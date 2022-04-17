Washington Nationals vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Patrick Corbin will try to shut down Kevin Newman and company when the Washington Nationals play the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET, at PNC Park.
Nationals vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Sunday, April 17, 2022
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Nationals vs. Pirates Batting Stats
- The Nationals are 16th in MLB with a .236 batting average.
- The Nationals have the No. 7 offense in MLB action scoring 4.2 runs per game (38 total runs).
- The Nationals rank 17th in the league with an on-base percentage of .307.
- The Pirates have a team batting average of .269 this season, which ranks fourth among MLB teams.
- The Pirates have scored the 14th-most runs in the league this season with 35 (4.4 per game).
- The Pirates have an on-base percentage of .333 this season, which ranks seventh in the league.
Nationals Impact Players
- Juan Soto finished last season with a .313 average and 95 RBI.
- Josh Bell hit .261 with an OBP of .347 and a slugging percentage of .476.
- Nelson Cruz finished with a .265 batting average last season and 32 home runs.
- Cesar Hernandez collected 132 hits, posted an OBP of .308 and a .386 SLG.
Pirates Impact Players
- Bryan Reynolds hit 24 home runs last season, drove in 90 runs and posted a .302 batting average.
- Newman hit .226 with an OBP of .265 and a slugging percentage of .309.
- Ke'Bryan Hayes finished last season with six home runs, 38 RBI and a batting average of .257.
- Ben Gamel collected 84 hits, posted an OBP of .347 and a .388 SLG.
Nationals and Pirates Schedules
Nationals
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/12/2022
Braves
L 16-4
Away
4/13/2022
Braves
W 3-1
Away
4/14/2022
Pirates
L 9-4
Away
4/15/2022
Pirates
W 7-2
Away
4/16/2022
Pirates
L 6-4
Away
4/17/2022
Pirates
-
Away
4/18/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
4/19/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
4/20/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
4/21/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
4/22/2022
Giants
-
Home
Pirates
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/12/2022
Cubs
L 2-1
Home
4/13/2022
Cubs
W 6-2
Home
4/14/2022
Nationals
W 9-4
Home
4/15/2022
Nationals
L 7-2
Home
4/16/2022
Nationals
W 6-4
Home
4/17/2022
Nationals
-
Home
4/18/2022
Brewers
-
Away
4/19/2022
Brewers
-
Away
4/20/2022
Brewers
-
Away
4/21/2022
Cubs
-
Away
4/22/2022
Cubs
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
April
17
2022
Washington Nationals at Pittsburgh Pirates
TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
1:35
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)