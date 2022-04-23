How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 4/23/2022

Apr 20, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; San Francisco Giants center fielder Austin Slater (13) celebrates with shortstop Thairo Estrada (39) after the game against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Sanchez will be on the mound for the Washington Nationals when they take on Brandon Belt and the San Francisco Giants on Saturday at 1:05 PM ET.

Giants vs. Nationals Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, April 23, 2022

Saturday, April 23, 2022 Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

Giants vs. Nationals Batting Stats

The Giants are 20th in MLB with a .219 batting average.

The Giants rank 13th in runs scored with 54, 4.2 per game.

The Giants' .296 on-base percentage is 20th in baseball.

The Nationals have a team batting average of .227 this season, which ranks 16th among MLB teams.

The Nationals have scored 54 runs (3.6 per game) this season, which ranks 13th in MLB.

The Nationals have the 19th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.300).

Giants Impact Players

Belt has swatted a team-high three home runs.

Of all MLB batters, Belt is 77th in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage, and 41st in slugging.

Thairo Estrada has a double, a home run and three walks while batting .234.

Including all major league hitters, Estrada is 90th in homers and 91st in RBI.

Joc Pederson has three home runs, best in the lineup.

Mike Yastrzemski leads the Giants with a .268 batting average.

Nationals Impact Players

Juan Soto leads Washington with three home runs this season. He's batting .294 with three RBI.

Soto's home run total places him 14th in MLB, and he ranks 178th in RBI.

Josh Bell is a key run producer for Washington with a .346 average and 10 RBI.

Overall, Bell ranks 90th in homers and 12th in RBI this season.

Nelson Cruz is slashing .185/.279/.296 this season for the Nationals.

Maikel Franco leads Washington in runs batted in (10) this season. He's batting .278 while slugging .444.

Giants and Nationals Schedules

Giants

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/19/2022 Mets L 5-4 Away 4/19/2022 Mets L 3-1 Away 4/20/2022 Mets W 5-2 Away 4/21/2022 Mets L 6-2 Away 4/22/2022 Nationals W 7-1 Away 4/23/2022 Nationals - Away 4/24/2022 Nationals - Away 4/25/2022 Brewers - Away 4/26/2022 Athletics - Home 4/27/2022 Athletics - Home 4/29/2022 Nationals - Home

Nationals

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/19/2022 Diamondbacks W 6-1 Home 4/19/2022 Diamondbacks W 1-0 Home 4/20/2022 Diamondbacks L 11-2 Home 4/21/2022 Diamondbacks L 4-3 Home 4/22/2022 Giants L 7-1 Home 4/23/2022 Giants - Home 4/24/2022 Giants - Home 4/26/2022 Marlins - Home 4/27/2022 Marlins - Home 4/28/2022 Marlins - Home 4/29/2022 Giants - Away

