How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. Texas Rangers: Streaming & TV | 6/25/2022

Washington Nationals vs. Texas Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 24, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Washington Nationals left fielder Lane Thomas (28) and Washington Nationals center fielder Victor Robles (16) and Washington Nationals right fielder Juan Soto (22) celebrate the win against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Matt Bush takes the mound for the Texas Rangers on Saturday at Globe Life Field against Cesar Hernandez and the Washington Nationals. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET in this second game of a three-game series.

Rangers vs. Nationals Live Streaming and TV Channel

Rangers vs. Nationals Batting Stats

  • The Rangers rank 22nd in the majors with a .235 batting average.
  • The Rangers are the 20th-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.3 runs per game (299 total).
  • The Rangers rank 25th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .295.
  • The Nationals' .251 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking eighth in MLB.
  • The Nationals rank 21st in the league with 294 total runs scored this season.
  • The Nationals have an OBP of .317 this season, which ranks 13th in MLB.

Rangers Impact Players

  • Adolis Garcia has plated a team-high 46 runs batted in.
  • Garcia's home runs place him 22nd in the majors, and he ranks 14th in RBI.
  • Corey Seager has shown his power as he paces his team with 15 home runs.
  • Seager ranks 18th in homers and 75th in RBI among all batters in baseball.
  • Marcus Semien is batting .231 with 11 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 24 walks.
  • Nate Lowe leads the team in batting average with a high-water mark of .275.

Nationals Impact Players

  • Josh Bell leads Washington in batting average (.306) and runs batted in (45) this season while also slugging 11 homers.
  • Among all hitters in the majors, Bell's home run total ranks 45th and his RBI tally is 18th.
  • Juan Soto's 14 home runs are most among Washington batters. He's driven in 31 runs this season while slugging .425.
  • Soto is currently 22nd in home runs and 83rd in RBI in the major leagues.
  • Nelson Cruz is slashing .248/.331/.382 this season for the Nationals.
  • Hernandez has collected 79 hits this season and has an OBP of .313. He's slugging .333 on the year.

Rangers and Nationals Schedules

Rangers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/18/2022

Tigers

L 14-7

Away

6/19/2022

Tigers

L 7-3

Away

6/21/2022

Phillies

W 7-0

Home

6/22/2022

Phillies

W 4-2

Home

6/24/2022

Nationals

L 2-1

Home

6/25/2022

Nationals

-

Home

6/26/2022

Nationals

-

Home

6/27/2022

Royals

-

Away

6/28/2022

Royals

-

Away

6/29/2022

Royals

-

Away

7/1/2022

Mets

-

Away

Nationals

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/18/2022

Phillies

L 2-1

Home

6/19/2022

Phillies

W 9-3

Home

6/21/2022

Orioles

W 3-0

Away

6/22/2022

Orioles

L 7-0

Away

6/24/2022

Rangers

W 2-1

Away

6/25/2022

Rangers

-

Away

6/26/2022

Rangers

-

Away

6/27/2022

Pirates

-

Home

6/28/2022

Pirates

-

Home

6/29/2022

Pirates

-

Home

7/1/2022

Marlins

-

Home

How To Watch

June
25
2022

Washington Nationals at Texas Rangers

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
4:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
