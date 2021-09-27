How to Watch Nationals at Rockies

Juan Soto looks to shake up the National League MVP race as the Nationals begin their penultimate series in Colorado.

The Rockies were swept at home by the best team in baseball this weekend as they dropped three straight against the Giants.

The lone bright spot for Colorado came in Saturday's pregame ceremony honoring Larry Walker, in which the team retired his uniform number. Earlier this month, he became the first Canadian position player ever elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame.

How to Watch Nationals vs. Rockies:

Game Date: Sept. 27, 2021

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: MLB Network

The Rockies will start their final home series of the season Monday as they welcome the Nationals for a three-game set. Washington also got swept in its previous series by a Reds team trying to hold onto its slim playoff chances.

The Nats will have to watch out for the Rockies as they have a home record of 46-32 this season, but slugger Juan Soto will aim to continue his sparkling September, in which he has seven home runs, 33 walks and seven strikeouts.

The Rockies will start their best pitcher and 2021 All-Star German Márquez in the series opener. He has a 12-10 record with a 4.32 ERA. The Nationals will start Josiah Gray, who has a 5.92 ERA in 59.1 innings.

