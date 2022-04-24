How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 4/24/2022

Apr 22, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals first baseman Josh Bell (19) reacts after hitting a first inning double against the San Francisco Giants at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco Giants and Thairo Estrada will hit the field against the Washington Nationals and Juan Soto on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET in the final game of a three-game series at Nationals Park.

Giants vs. Nationals Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Sunday, April 24, 2022

Sunday, April 24, 2022 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

Giants vs. Nationals Batting Stats

The Giants' .230 batting average ranks 17th in the league.

The Giants have the No. 8 offense in baseball scoring 4.5 runs per game (67 total runs).

The Giants are 17th in the league with an on-base percentage of .302.

The Nationals rank 20th in MLB with a .222 team batting average.

The Nationals have scored the 15th-most runs in the league this season with 59 (3.5 per game).

The Nationals have the 22nd-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.292).

Giants Impact Players

Estrada has driven in the most runs for the Giants with nine runs batted in.

Of all hitters in baseball, Estrada's home runs place him 46th, and his RBI tally places him 30th.

Brandon Belt has put his power on display as he paces his team with four home runs.

Belt ranks sixth in homers and 40th in RBI among major league hitters this season.

Joc Pederson is hitting .317 with a double, three home runs and a walk.

Wilmer Flores is batting .250 with four doubles, a home run and four walks.

Nationals Impact Players

Josh Bell leads Washington in runs batted in with 12 while batting .345, which is also best on the team.

Among all hitters in the majors, Bell ranks 46th in homers and ninth in RBI.

Soto is slugging .466 this season, with a team-best three homers while driving in three runs.

Overall, Soto ranks 19th in homers and 206th in RBI this season.

Nelson Cruz has 11 hits this season and a slash line of .177/.261/.274.

Maikel Franco has collected 17 hits this season and has an OBP of .308. He's slugging .426 on the year.

Giants and Nationals Schedules

Giants

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/19/2022 Mets L 3-1 Away 4/20/2022 Mets W 5-2 Away 4/21/2022 Mets L 6-2 Away 4/22/2022 Nationals W 7-1 Away 4/23/2022 Nationals W 5-2 Away 4/24/2022 Nationals - Away 4/25/2022 Brewers - Away 4/26/2022 Athletics - Home 4/27/2022 Athletics - Home 4/29/2022 Nationals - Home 4/30/2022 Nationals - Home

Nationals

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/19/2022 Diamondbacks W 1-0 Home 4/20/2022 Diamondbacks L 11-2 Home 4/21/2022 Diamondbacks L 4-3 Home 4/22/2022 Giants L 7-1 Home 4/23/2022 Giants L 5-2 Home 4/24/2022 Giants - Home 4/26/2022 Marlins - Home 4/27/2022 Marlins - Home 4/28/2022 Marlins - Home 4/29/2022 Giants - Away 4/30/2022 Giants - Away

