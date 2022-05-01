How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 5/1/2022

Apr 30, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants second baseman Thairo Estrada (39) reacts after hitting a double during the third inning against the Washington Nationals at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Nationals will look to Josh Bell for continued offensive production when they take on Thairo Estrada and the San Francisco Giants on Sunday, in the final game of a three-game series at Oracle Park.

Giants vs. Nationals Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Sunday, May 1, 2022

Sunday, May 1, 2022 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Giants vs. Nationals Batting Stats

The Giants' .240 batting average is ninth-best in the league.

The Giants have the most prolific offense in MLB action scoring 5.0 runs per game (104 total runs).

The Giants' .314 on-base percentage is 12th in the league.

The Nationals' .234 batting average ranks 14th in the league this season.

The Nationals rank 18th in the league with 84 total runs scored this season.

The Nationals have the 19th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.300).

Giants Impact Players

Joc Pederson has swatted a team-high six home runs.

Estrada has put up 14 runs batted in to pace his team.

Estrada ranks 77th in homers and 15th in RBI among MLB hitters this season.

Wilmer Flores paces the Giants' lineup with a .282 batting average.

Brandon Crawford has four doubles, a home run and seven walks while batting .236.

Nationals Impact Players

Bell is batting .365 with 15 RBI, both of which rank first among Washington hitters this season.

Bell is 77th in home runs and seventh in RBI among all hitters in the majors.

Juan Soto is slugging .430 this season, with a team-best four homers while driving in five runs.

Among all MLB hitters, Soto ranks 21st in homers and 186th in RBI.

Maikel Franco has 24 hits this season and a slash line of .279/.308/.407.

Nelson Cruz has 13 hits and an OBP of .253 to go with a slugging percentage of .226 this season.

Giants and Nationals Schedules

Giants

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/25/2022 Brewers W 4-2 Away 4/26/2022 Athletics W 8-2 Home 4/27/2022 Athletics L 1-0 Home 4/29/2022 Nationals L 14-4 Home 4/30/2022 Nationals W 9-3 Home 5/1/2022 Nationals - Home 5/3/2022 Dodgers - Away 5/4/2022 Dodgers - Away 5/5/2022 Cardinals - Home 5/6/2022 Cardinals - Home 5/7/2022 Cardinals - Home

Nationals

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/26/2022 Marlins L 5-2 Home 4/27/2022 Marlins L 2-1 Home 4/28/2022 Marlins L 3-2 Home 4/29/2022 Giants W 14-4 Away 4/30/2022 Giants L 9-3 Away 5/1/2022 Giants - Away 5/3/2022 Rockies - Away 5/4/2022 Rockies - Away 5/5/2022 Rockies - Away 5/6/2022 Angels - Away 5/7/2022 Angels - Away

Regional restrictions apply.