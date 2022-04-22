How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 4/22/2022

Washington Nationals vs. San Francisco Giants Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Brandon Crawford and the San Francisco Giants will play Josh Bell and the Washington Nationals on Friday at Nationals Park, at 7:05 PM ET.
Giants vs. Nationals Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Friday, April 22, 2022
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Giants vs. Nationals Batting Stats
- The Giants' .209 batting average ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Giants have the No. 17 offense in MLB action scoring 3.9 runs per game (47 total runs).
- The Giants rank 23rd in the league with an on-base percentage of .285.
- The Nationals have a team batting average of .228 this season, which ranks 16th among MLB teams.
- The Nationals have scored the 11th-most runs in the league this season with 53 (3.8 per game).
- The Nationals have an on-base percentage of .305 this season, which ranks 16th in the league.
Giants Impact Players
- Brandon Belt paces the Giants in home runs (three), runs batted in (six) and has a team-best batting average of .263.
- In all of baseball, Belt ranks 13th in homers and 58th in RBI.
- Thairo Estrada has a double, a home run and two walks while hitting .209.
- Estrada ranks 82nd in home runs and 80th in RBI so far this year.
- Joc Pederson leads the Giants with three long balls.
- Mike Yastrzemski is batting .243 with a double, a home run and four walks.
Nationals Impact Players
- Juan Soto leads Washington in home runs this season with three while driving in three runs.
- Soto's home run total places him 13th in the big leagues, and he ranks 167th in RBI.
- Bell leads Washington in runs batted in with 10 while batting .333.
- Bell ranks 82nd in home runs and 11th in RBI among all major league batters this year.
- Nelson Cruz is slashing .196/.281/.314 this season for the Nationals.
- Maikel Franco is batting .275 with an OBP of .309 and a slugging percentage of .392 this season.
Giants and Nationals Schedules
Giants
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/17/2022
Guardians
-
Away
4/19/2022
Mets
L 5-4
Away
4/19/2022
Mets
L 3-1
Away
4/20/2022
Mets
W 5-2
Away
4/21/2022
Mets
L 6-2
Away
4/22/2022
Nationals
-
Away
4/23/2022
Nationals
-
Away
4/24/2022
Nationals
-
Away
4/25/2022
Brewers
-
Away
4/26/2022
Athletics
-
Home
4/27/2022
Athletics
-
Home
Nationals
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/17/2022
Pirates
L 5-3
Away
4/19/2022
Diamondbacks
W 6-1
Home
4/19/2022
Diamondbacks
W 1-0
Home
4/20/2022
Diamondbacks
L 11-2
Home
4/21/2022
Diamondbacks
L 4-3
Home
4/22/2022
Giants
-
Home
4/23/2022
Giants
-
Home
4/24/2022
Giants
-
Home
4/26/2022
Marlins
-
Home
4/27/2022
Marlins
-
Home
4/28/2022
Marlins
-
Home
