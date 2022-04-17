Skip to main content

Washington Nationals vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 16, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Washington Nationals left fielder Juan Soto (22) celebrates his solo home run with first baseman Josh Bell (19) against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fifth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Apr 16, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Washington Nationals left fielder Juan Soto (22) celebrates his solo home run with first baseman Josh Bell (19) against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fifth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Patrick Corbin will try to shut down Kevin Newman and company when the Washington Nationals play the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET, at PNC Park.

Nationals vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

Nationals vs. Pirates Batting Stats

  • The Nationals are 16th in MLB with a .236 batting average.
  • The Nationals have the No. 7 offense in MLB action scoring 4.2 runs per game (38 total runs).
  • The Nationals rank 17th in the league with an on-base percentage of .307.
  • The Pirates have a team batting average of .269 this season, which ranks fourth among MLB teams.
  • The Pirates have scored the 14th-most runs in the league this season with 35 (4.4 per game).
  • The Pirates have an on-base percentage of .333 this season, which ranks seventh in the league.

Nationals Impact Players

  • Juan Soto finished last season with a .313 average and 95 RBI.
  • Josh Bell hit .261 with an OBP of .347 and a slugging percentage of .476.
  • Nelson Cruz finished with a .265 batting average last season and 32 home runs.
  • Cesar Hernandez collected 132 hits, posted an OBP of .308 and a .386 SLG.

Pirates Impact Players

  • Bryan Reynolds hit 24 home runs last season, drove in 90 runs and posted a .302 batting average.
  • Newman hit .226 with an OBP of .265 and a slugging percentage of .309.
  • Ke'Bryan Hayes finished last season with six home runs, 38 RBI and a batting average of .257.
  • Ben Gamel collected 84 hits, posted an OBP of .347 and a .388 SLG.

Nationals and Pirates Schedules

Nationals

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/12/2022

Braves

L 16-4

Away

4/13/2022

Braves

W 3-1

Away

4/14/2022

Pirates

L 9-4

Away

4/15/2022

Pirates

W 7-2

Away

4/16/2022

Pirates

L 6-4

Away

4/17/2022

Pirates

-

Away

4/18/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

4/19/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

4/20/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

4/21/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

4/22/2022

Giants

-

Home

Pirates

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/12/2022

Cubs

L 2-1

Home

4/13/2022

Cubs

W 6-2

Home

4/14/2022

Nationals

W 9-4

Home

4/15/2022

Nationals

L 7-2

Home

4/16/2022

Nationals

W 6-4

Home

4/17/2022

Nationals

-

Home

4/18/2022

Brewers

-

Away

4/19/2022

Brewers

-

Away

4/20/2022

Brewers

-

Away

4/21/2022

Cubs

-

Away

4/22/2022

Cubs

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
17
2022

Washington Nationals at Pittsburgh Pirates

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
1:35
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18100754
MLB

How to Watch Rays at White Sox

By Matthew Beighle2 minutes ago
USATSI_17841264
Lacrosse

How to Watch Arizona State at Colorado in Women’s College Lacrosse

By Evan Lazar2 minutes ago
USATSI_17804580 (2)
College Softball

How to Watch Kentucky at Arkansas in College Softball

By Evan Massey2 minutes ago
USATSI_17295781 (1)
College Baseball

How to Watch Virginia at Pittsburgh in College Baseball

By Evan Massey2 minutes ago
Apr 16, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins (17) celebrates scoring a run in the second inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 4/17/2022

By What's On TV Staff22 minutes ago
Apr 16, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins (17) celebrates scoring a run in the second inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Miami Marlins: Streaming & TV | 4/17/2022

By What's On TV Staff22 minutes ago
Fans reach for a home run ball off the bat of Cleveland Guardians shortstop Owen Miller (6) in the third inning of the MLB Interleague game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Cleveland Guardians at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. The Guardians led 5-0 after four innings. Cleveland Guardians At Cincinnati Reds
MLB

How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Cleveland Guardians: Streaming & TV | 4/17/2022

By What's On TV Staff22 minutes ago
Fans reach for a home run ball off the bat of Cleveland Guardians shortstop Owen Miller (6) in the third inning of the MLB Interleague game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Cleveland Guardians at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. The Guardians led 5-0 after four innings. Cleveland Guardians At Cincinnati Reds
MLB

How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 4/17/2022

By What's On TV Staff22 minutes ago
Apr 16, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy (12) celebrates the win with Oakland Athletics relief pitcher Lou Trivino (62) at the end of the ninth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 4/17/2022

By What's On TV Staff25 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy