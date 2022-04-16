How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 4/16/2022

Washington Nationals vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Bryse Wilson will try to shut down Juan Soto and company when the Pittsburgh Pirates take on the Washington Nationals on Saturday at 6:35 PM ET, at PNC Park.
Pirates vs. Nationals Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Saturday, April 16, 2022
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Pirates vs. Nationals Batting Stats
- The Pirates' .265 batting average is fifth-best in the league.
- The Pirates have the No. 19 offense in MLB play scoring 4.1 runs per game (29 total runs).
- The Pirates' .330 on-base percentage is ninth-best in baseball.
- The Nationals have a team batting average of .237 this season, which ranks 14th among MLB teams.
- The Nationals have scored the seventh-most runs in the league this season with 34.
- The Nationals have an OBP of .302 this season, which ranks 18th in MLB.
Pirates Impact Players
- Bryan Reynolds hit 24 home runs last season, drove in 90 runs and posted a .302 batting average.
- Kevin Newman hit .226 with an OBP of .265 and a slugging percentage of .309.
- Ke'Bryan Hayes finished last season with six home runs, 38 RBI and a batting average of .257.
- Ben Gamel hit .247 with an OBP of .347 and a slugging percentage of .388.
Nationals Impact Players
- Last season, Soto drove in 95 runs while batting .313.
- Josh Bell collected 130 hits, posted an OBP of .347 and a .476 SLG.
- Nelson Cruz slugged 32 homers last season while driving in 86 runs.
- Cesar Hernandez hit .232 with an OBP of .308 and a slugging percentage of .386.
Pirates and Nationals Schedules
Pirates
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/10/2022
Cardinals
W 9-4
Away
4/12/2022
Cubs
L 2-1
Home
4/13/2022
Cubs
W 6-2
Home
4/14/2022
Nationals
W 9-4
Home
4/15/2022
Nationals
L 7-2
Home
4/16/2022
Nationals
-
Home
4/17/2022
Nationals
-
Home
4/18/2022
Brewers
-
Away
4/19/2022
Brewers
-
Away
4/20/2022
Brewers
-
Away
4/21/2022
Cubs
-
Away
Nationals
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/11/2022
Braves
W 11-2
Away
4/12/2022
Braves
L 16-4
Away
4/13/2022
Braves
W 3-1
Away
4/14/2022
Pirates
L 9-4
Away
4/15/2022
Pirates
W 7-2
Away
4/16/2022
Pirates
-
Away
4/17/2022
Pirates
-
Away
4/18/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
4/19/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
4/20/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
4/21/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
