How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 4/30/2022

Washington Nationals vs. San Francisco Giants Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 26, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants designated hitter Wilmer Flores (41) celebrates with shortstop Brandon Crawford (35) and first baseman Brandon Belt (9) after hitting a three-run home run against the Oakland Athletics during the third inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

Joc Pederson and the San Francisco Giants will play Juan Soto and the Washington Nationals on Saturday at Oracle Park, at 4:05 PM ET.

Giants vs. Nationals Live Streaming and TV Channel

Giants vs. Nationals Batting Stats

  • The Giants have the 14th-ranked batting average in the league (.235).
  • The Giants are the fourth-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.8 runs per game (95 total).
  • The Giants' .308 on-base percentage ranks 16th in the league.
  • The Nationals have a team batting average of .230 this season, which ranks 18th among MLB teams.
  • The Nationals rank 17th in the league with 81 total runs scored this season.
  • The Nationals have an OBP of .299 this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.

Giants Impact Players

  • Pederson has swatted a team-high six long balls.
  • Wilmer Flores' 12 RBI and .290 batting average both lead his team.
  • Flores ranks 71st in homers and 29th in RBI in the big leagues.
  • Thairo Estrada is hitting .233 with three doubles, two home runs and four walks.
  • Austin Slater is hitting .257 with a double, two home runs and five walks.

Nationals Impact Players

  • Josh Bell is batting .357 with 15 RBI, both of which rank first among Washington hitters this season.
  • Bell's home run total puts him 71st in MLB, and he ranks seventh in RBI.
  • Soto leads Washington in home runs with four while driving in five runs and slugging .453.
  • Soto ranks 18th in homers and 179th in RBI among all MLB hitters this season.
  • Maikel Franco has 24 hits this season and a slash line of .293/.322/.427.
  • Nelson Cruz is batting .150 with an OBP of .253 and a slugging percentage of .225 this season.

Giants and Nationals Schedules

Giants

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/24/2022

Nationals

W 12-3

Away

4/25/2022

Brewers

W 4-2

Away

4/26/2022

Athletics

W 8-2

Home

4/27/2022

Athletics

L 1-0

Home

4/29/2022

Nationals

L 14-4

Home

4/30/2022

Nationals

-

Home

5/1/2022

Nationals

-

Home

5/3/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

5/4/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

5/5/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

5/6/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

Nationals

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/24/2022

Giants

L 12-3

Home

4/26/2022

Marlins

L 5-2

Home

4/27/2022

Marlins

L 2-1

Home

4/28/2022

Marlins

L 3-2

Home

4/29/2022

Giants

W 14-4

Away

4/30/2022

Giants

-

Away

5/1/2022

Giants

-

Away

5/3/2022

Rockies

-

Away

5/4/2022

Rockies

-

Away

5/5/2022

Rockies

-

Away

5/6/2022

Angels

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
30
2022

Washington Nationals at San Francisco Giants

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
4:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
