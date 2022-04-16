How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 4/16/2022

Apr 13, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates right fielder Ben Gamel (18) and designated hitter Daniel Vogelbach (19) celebrate after defeating the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park. Pittsburgh won 6-2. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Bryse Wilson will try to shut down Juan Soto and company when the Pittsburgh Pirates take on the Washington Nationals on Saturday at 6:35 PM ET, at PNC Park.

Pirates vs. Nationals Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, April 16, 2022

Saturday, April 16, 2022 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh

Pirates vs. Nationals Batting Stats

The Pirates' .265 batting average is fifth-best in the league.

The Pirates have the No. 19 offense in MLB play scoring 4.1 runs per game (29 total runs).

The Pirates' .330 on-base percentage is ninth-best in baseball.

The Nationals have a team batting average of .237 this season, which ranks 14th among MLB teams.

The Nationals have scored the seventh-most runs in the league this season with 34.

The Nationals have an OBP of .302 this season, which ranks 18th in MLB.

Pirates Impact Players

Bryan Reynolds hit 24 home runs last season, drove in 90 runs and posted a .302 batting average.

Kevin Newman hit .226 with an OBP of .265 and a slugging percentage of .309.

Ke'Bryan Hayes finished last season with six home runs, 38 RBI and a batting average of .257.

Ben Gamel hit .247 with an OBP of .347 and a slugging percentage of .388.

Nationals Impact Players

Last season, Soto drove in 95 runs while batting .313.

Josh Bell collected 130 hits, posted an OBP of .347 and a .476 SLG.

Nelson Cruz slugged 32 homers last season while driving in 86 runs.

Cesar Hernandez hit .232 with an OBP of .308 and a slugging percentage of .386.

Pirates and Nationals Schedules

Pirates

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/10/2022 Cardinals W 9-4 Away 4/12/2022 Cubs L 2-1 Home 4/13/2022 Cubs W 6-2 Home 4/14/2022 Nationals W 9-4 Home 4/15/2022 Nationals L 7-2 Home 4/16/2022 Nationals - Home 4/17/2022 Nationals - Home 4/18/2022 Brewers - Away 4/19/2022 Brewers - Away 4/20/2022 Brewers - Away 4/21/2022 Cubs - Away

Nationals

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/11/2022 Braves W 11-2 Away 4/12/2022 Braves L 16-4 Away 4/13/2022 Braves W 3-1 Away 4/14/2022 Pirates L 9-4 Away 4/15/2022 Pirates W 7-2 Away 4/16/2022 Pirates - Away 4/17/2022 Pirates - Away 4/18/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 4/19/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 4/20/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 4/21/2022 Diamondbacks - Home

