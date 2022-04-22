How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 4/22/2022

Skip to main content

Washington Nationals vs. San Francisco Giants Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 20, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; San Francisco Giants center fielder Austin Slater (13) celebrates with shortstop Thairo Estrada (39) after the game against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Brandon Crawford and the San Francisco Giants will play Josh Bell and the Washington Nationals on Friday at Nationals Park, at 7:05 PM ET.

Giants vs. Nationals Live Streaming and TV Channel

Giants vs. Nationals Batting Stats

  • The Giants' .209 batting average ranks 23rd in the league.
  • The Giants have the No. 17 offense in MLB action scoring 3.9 runs per game (47 total runs).
  • The Giants rank 23rd in the league with an on-base percentage of .285.
  • The Nationals have a team batting average of .228 this season, which ranks 16th among MLB teams.
  • The Nationals have scored the 11th-most runs in the league this season with 53 (3.8 per game).
  • The Nationals have an on-base percentage of .305 this season, which ranks 16th in the league.

Giants Impact Players

  • Brandon Belt paces the Giants in home runs (three), runs batted in (six) and has a team-best batting average of .263.
  • In all of baseball, Belt ranks 13th in homers and 58th in RBI.
  • Thairo Estrada has a double, a home run and two walks while hitting .209.
  • Estrada ranks 82nd in home runs and 80th in RBI so far this year.
  • Joc Pederson leads the Giants with three long balls.
  • Mike Yastrzemski is batting .243 with a double, a home run and four walks.

Nationals Impact Players

  • Juan Soto leads Washington in home runs this season with three while driving in three runs.
  • Soto's home run total places him 13th in the big leagues, and he ranks 167th in RBI.
  • Bell leads Washington in runs batted in with 10 while batting .333.
  • Bell ranks 82nd in home runs and 11th in RBI among all major league batters this year.
  • Nelson Cruz is slashing .196/.281/.314 this season for the Nationals.
  • Maikel Franco is batting .275 with an OBP of .309 and a slugging percentage of .392 this season.

Giants and Nationals Schedules

Giants

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/17/2022

Guardians

-

Away

4/19/2022

Mets

L 5-4

Away

4/19/2022

Mets

L 3-1

Away

4/20/2022

Mets

W 5-2

Away

4/21/2022

Mets

L 6-2

Away

4/22/2022

Nationals

-

Away

4/23/2022

Nationals

-

Away

4/24/2022

Nationals

-

Away

4/25/2022

Brewers

-

Away

4/26/2022

Athletics

-

Home

4/27/2022

Athletics

-

Home

Nationals

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/17/2022

Pirates

L 5-3

Away

4/19/2022

Diamondbacks

W 6-1

Home

4/19/2022

Diamondbacks

W 1-0

Home

4/20/2022

Diamondbacks

L 11-2

Home

4/21/2022

Diamondbacks

L 4-3

Home

4/22/2022

Giants

-

Home

4/23/2022

Giants

-

Home

4/24/2022

Giants

-

Home

4/26/2022

Marlins

-

Home

4/27/2022

Marlins

-

Home

4/28/2022

Marlins

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
22
2022

San Francisco Giants at Washington Nationals

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
7:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

