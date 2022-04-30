How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 4/30/2022

Washington Nationals vs. San Francisco Giants Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Joc Pederson and the San Francisco Giants will play Juan Soto and the Washington Nationals on Saturday at Oracle Park, at 4:05 PM ET.
Giants vs. Nationals Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Saturday, April 30, 2022
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
Giants vs. Nationals Batting Stats
- The Giants have the 14th-ranked batting average in the league (.235).
- The Giants are the fourth-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.8 runs per game (95 total).
- The Giants' .308 on-base percentage ranks 16th in the league.
- The Nationals have a team batting average of .230 this season, which ranks 18th among MLB teams.
- The Nationals rank 17th in the league with 81 total runs scored this season.
- The Nationals have an OBP of .299 this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.
Giants Impact Players
- Pederson has swatted a team-high six long balls.
- Wilmer Flores' 12 RBI and .290 batting average both lead his team.
- Flores ranks 71st in homers and 29th in RBI in the big leagues.
- Thairo Estrada is hitting .233 with three doubles, two home runs and four walks.
- Austin Slater is hitting .257 with a double, two home runs and five walks.
Nationals Impact Players
- Josh Bell is batting .357 with 15 RBI, both of which rank first among Washington hitters this season.
- Bell's home run total puts him 71st in MLB, and he ranks seventh in RBI.
- Soto leads Washington in home runs with four while driving in five runs and slugging .453.
- Soto ranks 18th in homers and 179th in RBI among all MLB hitters this season.
- Maikel Franco has 24 hits this season and a slash line of .293/.322/.427.
- Nelson Cruz is batting .150 with an OBP of .253 and a slugging percentage of .225 this season.
Giants and Nationals Schedules
Giants
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/24/2022
Nationals
W 12-3
Away
4/25/2022
Brewers
W 4-2
Away
4/26/2022
Athletics
W 8-2
Home
4/27/2022
Athletics
L 1-0
Home
4/29/2022
Nationals
L 14-4
Home
4/30/2022
Nationals
-
Home
5/1/2022
Nationals
-
Home
5/3/2022
Dodgers
-
Away
5/4/2022
Dodgers
-
Away
5/5/2022
Cardinals
-
Home
5/6/2022
Cardinals
-
Home
Nationals
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/24/2022
Giants
L 12-3
Home
4/26/2022
Marlins
L 5-2
Home
4/27/2022
Marlins
L 2-1
Home
4/28/2022
Marlins
L 3-2
Home
4/29/2022
Giants
W 14-4
Away
4/30/2022
Giants
-
Away
5/1/2022
Giants
-
Away
5/3/2022
Rockies
-
Away
5/4/2022
Rockies
-
Away
5/5/2022
Rockies
-
Away
5/6/2022
Angels
-
Away
