him 40th in MLB, and he ranks 41st in RBI.
- Bryan Reynolds has launched a team-best two home runs.
- Including all major league hitters, Reynolds ranks 10th in home runs and 77th in RBI.
- Ke'Bryan Hayes paces the Pirates with a team-best batting average of .409.
- Newman has driven in a team-leading five runs batted in.
Nationals Impact Players
- Juan Soto finished last season with a .313 average and 95 RBI.
- Josh Bell collected 130 hits, posted an OBP of .347 and a .476 SLG.
- Nelson Cruz slugged 32 homers last season while driving in 86 runs.
- Cesar Hernandez collected 132 hits, posted an OBP of .308 and a .386 SLG.
Pirates and Nationals Schedules
Pirates
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/9/2022
Cardinals
L 6-2
Away
4/10/2022
Cardinals
W 9-4
Away
4/12/2022
Cubs
L 2-1
Home
4/13/2022
Cubs
W 6-2
Home
4/14/2022
Nationals
W 9-4
Home
4/15/2022
Nationals
-
Home
4/16/2022
Nationals
-
Home
4/17/2022
Nationals
-
Home
4/18/2022
Brewers
-
Away
4/19/2022
Brewers
-
Away
4/20/2022
Brewers
-
Away
Nationals
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/10/2022
Mets
W 4-2
Home
4/11/2022
Braves
W 11-2
Away
4/12/2022
Braves
L 16-4
Away
4/13/2022
Braves
W 3-1
Away
4/14/2022
Pirates
L 9-4
Away
4/15/2022
Pirates
-
Away
4/16/2022
Pirates
-
Away
4/17/2022
Pirates
-
Away
4/18/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
4/19/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
4/20/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
April
15
2022
Washington Nationals at Pittsburgh Pirates
TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
6:35
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)