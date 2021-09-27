How to Watch Nationals at Rockies

September 27, 2021
How to Watch Washington Nationals at Colorado Rockies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Juan Soto looks to shake up the National League MVP race as the Nationals begin their penultimate series in Colorado.
Author:

The Rockies were swept at home by the best team in baseball this weekend as they dropped three straight against the Giants.

The lone bright spot for Colorado came in Saturday's pregame ceremony honoring Larry Walker, in which the team retired his uniform number. Earlier this month, he became the first Canadian position player ever elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame. 

How to Watch Nationals vs. Rockies:

Game Date: Sept. 27, 2021

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: MLB Network

You can stream the Nationals vs. Rockies game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Rockies will start their final home series of the season Monday as they welcome the Nationals for a three-game set. Washington also got swept in its previous series by a Reds team trying to hold onto its slim playoff chances. 

The Nats will have to watch out for the Rockies as they have a home record of 46-32 this season, but slugger Juan Soto will aim to continue his sparkling September, in which he has seven home runs, 33 walks and seven strikeouts.

The Rockies will start their best pitcher and 2021 All-Star German Márquez in the series opener. He has a 12-10 record with a 4.32 ERA. The Nationals will start Josiah Gray, who has a 5.92 ERA in 59.1 innings.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

September
27
2021

Washington Nationals vs. Colorado Rockies

TV CHANNEL: MLB Network
Time
8:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

