The Pittsburgh Pirates and Washington Nationals will play on Friday at PNC Park, at 6:35 PM ET. Erick Fedde will start for Washington, trying to shut down Kevin Newman and company.

Pirates vs. Nationals Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Friday, April 15, 2022

Friday, April 15, 2022 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh

Pirates vs. Nationals Batting Stats

The Pirates rank second in MLB with a .282 batting average.

The Pirates rank 12th in runs scored with 27, 4.5 per game.

The Pirates' .348 on-base percentage is third-best in baseball.

The Nationals' .230 batting average ranks 17th in the league this season.

The Nationals rank 12th in the league with 27 total runs scored this season.

The Nationals have the 25th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.285).

Pirates Impact Players

Ben Gamel is batting .267 with a double, a home run and five walks.

Gamel's home runs rank him 40th in MLB, and he ranks 41st in RBI.

Bryan Reynolds has launched a team-best two home runs.

Including all major league hitters, Reynolds ranks 10th in home runs and 77th in RBI.

Ke'Bryan Hayes paces the Pirates with a team-best batting average of .409.

Newman has driven in a team-leading five runs batted in.

Nationals Impact Players

Juan Soto finished last season with a .313 average and 95 RBI.

Josh Bell collected 130 hits, posted an OBP of .347 and a .476 SLG.

Nelson Cruz slugged 32 homers last season while driving in 86 runs.

Cesar Hernandez collected 132 hits, posted an OBP of .308 and a .386 SLG.

Pirates and Nationals Schedules

Pirates

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/9/2022 Cardinals L 6-2 Away 4/10/2022 Cardinals W 9-4 Away 4/12/2022 Cubs L 2-1 Home 4/13/2022 Cubs W 6-2 Home 4/14/2022 Nationals W 9-4 Home 4/15/2022 Nationals - Home 4/16/2022 Nationals - Home 4/17/2022 Nationals - Home 4/18/2022 Brewers - Away 4/19/2022 Brewers - Away 4/20/2022 Brewers - Away

Nationals

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/10/2022 Mets W 4-2 Home 4/11/2022 Braves W 11-2 Away 4/12/2022 Braves L 16-4 Away 4/13/2022 Braves W 3-1 Away 4/14/2022 Pirates L 9-4 Away 4/15/2022 Pirates - Away 4/16/2022 Pirates - Away 4/17/2022 Pirates - Away 4/18/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 4/19/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 4/20/2022 Diamondbacks - Home

