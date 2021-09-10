How to Watch Nationals at Pirates

After taking two of three against the Tigers, the Pirates look to continue their success as they welcome the Nationals to Pittsburgh.

The Nationals and the Pirates both bring young talent into their weekend series, and both teams will look for that talent to blossom starting with Friday's series opener in Pittsburgh.

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 10, 2021

Time: 6:35 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh

The Nationals (58-82) dealt Trea Turner, Max Scherzer and Kyle Schwarber before the trade deadline, but they brought in promising prospects, including Josiah Gray and Riley Adams.

The Pirates (50-90) enter the series coming off a series win against the Tigers (66-75), and they will look to continue their winning ways against the Nationals.

The Nationals will start Gray (0-2, 5.65 ERA) on the mound, while the Pirates will start Steven Brault (0-3, 5.61 ERA).

