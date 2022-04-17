Apr 16, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Washington Nationals left fielder Juan Soto (22) celebrates his solo home run with first baseman Josh Bell (19) against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fifth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Patrick Corbin will try to shut down Kevin Newman and company when the Washington Nationals play the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET, at PNC Park.

Nationals vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Sunday, April 17, 2022

Sunday, April 17, 2022 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh

Nationals vs. Pirates Batting Stats

The Nationals are 16th in MLB with a .236 batting average.

The Nationals have the No. 7 offense in MLB action scoring 4.2 runs per game (38 total runs).

The Nationals rank 17th in the league with an on-base percentage of .307.

The Pirates have a team batting average of .269 this season, which ranks fourth among MLB teams.

The Pirates have scored the 14th-most runs in the league this season with 35 (4.4 per game).

The Pirates have an on-base percentage of .333 this season, which ranks seventh in the league.

Nationals Impact Players

Juan Soto finished last season with a .313 average and 95 RBI.

Josh Bell hit .261 with an OBP of .347 and a slugging percentage of .476.

Nelson Cruz finished with a .265 batting average last season and 32 home runs.

Cesar Hernandez collected 132 hits, posted an OBP of .308 and a .386 SLG.

Pirates Impact Players

Bryan Reynolds hit 24 home runs last season, drove in 90 runs and posted a .302 batting average.

Newman hit .226 with an OBP of .265 and a slugging percentage of .309.

Ke'Bryan Hayes finished last season with six home runs, 38 RBI and a batting average of .257.

Ben Gamel collected 84 hits, posted an OBP of .347 and a .388 SLG.

Nationals and Pirates Schedules

Nationals

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/12/2022 Braves L 16-4 Away 4/13/2022 Braves W 3-1 Away 4/14/2022 Pirates L 9-4 Away 4/15/2022 Pirates W 7-2 Away 4/16/2022 Pirates L 6-4 Away 4/17/2022 Pirates - Away 4/18/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 4/19/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 4/20/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 4/21/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 4/22/2022 Giants - Home

Pirates

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/12/2022 Cubs L 2-1 Home 4/13/2022 Cubs W 6-2 Home 4/14/2022 Nationals W 9-4 Home 4/15/2022 Nationals L 7-2 Home 4/16/2022 Nationals W 6-4 Home 4/17/2022 Nationals - Home 4/18/2022 Brewers - Away 4/19/2022 Brewers - Away 4/20/2022 Brewers - Away 4/21/2022 Cubs - Away 4/22/2022 Cubs - Away

